“The Golden Age Of America begins right now” – Donald Trump

Trump at his Inauguration

What if the Golden Age of America brings further demise to the American Condition?

Ever since the inauguration of Trump, American Pride has been at an all-time high. The MAGA phrase is everywhere, and with the recent Senate Hearing of RFK Jr, #MAHA is also gaining notoriety.

Also, thanks to the 26 Executive Orders Trump signed within hours of taking office, an American First mentality is in the air. And most would see nothing wrong with that. Most would also argue that American Pride is a good thing.

However, this phenomenon may blind millions of Americans while more rights and resources are taken away.

In the following article, we’ll discuss

The Natural Aspects of a “Nation” The Inverted Subversion of the “State” How We Support the State Mistaking it for the Nation

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Innate Pride In One’s Nation

A nation represents “a group of people within a specific territory sharing commonalities such as language, culture, religion, etc.” The concept of a nation is as old as time as a nation is the natural social organization of large bodies of people.

From all over the world, we’ve seen examples of nations as tribes that have come together for beneficial purposes and established themselves as a nation.

With this natural formation of societal organization, there is an innate pride in appreciating one’s culture, heritage, history, and tradition. All of these benefit humans as they connect one to the vast history of those who came before them. This celebration of pride and cherish should be celebrated.

There is nothing wrong with pride in one’s Nation, as this is a natural order.

Unfortunately, as we’ve seen throughout human history, ideals that were pure in origin have been inverted into a synthetic version and spread through society. This pure pride for one’s nation has been inverted into a form of Nationalism, and this is the form that must be stopped.

The Inversion of the Natural Order

In my book An Unorthodox Truth, I discuss how two prevailing ideologies rule our present world: natural and artificial.

The natural order represents the logical order of events when left alone of form organically,

Meanwhile, the artificial order represents when synthetic elements are infused into the natural order of things.

In my book, I show how the natural order of human advancement revolved around a spiritual view of humanity. This relation to the earth around them placed humans, animals, plants, and other humans in a divine order.

However, an artificial view was born along the line known as nihilism. This view of reality — spurred on by the concept of evolution — replaced the divine order of things and introduced humanity at the center of all reality.

From this view, we have concepts like “only the strongest survive,” which pitted humans against other humans and all other aspects of our existence, e.g., plants and animals.

What’s important to note is that the artificial perspective cannot arise independently. To exist, a nihilistic phenomenon must attach itself to something naturally occurring in reality — then invert it into the nihilistic component. This inversion occurs in multiple disciplines, such as science, religion, and more.

So it’s no surprise that we’ve seen this inversion also occur within the natural pride that one has for their nation. This inversion has created the entity known as the “Nation-State.” As we’ve discussed, the nation is natural, showing that the idea of a state is synthetic.

In the following sections, we’ll further dive into how the State inverts citizens’ natural pride for their nation and turns that pride into a weapon against them.

The Illegitimacy of the State

A state is “a political entity governing a group of people.” The problem with this definition is that the people who make up the Nation govern themselves in the natural state. However, due to an inversion of reality, we have a State that governs the people.

I hope one sees the many harms that come with this fallacy.

In my book, we’ve already discussed the illegitimacy of our modern governments. Not to belabor the point, what we will discuss today is not how our modern government should work but instead how it is working.

The Natural Order of things is that our elected officials should put the needs of the citizens as the priority,

The Synthetic Order we currently have is where the needs of the State come before those of the citizens.

Multiple examples exist throughout American history, but some of the most prominent examples of the needs of the State overriding the needs of the population include the 2008 Bailout of Banks or the 2020 Pandemic Policies. In these examples, the needs of the citizens took a back seat to the needs of the State.

What makes this matter worse is that there are a plethora of studies that individuals who hold seats within the State have tendencies of psychopathy, meaning that they aspire for these positions not to represent the needs of the Nation but rather because they aspire for the power that comes with those positions.

