Scene from the movie Eyes Wide Shut

This week, as I wrote about magic, I argued that magic is a real force in our society. We are all magicians, and we do magic every single day.

If we study history, we can see how magic has been used in our society. I’ve done this in so many ways that I’ve written a book about it, showing readers how this world was formed. I talk about the Reality of Magic, and you can read that excerpt here.

I get the sensation that this is a very interesting story or theory to some. But I think when we actually have historical information to back it up, we begin to see— “Well, wait, maybe Franklin does have a point here. Maybe this world really is put together by individuals with mystic agendas.”

I’ve talked about John Dee and shown how he was a sorcerer who conjured with demons. This was the advisor to the Queen—the original 007—who birthed the vision of a “British Empire,” which is how colonization spread around the world—erasing the old world and giving us the new.

We may not fully understand magic in action until we have pictures and images, which is where history comes into play.

So, to get more familiar with this idea of magic and our reality, we’re going to dive more into history and show how people associated with the occult just so happen to have access to power and direct the world.

As the name of this article states, rich people do magic. It’s time we educate ourselves so we understand what we’re up against.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Magic: If You Know About It, You Can Use It

The idea stems from an earlier article I’ve written on how elites use the occult. The core premise is that magic is a part of nature. If you know about it, you can use it. And if you don’t know about it, it will be used on you.

What I’m going to do here is show how one family was very well-versed in magic, also had power, and essentially helped to create the world that we live in now.

“Magic—if you don’t know about it, it will be used on you.”

I’ve already shown how one family did this—the Rockefellers—and I showed how they’ve done this systematically. You can read it in my book, and here’s the excerpt from the chapter called “Donating to a Good Cause.”

But before the Rockefellers, there’s another family that did this.

I want to give a shout-out to

for this article that was written. It’s an excellent article called “

” on the Substack known as

. The subtitle is “

,” and it focuses on the Rothschild family.

Where Science, Spies, and Parasites Converge

We’re going to show how these individuals—these very eccentric Rothschilds—shaped public agenda and public perception, even before the individuals that we now know in our modern-day times.

We’ll focus specifically on two Rothschilds, exploring how magic has influenced our society, particularly in the medical field. Everything written here is factual and logical and can be verified.

Again, shout out to Me Stuff for this phenomenal work.

Understanding this dark origin of our modern world is why I state we should reject all modern institutions—because these modern institutions are built on fallacies. These institutions were not built on the divine order of logic, but on an order fueled by greed and deep deception.

Nathaniel Charles Rothschild: Banking, Zoology, and the Birth of Germ Theory

First, we’re going to talk about Miriam Rothschild—Dame Miriam Rothschild. For someone who’s very eccentric, we can see a lot about her work. But before understanding Miriam, we need to understand her father first: Nathaniel Charles Rothschild.

What Me Stuff does in her article is to paint the history behind these individuals. Nathaniel Charles is really a banker, but he was also a zoologist and a parasitologist.

He is credited with the discovery that fleas transmit bubonic plague. That idea was already floating around, but this guy—this banker—made it stick.

Nathaniel Charles can be seen as the individual with a massive influence, steering public health ideology toward the germ theory of disease, which has essentially destroyed our world.

What we’re seeing is that from Charles, we’re introducing the idea of the germ theory of disease. Just like in our modern times, we’re being introduced to concepts like climate change and gender fluidity.

This idea of germ theory of disease starts to gain steam, instead of things like environmental or systemic causes like poverty, toxins, and war.

Colonial Health Policy and the Pandemic Playbook

Not only did he study here and there, he also created health policy. This is in the 20th century with the Indian Plague Commission. He fueled the validation of germ theory by focusing on fleas as vectors. And this is all under colonial rule—again, 300 years after the vision of John Dee.

There are laws that Nathaniel put in place, including quarantines established in 1897. The same pandemic lockdowns that we experienced recently occurred just 120 years ago. Also from Nathaniel is where this idea of parasitology takes off.

Parasites.

What’s interesting is that as we go through this, we see the funding—from the banker—of this ideology. Nathaniel Charles Rothschild’s daughter is Miriam Rothschild, and as Me Stuff shows, you see how family pastimes become public policies.

This is the world they created.

Miriam Rothschild: From Fleas to Psychiatric Control

Miriam is the one who really takes this idea of parasitology further. What we see is that she’s the one who gives us ideas, such as how parasites can affect behavior and reproduction. She propagates this whole idea of germ theory far and wide.

With her, we see connections to individuals, such as Koch and Pasteur—again, fueled by the banking industry.

When you see this, you begin to understand how it ties into my article on dinosaurs. Two individuals, Cope and Marsh, fueled by British Museum Director Sir Richard Owen—and backed by Andrew Carnegie—give us our modern interpretation of “Dinosaurs.”

It’s the exact same story: greed and deception through these individuals that fuel these scientists who give us our modern-day world that we know.

So now we have this idea of germ diseases. Now we have a false sense of health, which is giving rise to so many various issues. This is the development of modern infectious disease agencies in health.

