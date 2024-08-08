It’s like a physicist admitting he can’t actually observe a fundamental particle, but insisting we should still believe in its existence and build our understanding of the universe around it.

The Ether: The fabric holding reality together.

The concept of the ether has fascinated me for quite some time. It’s a topic I’ve been eager to explore, but I wanted to ensure I had thoroughly researched and understood its complexities before diving in.

Despite sounding like an illusory or abstract idea, the ether is a profound phenomenon that explains much of our reality. It’s a realm where our thoughts, imagination, and perhaps even our consciousness reside. The ether isn’t just a metaphysical concept; it’s the very fabric that helps us make sense of our world.

Consider electricity—a force that powers our lives and drives our technology. Without the concept of the ether, understanding electricity becomes a puzzle with missing pieces. But when you view electricity through the lens of the ether, everything clicks into place.

This understanding is why Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest minds of our time, was able to revolutionize our world. His work with frequency, energy, and electricity all hinged on the understanding of the ether. In short, our modern world exists because of the ether.

Nikola Tesla and his work with electricity.

But here’s the intriguing part: why is something so fundamental, so crucial to our understanding of reality, largely unknown? Why don’t more people know about the ether, its implications, and how to work with it? This time in history is where the story takes a twist, blending the metaphysical with the scientific.

The ether is where thoughts and emotions—the very essence of our psychic lives—interact with physical phenomena like energy and frequency. This interplay explains why frequencies can affect our thoughts and feelings. Thinkers like Rudolf Steiner delved into these concepts, but the mainstream remains largely unaware.

The reason for this is simple yet staggering: our knowledge of the ether has been obscured by the influence of one man—Albert Einstein.

In the following article, we will explore how Einstein, through his theory of relativity, performed one of the greatest feats of intellectual magic. This theory was not just a proposed scientific breakthrough but a masterful act that led the world to turn a blind eye to the reality of the ether.

By introducing the theory of relativity, Einstein shifted our focus away from this profound concept, changing the course of scientific thought and leaving the ether in the shadows.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, “The Magic of Albert Einstein,” where we unravel how this towering figure in science managed to obscure a truth so fundamental to our existence.

The Theory of Relativity and The Michelson-Morley Experiment

Michelson-Morley experiment of 1887

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity has long been heralded as one of the cornerstones of modern physics, shaping our understanding of space, time, and the very fabric of reality.

But what if this shining beacon of scientific progress has actually closed our eyes to certain fundamental truths about our reality? What if, instead of revealing the deep secrets of the universe, Einstein’s theory has, in fact, created an illusion—a dark magic trick that has obscured our perception of the macrocosm?

The story begins with the Michelson-Morley experiment of 1887, a pivotal moment in the history of science. This experiment was designed to detect the motion of the Earth through the hypothetical medium called “ether,” which scientists at the time believed permeated all of space. The ether was thought to be the medium through which light waves traveled, much like sound waves travel through air.

The results of the experiment were shocking: they found no evidence of the Earth’s motion through space. Even more intriguing, the experiment did detect the presence of the ether, suggesting that space was not empty but filled with a substance that had profound implications for the nature of the universe.

This detection hinted that the Earth might actually be stationary within this medium, a result that directly contradicted the Copernican model, which placed the Earth in motion around the Sun.

Einstein’s Sleight of Hand

Faced with this unsettling possibility, the scientific community sent forth their greatest champion to battle this new reality. Led by Albert Einstein, ‘Scientism’ sought an explanation that would preserve the established view of the cosmos.

Einstein proposed that space and time were not absolute but relative. He suggested that the speed of light was constant for all observers, regardless of their motion. This revolutionary idea led to his famous equation E=mc2, which has become emblematic of modern physics.

However, in proposing his theory, Einstein dismissed 1) the solar system model of a geocentric Earth and 2) the existence of the ether. By doing so, he removed the foundations upon which the Michelson-Morley experiment’s troubling results rested.

Instead of interpreting the null result as evidence that the Earth might be stationary within the ether and at the center of the universe, Einstein reinterpreted reality itself, suggesting that space and time warp to maintain the illusion of motion.

It was a masterful sleight of hand, transforming what appeared to be a challenge to the established order into a reinforcement of it.

The Admission of Truth

But here’s the kicker: In a rare moment of candor, Einstein admitted that he could not prove the motion of the Earth—a fundamental assumption underlying his theory. In 1922, during a lecture in Japan, he famously admitted,

“I have come to believe that the motion of the Earth cannot be detected by any optical experiment, though the Earth is revolving around the Sun.”

