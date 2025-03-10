Every year, like clockwork (pun intended), millions of people are forced to experience jet lag under the illusion that it somehow benefits society.

Daylight Savings Time Lie: More Harm Than Good

For decades, we’ve been told that Daylight Savings Time (DST) helps conserve energy. That was the original reason for implementing it, but here’s the kicker—modern research shows this is barely true, if at all.

And yet, we continue the charade while the negative consequences pile up.

The Myth of Energy Savings

The whole justification for DST has been based on a simple idea: more sunlight in the evening = less electricity usage. Sounds good, right? Except real-world data says otherwise.

The U.S. Department of Energy found only 0.5% to 1% energy savings after extending DST in 2005. That’s statistically insignificant . (Source)

Other studies show that whatever is saved on lighting is canceled out by increased use of air conditioning and heating (National Bureau of Economic Research).

A 2011 study in Indiana found DST actually increased residential energy consumption due to higher A/C usage in the summer (University of California, Santa Barbara).

So we’re not really saving energy, but what about the human cost?

The Real Cost: Your Health and Safety

If DST actually saved money and improved quality of life, maybe the tradeoff would make sense. But here’s the reality: DST is killing people—literally.

1. Heart Attacks and Strokes Skyrocket

Your body doesn’t adjust to sudden sleep deprivation overnight. It reacts violently:

24% increase in heart attacks the Monday after DST begins (American College of Cardiology).

8% increase in strokes in the days following the time change (American Academy of Neurology).

Studies also link higher suicide rates to the shift (Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine).

2. More Fatal Car Accidents

When people lose sleep, reaction times drop, and drowsy driving kills.

6% increase in fatal car crashes in the week following DST (Current Biology, 2020).

The risk is highest on the first Monday after the switch, when everyone is still groggy.

3. More Workplace Injuries

If you work in a physical job, DST makes you more likely to get hurt:

Workplace injuries rise by 5.7% after the time change (Journal of Applied Psychology).

The injuries are more severe, leading to more lost workdays.

And for what? A tiny fraction of energy savings?

It’s Bad for the Economy Too

If the health risks weren’t enough, DST also screws with businesses and industries that rely on consistent schedules.

Farmers hate DST because livestock and crops don’t follow human-made clock shifts. Their schedules get disrupted, making it harder to work with markets.

International businesses suffer scheduling chaos , as different countries adopt different DST rules (or abandon it altogether).

The U.S. economy loses about $430 million per year due to lost productivity from the time change (JP Morgan Study).

Even airline schedules and train timetables get thrown into unnecessary chaos.

So Why Do We Still Have DST?

This is the real question. The reasons for DST don’t hold up under scrutiny, but the harm is undeniable.

The European Union already voted to abolish DST —though implementation has been stalled by bureaucracy.

Multiple U.S. states have introduced bills to end DST, with some states (like Arizona and Hawaii) opting out entirely.

Meanwhile, every year, we keep punishing our bodies, disrupting our lives, and losing people to preventable deaths—all for an outdated idea that doesn’t even work.

DST is a prime example of the fact that there’s more to our world than meets the eye. It’s time we realized that there is deliberate harm to the human condition. If this resonates with you, check out some of the other work mentioned throughout this article.

I thank you for the time and wish you the best in this new change.