But Miriam doesn’t stop there. She dives into psychiatric conditions. She funds the Schizophrenia Research Fund. She funds psychiatric meds through health policy. She also funds policy on homosexuality.

This is just one eccentric individual—with a lot of power.

Wait till you see how other family members join in the fray.

Cécile Furtado-Heine: The Benefactor Behind Pasteur

From there, we go to another family member: Cécile Furtado-Heine. What I found interesting here is that from our lady Cécile is the origins of something that’s affecting us today—modern-day vaccines.

What we have here is Cécile, Pasteur, and how Jewish mythology inspired Pasteur to develop vaccines.

In my article on Magic, I discuss diving into the Kabballah, and I’m really seeing how we live in a Jewish world—but why? Why the Jewish God? Why this Jewish-Christian religion?

In this article that Me Stuff talks about, you see how Talmudic wisdom made Pasteur famous. A Rabbi Dr. Israel Michel Rabinowitz, who goes through the Talmud and takes this idea of vaccines from a verse in the Talmud: “If someone has been bitten by a mad dog, one should feed him the lobe of that dog’s liver.”

Pasteur took this, and this is what led to the development of vaccines.

Note: Read how Pasteur shows up again—this time with the Rockefellers in helping them establish their Oil Empire in Oil: The Greatest Con Ever.

When we take in vaccination, we are taking part in an ancient Talmudic Kabbalistic ritual, because that is what is practiced. Think about that.

Vaccines are a practice of Jewish mysticism that is prevalent today.

Think about this. This is the world that we live in—derived from family ideologies fueled by bankers’ desires.

When you see this, you begin to see—“Wow, we should probably pay attention to the magic that is occurring around us, because this magic is everywhere.”

They Studied Parasites, They Modeled Them, They Became Them

This is one of Me Stuff quotes that I like the most:

“The Rothschilds didn’t just study parasites. They understood them. They modeled them. And perhaps, most cunningly of all, they learned how to become them—living off the lifeblood of global systems they helped design, hiding in plain sight as benefactors of the very world they quietly engineered.”

The Rothschilds

That’s the true dark revelation here. They study parasites; they become parasites.

What we’re seeing is very parasitic behavior here.

When you think about parasitic behavior, what comes to mind? What comes to mind is the great enemy described by the Gnostics, known as Archons.

These are spiritual parasites of life. These are lower consciousness entities that suck on life. They influence humanity and create worlds where their parasitic behavior becomes normal.

If you haven’t read it, please check out

’s article on

to see how these parasites have been warned about for millennia.

From Hocus Pocus to Historical Trail

If you’re new to this topic, I imagine you thought this was hocus pocus. I hope I’ve done a good job, along with Me Stuff, to highlight the historical trail and show how one group of people, this family, created the world we live in.

From ChatGPT to fact-check me, we read:

Nathaniel Charles Rothschild (1877–1923) was indeed a British zoologist and banker who specialized in entomology, especially fleas.

He really did collect and classify plague fleas and worked with the Indian Plague Commission around 1911–1914.

Miriam Rothschild (1908–2005), his daughter, was a biologist and entomologist who published on parasites and flea behavior, and on how hormones in hosts influence parasite reproduction.

Miriam also funded mental-health and schizophrenia research and supported wildlife conservation, cofounding what became the Wildlife Trusts.

Cécile Furtado-Heine (1821–1896) was a French-Jewish philanthropist, married to banker Charles Heine, and was indeed a major benefactor of the Pasteur Institute and the Red Cross.

Louis Pasteur (1822–1895) developed vaccines for anthrax and rabies and helped found the Pasteur Institute, inaugurated in 1888 with donations from wealthy patrons (including Furtado-Heine).

A Rabbi Dr. Israel Michel Rabinowitz really translated parts of the Talmud into French and published Médecine dans le Talmud; some Jewish-press sources note Pasteur’s acquaintance with him.

I’ve talked about the Rothschilds and the State of Israel, with some discussion of Zionism here. These are topics we should understand, rather than just thinking about what we know—Israel is good, Medicine is just, etc.—as they are solid and sound.

No, we should deeply understand these topics to see how powerful these forces are and how our world has been shaped.

This is a fascinating set of articles that I’ve been wanting to analyze for a while, but I just have not had the time. Again, a shout-out to Me Stuff.

Dark Energies

I’m including an image here with this disclaimer: I don’t know if this image is authentic Rothschild material, so I will not say it is. But I will put this image out there because, with movies like Eyes Wide Shut, I’ve realized that a large part of the population doesn’t think that dark stuff happens.

It does. It does.

This image is really to show and capture the idea that these individuals, when you become parasitic, you’re dealing with very dark energies here—very parasitic energies.

This is what we see in our world: a very illogical world, built on greed and deception.

Light Overcomes Darkness

However, just as there are dark entities, there is more goodness and light energy that’s out there for us to see, for us to use, for us to utilize. We have to learn about these things.

When we learn about these things, we’re able to understand higher consciousness, seek them out, and destroy lower consciousness—because that’s what we humans are here to do.