Let me repeat that: the man who revolutionized our understanding of the universe admitted he couldn’t prove the very motion his theory was built upon. It’s like a physicist admitting he can’t actually observe a fundamental particle, but insisting we should still believe in its existence and build our understanding of the universe around it.

And yet, we’ve swallowed this illusion hook, line, and sinker. We’ve allowed Einstein’s mathematical sleight of hand to blind us to the possibility that our understanding of the cosmos might be fundamentally flawed.

Einstein’s development of relativity theory was a direct response to the world shattering results of the Michelson-Morley experiment. He famously stated to a Sir Herbert Samuel:

“If Michelson-Morley is wrong, then relativity is wrong.”

In essence, Einstein developed his theory not just as a proposed understanding of the universe but also as a sophisticated response to the damaging implications of the Michelson-Morley experiment.

The Ripple Effect: Shifting Our Understanding of Reality

Einstein’s theory had profound implications, not just for physics but for our entire worldview. By embracing relativity, the scientific community and the public at large accepted a model of the universe that, while mathematically consistent, is fundamentally counterintuitive.

We are asked to believe that time and space are relative, that mass increases with velocity, and that nothing, not even light, can escape the pull of a black hole. These concepts are so abstract, so removed from our everyday experience, that they seem almost like magic—an illusion created by the power of mathematics.

Recommended Reading: How Our Level Earth Appears Round

Yet, this illusion has had a very real effect on our understanding of reality. By focusing on the relative and the abstract, we have lost sight of the absolute and the concrete. The ether, once a central concept in physics, has been relegated to the realm of forgotten theories, dismissed as a relic of a bygone era.

But what if the ether was more than just a failed hypothesis? What if it was the fundamental backbone to a deeper, more metaphysical understanding of the universe?

The Spiritual Dimensions of the Ether

In ancient and esoteric traditions, the ether is often associated with the spiritual and the divine. It is seen as the medium through which energy, consciousness, and even life itself flow.

By denying the existence of the ether, Einstein’s theory has effectively severed the connection between the physical and the metaphysical, reducing our understanding of the universe to mere equations and measurements.

However, it was not only Einstein’s theory that was at fault here.

We have the “bone wars” with Sir Richard Owen, Cope, and Marsh, which planted the theory of dinosaurs that helped uphold this mainstream view of reality.

Dinosaurs were the number one piece of evidence that gave credence to Darwin’s theory of evolution.

From one theory to another, humanity is given a version of reality that has no concrete meaning but is instead conjured up in the minds of those who worship at the Church of Scientism.

This understanding is the reason for my book, “An Unorthodox Truth,” and my article, “Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community.” So much of our world is built on these theories, yet even upon further investigation, and even though these theories may have some scientific backing, ultimately, when the motives behind them are examined, we find out that they are nothing but a series of lies designed to uphold a specific model of reality. This work is occultic work at its finest.

In this sense, Einstein’s theory can be seen as a kind of dark intellectual magic—a brilliant and captivating illusion that distracts us from a deeper truth. The real magic, however, lies not in the equations of relativity but in the metaphysical reality that they obscure.

It is the magic of a universe that is far more mysterious, complex, and interconnected than we have been led to believe—a universe in which the ether and the spiritual dimensions it represents may still play a vital role.

Conclusion: Rediscovering the Mysteries of the Universe

This path is the journey I plan on taking us through in my series, “A Spiritual Perspective of Reality.” In part one, I discuss why we must fundamentally accept the reality of spirituality.

A quote that I often remind myself of is that there is “something in the nothing,” which serves as a reminder that even when things appear empty, there is a deeper reality at play. This understanding is as real as the oxygen we breathe—even though it appears to be nothing, it is life-sustaining.

In Part Two of the series, we will touch on the psyche—the emotional body that controls how we feel, think, move, and more.

In Part Three, we dive deeper into the works of the ether, the etheric body, and beyond.

As we continue to explore the frontiers of science and philosophy, it is essential to remember that not all that glitters is gold, and not all that is mathematically elegant is true.

Einstein’s theory of relativity has dazzled us with its brilliance, but it has also closed our eyes to a deeper, more profound reality—a reality that we must strive to rediscover if we are to truly understand our place in the universe.

Thank you for your time and attention in reading this article. I look forward to your feedback and questions in the comments below.

Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

