Unorthodoxy

Tereza Coraggio
3h

I've been thinking about this phenomenon too, Franklin. It's like we've become profit farms where we take on all the risk, expense, maintenance, work and all the online conglomerate skim the profits with no downside. I turned my Appalachian childhood home into an AirBnB but as a labor of love, to turn around a place that was in decline--the house, the neighborhood, the town. It likely will never make back the money I've put into it, and that's okay. But I want the town--and a network of other towns--to be making money on the fees, not milking renters for state, county and city taxes while the algorithms extract the cream.

And to your other point, my handyman's uncle there in impoverished WVa, took his life when the price of diesel went up. As a self-employed trucker, he could no longer make a living. So YES, what you're saying is real.

On a side note, you may have noticed that I recently canceled the paid sub you had so kindly gifted me. I've been doing the same with other gifted subs. I thought that I wanted to be the same as everyone else and have my list of paid subs be only those I actually paid (female Middle East reporters seems to be the common theme!) But I almost immediately regretted it, when you posted something I wanted to read further. So I just wanted to let you know that it was a policy shift of mine, not personal. I love your work!

CM Maccioli
4h

I wish I could remember the topics, but many moons ago, when I watched TV, there used to be commercials pointing to a silly, non-sensical topic that everyone was rallying around and agreeing with, that I sat up, laughed and said, "That's a lie, no one believes that."

So incredulous, so outrageous were these commercials to promote ideas, facts, figures and worldwide consensus on topics that no serious person could give a whit about, that the most dimwitted could see through but never did, accepted as fundamental truisms. Still happening.