We are here to destroy the evil in this world and bring heaven on earth in every small way that we can, every single day. By truly understanding the landscape ahead of us, we can build a better tomorrow.

Whew! What an article. I hope you thoroughly enjoyed this piece. Again, thanks to Me Stuff for exploring this, as it does a great job of highlighting those who have created our world.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If You Enjoyed This Article, Here Are Others You’ll Love:

On Elite Families and Occult Power:

“Donating to a Good Cause (How Billionaires Ran The World)” The Reece Committee exposed how Ford, Rockefeller, and Carnegie foundations funneled money into universities to promote oligarchical collectivism. Discover how the Flexner Report weaponized medicine against natural healing, turning healthcare into a profit machine. Learn about the Business Plot—when wealthy elites literally attempted to overthrow FDR and install a fascist dictator. This is the Rockefeller blueprint that came after the Rothschilds laid the groundwork.

“The Man Behind the British Empire” Meet John Dee, the original 007—Queen Elizabeth I’s astrologer, mathematician, and sorcerer who coined the term “British Empire.” This occult practitioner used magic to birth 500 years of colonization that reshaped the entire world. If you want to understand how magic was weaponized to create the modern world order, start here. The Rothschilds studied from masters like Dee.

On the Reality of Magic:

“The Reality of Magic” Carl Jung spent decades researching synchronicities, archetypes, and how the mind influences external reality. This excerpt from An Unorthodox Truth explores Jung’s work with physicist Wolfgang Pauli, proving that the invisible realm of psychology merges with the visible world of physics. Magic isn’t wishful thinking—it’s the science of consciousness shaping reality, and Dean Radin’s research proves it.

“Magic, Magic Everywhere” Magic is not metaphor—it’s method. At its essence, magic is the deliberate art of “impressing consciousness” through symbol, sound, and ritual. Discover how the Kabbalah teaches that letters are the building blocks of the cosmos, how the Moors used sacred geometry to elevate awareness, and how modern corporations use these exact same principles to control your attention. Cymatics shows us that vibration literally creates form. When you see magic everywhere, you realize how much control you actually have.

On Falsified Science:

“The Greatest Con Ever: The Theft of Oil” Col. Fletcher Prouty sat in rooms with Henry Kissinger during the 1970s energy crisis and witnessed the creation of the oil scarcity myth. Oil is the second most abundant substance on Earth after water, constantly generated by the planet’s mantle (Abiotic Oil Theory). The 1892 Geneva Congress reclassified oil as “organic” to tie it to fossils and dinosaurs, creating artificial scarcity. Rockefeller, then Kissinger, weaponized this lie to control global markets. Russian scientists proved it decades ago.

“Did Dinosaurs Exist?” The first dinosaur bone discovery? Disappeared. The second? Teeth that could’ve been from a giant iguana. The third? Blown up by workmen and reassembled. Richard Owen—a known plagiarist—created the term “dinosaur” from these fragments in 1842. Then came Cope and Marsh’s Bone Wars: 136 “species” discovered in a frenzy of fraud and accusations. The square-cube law proves large dinosaurs couldn’t physically exist. Every museum display is a replica. Connect this to the oil scarcity myth—both use “fossils” to justify control.

On Logical Thinking:

“The Sacred Art of Logic: Why Brilliant People Believe Stupid Things” Valid arguments can be built on false premises. Sound arguments require both logical structure AND true premises. The Greek word logos means Word, Reason, Divine Order—John 1:1 says “In the beginning was Logos.” God IS reason, the structure behind reality. Our world lacks God because it lacks logic. Learn to distinguish valid from sound thinking, and you become ungovernable by false reasoning. This is how you dismantle every lie in this article.

On Spiritual Warfare:

“Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two - Society’s Spiritual Infection” Deception (the Zoroastrian Druj—distortion of reality) is the primordial force behind all parasitic behavior. Greed (selfish desire lacking consideration for others) is its first manifestation. These forces infected 80% of jobs that serve investors instead of humanity. The Rothschilds understood parasites, modeled them, and became them. This article explains the spiritual mechanics behind how elite families operate—and how we reclaim sovereignty.

On Historical Manipulation:

“The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic - Part Two” The Khazars were Eastern European nomads (650-969 AD) who practiced Judaism, then dispersed across Europe. The Balfour Declaration (1917) was signed by Lord Walter Rothschild to create Israel in Palestine. The Khazar hypothesis suggests most Ashkenazi Jews are European converts, not Biblical descendants—confirmed by Dr. Eran Elhaik’s 2012 genetic study. Understanding this rewrites everything about modern geopolitics and religious identity claims.

“The Occult Roots of Elite Wealth Accumulation” Freemasonry teaches universal laws (manifestation, Law of Attraction) to the elite while religions condition the masses to fear the occult as “evil.” Education was designed as indoctrination to create obedient workers. Science is shaped by politics—what’s taught serves elite interests. Distraction through technology renders the masses docile. JP Morgan’s famous quote: “Millionaires don’t use astrology...the billionaires do.” This is the operating manual.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References