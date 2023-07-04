This is Part Four of a Four-Part Analysis Titled, “The Spirituality of Flat Earth.” The introduction is located here, and also hyperlinked are the locations for Part One, Three, and Three.

Full Audio for Members Only is located at the end of the article.

Plato was a Greek philosopher who lived around 400 BCE. His works are often referenced in academic circles, and he’s known to have significantly impacted human history. I recently mentioned his allegory of the cave, as that analogy is over two thousand years old but still impacts our modern day. That is who Plato is.

Plato wrote plenty of works, and one of his works was on the Kingdom of Atlantis. When Plato described Atlantis, he did not write about Atlantis as if it was fictional; he detailed it as if it was a real civilization that existed almost ten thousand years before his time. Interestingly enough, scholars claim that Plato’s work on Atlantis was entirely fictional, even though Plato himself never stated that it was fiction. This exemplifies how a later interpretation (e.g., omission or addition) can twist a factual event.

So for one, we can take Atlantis to be fictional, or we can take Atlantis to have been a real kingdom.

Some argue that solid evidence supports an Atlantean theory, such as the strange effects and remnants around the Bermuda Triangle, megaliths of an ancient civilization found worldwide (e.g., pyramid structures), and more.

After looking into the topic more, I’m more inclined to position Atlantis’s existence than to call it fictional.

What’s interesting about Atlantis is how it’s been described. Atlantis is known as this great civilization with a powerful army behind it. It flourished in many ways, specifically technologically and, interesting enough, spiritually. Pertaining to the culture and the politics behind Atlantis, we read the following from Plato himself:

Share