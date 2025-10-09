Old World vs New World

I have spent decades of my life listening to data.

My background is in computational pharmacology—a very fancy term to describe extracting insights from massive datasets, working with predictive models, and validating hypotheses through in-depth, layered analysis.

I reveal this background for two reasons:

one, I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, and

two, to show the rigor—the scientific rigor—that I apply in my day-to-day life, in methodologies, frameworks, and principles.

I am a very scientific individual.

And I can look you straight in the face and tell you that magic is a real and very prevalent force in our reality.

“ Magic is a real and very prevalent force in our reality.”

The disconnect happens because we have a warped perception of what magic is.

I have been so fascinated with this concept that I’ve written an entire book about it—An Unorthodox Truth—where I walk through the last hundred years to show you how our current world was formed and how we systematically threw away this prevailing force that directs all of humanity.

Today, we’re going to discuss the reality of magic. Not the hocus pocus you’ve been programmed to dismiss, but magic as it truly exists—and how it’s around us everywhere, to where it’s nowhere.

What Magic Actually Is

I’ve discussed this in depth in my article The Reality of Magic, but let me be clear:

At its essence, what we call “magic” is not hocus pocus, but the deliberate art of “impressing consciousness.”

Whether through ritual, geometry, sound, or symbol, the purpose is always the same: to shape awareness and condition what the mind perceives as real.

When you study history—real history—you come across works that prove this.

Recently, as I’ve been researching this old, hidden, history of the world, I’ve started diving into the Kabbalah. And as we can see, our modern world is built on Jewish institutions, with the number one religion being Christianity—which I’ve dissected from many angles in my work, such as:

We see this Jewish influence everywhere. So now I’m diving into the Kabbalah.

The Kabbalah speaks of letters as the building blocks of the cosmos. And when you think about it, it makes sense—because a letter is a sound, it’s a vibration, it’s an energy impressed upon the ear and the mind, which then crystallizes into form.

Again, the goal is to impress consciousness.

The Moors and Sacred Geometry

The Moors—another aspect of civilization that I’m deeply researching—have a strong claim that our current world is built upon the world of the Moors.

We have to understand the term “Moors” because that itself has been hidden. However, when you examine history, you see a civilization that left its mark and characteristics around the world—a distinctly Moorish, Muslim society.

Mathematics. Arithmetic. Algebra. These are Muslim creations and discoveries. Sacred geometry. The sciences. Moorish findings.

With their inheritance of sacred geometry, astrology, and the Hermetic sciences, the Moors embodied this principle architecturally. Mosques, palaces, and gardens were designed not merely for utility, but to impress cosmic harmony upon human awareness.

This is magic.

“ Magic is a real and very prevalent force in our reality.”

The Connection Between Grammar and Grimoire

We also have European tales. The connection between grammar and grimoire reveals that language itself is spellcraft. Words are spells that bind attention, shaping thought and behavior.

Staying in Europe, we have what was given to us as the Hermetica—one of the oldest studies of this concept. The Hermetic tradition also echoes this teaching: the spoken word, the written glyph, and the patterned ritual are tools for directing psychic currents.

The Hermetica tells us its very first law: “The All is Mind.” I’ve written about this phrase in my articles on the Kyballion and the Seven Hermetic Principles and how they translate into actual physics.

The idea behind all of this is that magic is everywhere, and it’s designed to shape and impress consciousness.

“ Magic is a real and very prevalent force in our reality.”

The Physical Level: Energy Condensing Into Structure

We only see things from the physical level. However, we need to understand how things on the physical level come into being.

At the most basic level, “form” arises when energy organizes itself into a stable pattern.

When you break that down, you start to see things more deeply. You begin to see that sound has geometry to it. When vibration moves through matter, it literally creates shape. This is seen in cymatics—where sand or water forms intricate mandalas on vibrating plates.

Cymatics

Frequency determines the pattern. Higher frequency equals finer geometry.

Vibration is not symbolic of form; vibration IS form. The universe itself reeks of vibration—oscillations of energy that cool, slow, and become molecules, cells, bodies.

So when we speak or project energy, we’re partaking in that same process: vibration crystallizing into visible pattern.

Words have power.

How The Old World Operated in Harmony

When you see history—real history—you see how magic has been used.

One of the world’s earliest great magicians was John Dee—advisor to Queen Elizabeth—and the individual I have called out, who used magic to birth what he called the British Empire. And for 500 years, that Empire has wreaked havoc on the world.