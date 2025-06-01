Recently, I read Agent’s latest series on V2K (Voice to Skull). It was a fascinating read, and to ensure that I understood all aspects, I read parts 1, 2, and 3.

The premise of the series is to show how, primarily through technology, individuals can hear voices in their heads.

There are multiple videos throughout the series showing this technology in action, and one that stuck out the most was of an individual testing the technology in a library.

The series also discusses the various uses of technologies like this and the implications if such tech were to be used on a wide scale—if it isn’t being used already.

As I read this, I was overcome with fear because, “well, what if I’m hearing these voices?”

My mind began to spiral out of control before I had to center myself—reminding myself, “Greater is the Power in me, than is of this world.” (This verse is my go-to in eliminating fear.)

Once the fear was gone, I began to assess the information within the series, and I started to think the following thoughts:

What we’re clearly seeing here is weaponry tapping into the aether—which we’ve been told does not exist. (You can hear some of the scientists in the videos avoid the term and use “space” instead.)

If we’re talking aether technology, then anything that interacts with it can be used as a device to transmit these waves. That includes cell phones—as mentioned in the article as well.

But then, could this be why we’re also getting sprayed with chemtrails in the air? Could these chemtrails—containing aluminum—also spread the frequencies that may be emitted by military operations?

As I left that reflection session and went about my day, the words of Rudolf Steiner came back to me:

“It was easier to be human back then (1800s), than it is now, 1900s.”

To that, I say:

“Well, if it was harder to be a human in the 1900s, it must be 100x harder to be a human in the 2020s.”

In our current time period, the forces of Ahriman have completely taken over our society. I’ve discussed this in articles like “The Great Connector,” where I show how close to 80% of communication no longer takes place in person but is facilitated via technology—the primary medium of Ahriman.

Ahriman is neither good nor evil, but a natural force of nature—as discussed here. However, as with all things in nature, they can overgrow—which is what we’re seeing in society today.

From corporations to military operations, the use of technology is impacting our daily lives in more ways than we can imagine. From our foods—hence being biohacked to make bad decisions—to how we work and talk, it’s no longer simply “human-to-human,” but more so, technology inserting itself in between.

We no longer need to fear transhumanism—because it is already here.

However, just as Steiner’s words forewarned us about the difficulties of being human in the times to come, he also gave us the solution:

Since it’s so much harder to be human, we must be even stronger spiritually—more spiritually grounded than we were 100 years ago.

And that is what I’m attempting to do.

I’ve been working on this guide for a while.

Those of you who’ve been with me for the past year or so—you’ve seen me discuss it. I gave a preview to my paid subscribers here last year.

With all that life throws at one and other, it’s been pushed to the back burner.

However, I’ve finally been able to put the finishing touches on it, and I’m pleased to release it. It’s called 11 Insights for Being the Best Human Being.

The key behind this guide is that if we are to be spiritually strong individuals, we have to awaken to what this world truly is. The powers that be have gone to great lengths to ensure we have no idea how things once were—and simply go along with how things are now.

I once heard a quote: A man without a memory is a child. Makes perfect sense why our societies ensure we remain children—so the ruling class can do what it may.

And so, to be spiritually strong, these are the facts we must come to terms with. We must understand that there are a myriad of forces all working together to keep us forever young—forever controlled.

By continually remembering and understanding the realities of our world—and the power within us—we become more capable of withstanding the atrocities thrown against us:

We’re able to understand that our moods are influenced by many factors—from our food to our living areas to our workspaces—so we can have peace with ourselves and center ourselves before reacting.

We’re able to understand how our information has been misled and erased, so we can be comfortable not knowing everything—but knowing just enough to take the next step forward.

And finally, we begin to look forward to the future we want to create, knowing that even in these times, we do have the ability to create the world we intend to create.

I’ll be releasing the guide here shortly, but I wanted to send this introduction to inform everyone ahead of time.

If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to let me know.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Wishing you a great day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

PS: Sorry if this seems rushed! Had to do this before leaving to run errands!

