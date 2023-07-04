This is Part One of a Four-Part Analysis Titled, “The Spirituality of Flat Earth.” The introduction is located here, and also hyperlinked are the locations for Part Two, Three, and Four.

When I mention the cloak of science, I mean that science has covered our eyes to “see” the world as it’s determined for us to see. Essentially, we see and believe things that may not be not factual, but according to science, they’re real. To start our discussion on how science blinds us, let’s start with something small: did we go to the moon?

I’d argue no, we didn’t.

For one, the technology between the 1960s has increased dramatically, and we are “light-years” ahead of the technology back then.

We have self-driving cars and quantum computing,

and we can fit entire libraries in the palm of our hands,

but science wants you to believe we had more technology back then to go to the moon – and we don’t have that technology anymore.

This conceptually doesn’t make sense because, if anything, we should be taking vacations to the moon based on the increase in technology.

