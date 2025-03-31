The following video is why we need to relearn history.

As you all know, I recently had the birth of my second child. And between my first boy and my second boy, there’s been so much that I’ve learned over the years.

For one, I’ve learned more about the dangers of vaccines. With my first child, he was unvaccinated but received the vitamin K shot. My second child got no vaccinations whatsoever.

What’s interesting is that with my first child—because of the whole SIDS thing—he never laid on his stomach.

But now that I’ve learned that SIDS is caused by vaccines, I’m no longer scared of it. So now, my second son sleeps on his stomach all the time.

As a result, his skull is forming differently than my firstborn, who has a slight indentation in his skull from sleeping on his back most of the time.

This is the value of learning history and uncovering the deceptions that have been placed in front of us.

When we understand the reality of this world, we’re able to make decisions that carry greater consequences.

Both of my boys are fantastic and loving, and I think it goes to show why we need to understand where things come from instead of just blindly accepting them—which is what I aim to do here at Unorthodoxy.

Just taking a moment to highlight this video and how we’ve become a society that blindly accepts things, when we really need to be asking deeper questions about where they come from.

