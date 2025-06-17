The following 30-second video should give everyone some pause for concern.

I saw this video a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve seen a few others like it. It shows incredibly realistic AI-generated videos.

After being mesmerized by it and once I had a chance to think about it, the following question came to my head: what is the purpose of this technology? Who does it benefit?

The First Stop for Deepfake Tech

The only use that comes to mind for such technology is Hollywood. They can use it for their movies and other projects.

It reminds me of a movie I saw a while back, The Congress (2013). In that movie, Robin Wright plays a fictionalized version of herself, an aging actress who agrees to sell her digital likeness to a movie studio. The studio can then use her digital avatar in perpetuity in any role they choose.

I watch movies from time to time, especially movies like these, because they act as predictive programming, putting out to the zeitgeist what is to come.

And indeed, what that movie foretold is starting to occur.

Ten years later, Netflix’s Black Mirror episode Joan is Awful had a similar theme. The plot of the episode was that a regular woman named Joan discovers her life is being adapted into a TV drama on a Netflix-like platform called “Streamberry”—starring Salma Hayek as her.

The episode’s twist is that the studio digitally scanned Hayek’s likeness and used AI to act out Joan’s real-time life events. Hayek has no control over it, and neither does Joan.

So, when I see videos like what was first posted, Hollywood is the only utilization I can see for videos like these — and it’s already happening.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023): used AI-enhanced de-aging, facial mapping, and voice synthesis to recreate a young Harrison Ford.

SAG-AFTRA Strikes (2023): studios proposed scanning background actors once to use forever — without further pay. The union fought for consent and compensation protections around digital likenesses.

Again, Hollywood is the only true use I see for videos like these. But… what’s to stop them from actually using them to make news broadcasts?

And who’s to say they haven’t already begun using it for such stories?

What Did We Actually See?

In my archived article, How To Tell What’s Real In the Land of The Deep Fakes, I touch on the events of 9/11. From that article, we read:

Take September 11th as a prime example. This was a ginormous world event, but when we look at this event from an unorthodox view, we see things a little differently. For example, in New York, at the time the towers fell down, there were probably, let’s say, 10,000 people who were physically in the city, watching the buildings come down. Yet, billions of us worldwide saw the planes hit the tower. We weren’t there, but we “saw” the planes hit the towers. PS: I use quotations around the word “saw” because there was live footage of people who saw the towers falling down who stated they heard bombs going off and never saw any planes. However, their experiences are different than ours because we, through the screens, “saw” the planes hit the towers. If we simply look at the numbers of things, we see that 10,000 experienced the actual event, yet 6,000,000,000 of us “saw” the event. Essentially, only 0.00000166666% actually experienced the event firsthand. However, we’re not going to sit here and question the events of 9/11, would we? We have the official reports, and yes, yes, we know that two planes hit the two towers, and building seven fell on its own, and we’re just going to keep on going, and so forth and so on. But this does raise a question. How would we know if we were experiencing a deep fake CGI event on a larger scale?

This AI technology is getting so good that I don’t think we’ll be able to tell five or ten years from now what’s real and what’s not.

So, what’s the solution?

Simple: don’t watch the news.

The Only Solution

In another archived article, “4 Reasons to Not Watch The News and Social Media,” I detail a TED Talk by an individual who provides four reasons why we should not watch the news. The biggest reason that resonates with me to this day is that the news gives us a false risk assessment of the world.

From that article, we read:

From police shooting innocent citizens to people being brutally attacked and murdered in broad daylight - these graphic displays of violence have become far too common among journalism outlets. Yet, this is what is supposedly informing us. These events, which have rare occurrence and are being broadcasted daily, gives us the wrong risk map in our heads. Instead of focusing on true issues, such as inflation prices and solutions, the decreasing purchasing power of the dollar, or the incoming threat of CBDCs, which are all real risks that affect us all, we are left in a propagandized state, afraid to leave our homes, due to small risks possibly affecting us outside of the safety of our homes.

However, with this new technology, you may not even need actual events to occur—you can simply create your own.

Lest we forget, propaganda is legal if framed as protecting the population. The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 once restricted the government from using propaganda on the American public. However, in 2012, the modernization of that act effectively loosened those restrictions, making it legal for such content to be distributed within the U.S.

From my article on the Trump Stagged Assassination, we read:

Second, propaganda is a facet of our everyday reality. We have laws that allow propaganda to be enforced on the American public, you know, “for the sake and safety of the American people,” of course. Whenever a big event seizes the nations, with striking images to spread through the masses, you must consider the propaganda angle at play.

This tells us that legally, not just Hollywood but news stations and other entities can use these AI devices to broadcast fake events to the public—all under the guise of protection.

Welcome to our world.

Closing Thoughts

The world is going to get even more crazy. What we can do today to ensure we don’t fall for the snares being laid for us is to stop paying attention to the news and social media now and start severing the hold that social media feeds have on us.

If we can do that now, we can resist the pull of the coming illusionary world. If not, we won’t be able to tell the truth from the fallacies.

Lastly, as more events are staged, I invite you to check out my article, 3 Key Methods to Decode Official Narratives. The truth is out there, but it won’t be easy to find. If you can at least eliminate the fallacies, you’re closer to the truth than you know.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

PS: Here are summaries of the articles that were called out.

