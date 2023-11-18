If Life Is This Great School, What Am I Supposed To Learn?

In this podcast called “Notes on the School of Life”, we address the question of what we are supposed to learn from life, which is often referred to as a school. The only areas that explore this topic are religion and philosophy, but both can be problematic.

Religion can be too dogmatic and focus on literal interpretations rather than the lessons it teaches, while philosophy can be too rigid and scientific to see the spiritual side of things. However, when we combine spirituality and philosophy, we realize that all religions convey the same message - we are here to learn and grow.

But what does learning and growing look like? Our souls are here to learn through experiences, and if we don't learn from them, we don't grow. In the podcast, we discuss how to maximize the lessons that life teaches us, and one resource we recommend is journaling.

By consistently journaling, we can track our growth over time and see improvement day after day. We also talk about the "spiral of life" concept which suggests that taking an active approach to life and choosing to learn from it results in overall growth as an individual and as a society.

Ultimately, the podcast aims to explore the question of whether society would become better if we all learned what life is supposed to teach us. By gleaning the lessons from religion and philosophy, we can become better individuals and ultimately create a better society.

Join us for a thought-provoking conversation that is sure to spark some interesting discussions.

Call to Action

If you enjoyed this article, please consider taking action to show your appreciation.

You can share it with a friend, restack it, or leave a comment with feedback.

If you really enjoyed it, you can become a paid subscriber or make a small donation. Here’s three reasons why you should become a paid member.

Your support, no matter how big or how small, means a lot and is greatly appreciated.

Thank you and best of luck in your journey.

Share

Upgrade My Subscription

One Time Donation

Here’s the link to where you can order my book:

Let Me See The Book!