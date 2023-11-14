1× 0:00 -15:25

I attended a health conference a few weeks back. At these conferences, you have a chance to mix and mingle with professionals from all over the industry. During one of these nights, I shared drinks with a fellow from another industry behemoth. After a few drinks, a group of us had formed, and we were engaged in an interesting conversation: greed in society.

My stance was that our current systems need to be evaluated. Earlier at the conference, I sat in on a panel where an economist, medical advisors, and others discussed if we were really seeing positive health outcomes in the population. I brought that session to our happy hour conversation to paint the illustration that, even though we intend to do the right things, we don’t come close. And this is because our industry is built on greed.

Overall, everyone agreed with me, but this conversation showed me that there are two groups within the healthcare system. Some entered this industry to truly and genuinely help people get better. And then, there’s the minority — those focused solely on the bottom line. The reality is that this minority often dictates the movements and strategies of the majority, and we see that ultimately play out in society.

To paint a more accurate picture, we will look at a current health phenomenon making waves in our society. This phenomenon is that of obesity and the weight loss drugs that have come to market to address this disease. In this article, we will show how, within the health industry, some think that our current strategy is flawed, and we’ll see how the minority, yet powerful few, are controlling the narrative of this condition.

This scenario shows the value and benefit of being a member of Unorthodoxy. The premise of this substack is to show how the spiritual aspect ties into our physical reality — and if we can look at reality with this perspective, we can see the glaring holes and opportunities that most do not. By looking at things from an unorthodox yet logical and sound perspective, we can look at problems from a new light and, most importantly, come up with new and improved solutions to these problems. These solutions are the value that we bring to ourselves and to others. With this value, we can create new systems within our reality — systems that are antifragile and built in accordance with nature.

The Weight Loss Narrative

The publication STAT has begun following the obesity conversation closely, as evidenced by their series of posts on the topic. There are two pieces that we will address today. To start, this first piece will focus on how we are witnessing the changing of a disease narrative occur — without the majority even being aware of it.

Within our medical schools, future doctors are being taught to look at obesity completely differently. From the article, we read: