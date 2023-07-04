This is Part Three of a Four-Part Analysis Titled, “The Spirituality of Flat Earth.” The introduction is located here, and also hyperlinked are the locations for Part One, Two, and Four.

When I talk about the cloak of science, I talk about how we’ve been indoctrinated to see the world through this specific scientific perspective. We’re briefly taught how other cultures and civilizations viewed the world, but they were incorrect, and our current scientific perspective is the only one that is correct.

The problem with this is that when phenomena do not fit into the perspective we’ve been given, either

one: they’re not taught, or

two, they can be “made to fit.”

Both of these can be accomplished through the addition or omission of information, and we will be addressing how phenomena that contradict our view of reality have been accounted for. Even though this article is regarding the flat earth, let’s start with an example of dinosaurs.

Based on our current scientific perspective, dinosaurs roamed the earth millions of years ago and were destroyed by an asteroid. I wrote an entire article discussing the theory of dinosaurs, but the takeaway is that based on the laws of physics, there is no way that dinosaurs could have existed.

This is known as the “square-cube law,” which states that the larger the organism, the more energy it needs to move.

Whales can move in the ocean due to the ocean’s environment, but here on land, large animals would not be able to move that fast, yet alone live, hunt, or procreate.

Take elephants, for example, one of the biggest mammals on the planet and how fast it moves – or doesn’t.

This is due to the square-cube law, which indicates there’s a limit to how big an animal on land can get.

Once you comprehend the square-cube law, you understand that there’s no way dinosaurs could have existed, that dinosaurs are only a theory. Yet we’re taught this phenomenon over and over as part of the indoctrination program, but we aren’t taught the concept that would disprove it: square-cube law.

The square-cube law isn’t new; it was invented by Galileo in the 1600s, but it’s left out of the public zeitgeist, part of our knowledge.

By omitting this scientific law, we now have concepts of theoretical beasts that could never have existed.

This is one example of how the omission of one fact can make another fact appear real. Now, let’s return back to the earth being level.

