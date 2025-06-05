Musk vs. Trump

So, apparently, Elon and Trump are fighting. I don’t know much about it—nor do I care.

I just wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the work we’ve already done on Elon—who I’ve long called the greatest charlatan on earth.

First, he’s captured everyone’s heart—Republicans and “freedom lovers” alike—even though he literally wants to put chips in our brains. And no one seems to think that’s a bad thing.

Next, he’s managed to convince the entire world of satellites, space travel, and who knows what else. (FYI: 99% of our communication happens here on Earth. You don’t need theoretical satellites floating in space to broadcast signals.)

Then there’s the massive control—and censorship—on Twitter. And yes, he played a major role in moving the needle for Trump.

When he was good with Trump, everyone—loosely speaking—was fully behind DOGE. A private company with access to federal infrastructure. No one then had a problem with this corporatocracy takeover.

But now, since there’s been a falling out with Trump, all of a sudden, he’s the bad guy?

I’m curious if this has anything to do with him not getting access to TikTok.

All in all, the political theater continues. The masses are given fresh distractions. The zeitgeist is steered — and I’m sitting here writing about it.

This story isn’t worth anyone’s time—but if you’re interested in having your eyes opened to who Elon really is, here are some articles below.

Revealing the Myth of Musk

Below are the key articles I’ve written exposing Elon Musk—not as a genius innovator but as a well-positioned technocrat fronting a globalist agenda:

Elon Musk: The Great Charlatan (Jan 2025). How did Elon become a cultural icon? Through hype, deception, and narrative control. From Neuralink to Tesla’s inflated stock, Musk built a trillion-dollar persona on illusion. I break down his lineage, overvalued companies, and the Marvel-style PR machine that made him “real-life Tony Stark.” Spoiler: It’s all marketing. And the world bought it. The Great SpaceX Deception (Apr 2023). SpaceX is Musk’s greatest illusion—sold not on science, but belief. I explore why the “space race” was always propaganda, why the moon landing has no verifiable proof, and how Musk continues the same script under a new brand. If you’ve ever questioned space travel, this is your next step. From Elon himself, “You can tell it’s real by how fake it looks.” Did Trump Just Stop the Cabal? (Jan 2025). Musk was handpicked to help “run the government more efficiently” under DOGE—Trump’s private-sector experiment in technocracy. From the repeal of EV mandates to the continued funding of SpaceX, this article examines how Elon’s influence actually deepened under the guise of populism. When Big Tech and government unite, that’s not freedom. That’s the corporatocracy.

As always, thanks for the time and attention.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