This reality represents our current model of government and, ultimately, our current model of the State: psychopathic individuals who are hungry for power who take roles that are supposed to represent the needs of the Nation, yet instead, reflect the needs of the State — which can be determined to be those who sit in the seats of power.

The State is not representative of the Nation. The State represents the 1% of the population that controls the Nation.

They are not worthy of our nation’s pride. Yet, instead, we give it to them anyway.

Supporting the State Mistaking it for the Nation

Now that we have the nation’s historical context and are aware of the state’s illegitimacy let’s return to our modern times with the recent inauguration of Donald Trump and Nationalism.

To start, let’s define Nationalism. In the essay The Case Against Nationalism, we read:

“At root, nationalism is an ideology of group rights that denigrates individualism in favor of an abstraction called ‘the nation.’ Its foundational principle is that government exists primarily to protect the culture and interests of the nation, or its dominant group. This implies that government can use its authority to protect the national culture against potential dangers — including other domestic groups and the potential spread of their cultures. To promote the dominant group, government must have the power to act assertively on its behalf, which necessarily means constraining others.”

Nationalism, at its core, is a collectivist ideology that sacrifices the needs of the individual for the needs of the State. Nationalism is a hive-mind ideology that needs the purity of a nation’s pride to fuel its synthetic agendas. For far too long, we’ve seen how Nationalism can blind the population to the harmful agendas of the State, and with Trump, this is no exception.

What makes the Trump presidential campaign so intriguing is that it comes on the heels of the most totalitarianism regimens Americans have ever experienced. From being locked down in their homes, having their travel restricted, and even losing their jobs, Americans are coming out of the darkest of pits, and Trump represents that shining light of hope. In the same way that Obama provided hope against George Bush, Trump provided hope against Biden, too.

So, it is perfectly understandable to see the pride thrown around Trump. As stated earlier, it’s everywhere, and an “American First” ideology is sweeping the air. But be warned. All that has occurred is that the State has taken on a new form. What was once Blue is now Red, but ultimately, the wishes of the state reign supreme.

If we aren’t diligent in remembering that our Nation, our citizens, come first, we will be blissfully swept down a path of technocratic totalitarianism. The State will prioritize its own needs over those of its citizens.

The Fight To Save Our Nation

I’ve written extensively about Project Stargate and how AI will require land, water, and resources to power it. Fundamentally, this is a bad idea as these are resources that the Nation needs, but they’re being funneled into the hands of corporate investors.

Throughout the world, we’ve seen how these data centers power AI, resulting in substantial energy costs for the population, and the population has had to revolt to stop these data centers.

From the article, ‘Thirsty’ ChatGPT uses four times more water than previously thought, we read:

“As American tech companies have started to expand data centres internationally, there has been a backlash. Santiago in Chile has become the focus of a clash between the government’s desire to use the centres to drive economic growth and locals’ concerns about the environmental impact. Over the past 12 years, 16 data centres have been approved in the city, making it one of the biggest hubs in Latin America. However, with the country experiencing a drought that is expected to last until 2040, activists have mobilised against the plans. In September, they forced Google to scrap its design for a $200 million (£152 million) data centre in the capital and start again, this time using an air-based cooling system. The success has emboldened their plans to oppose Microsoft and Amazon centres.”

As Americans, we must be prepared to fight back when the State prepares to impose on us ideologies and policies that are anti-American and go against our human nature. As Americans, we must remember that we, the people, make up this great land, not the State — therefore, our needs must be prioritized first.

Coming out of the great void of Biden may envelop the country in a wave of bliss to where we fail to see the great perils that come with this new version of the State. Still, I am hopeful about the American ideology of liberty and sovereignty. As displayed during the pandemic, I’m confident it will rise again as needed under the Trump years.

To close, having pride in one’s Nation is a natural order of things. However, we must be mindful that a synthetic entity has attached itself to our nation, which is known as the state in our current world. We must be wary of this “nation-state,” or at least it blindly sweeps us down another void that the State has deemed beneficial.

It’s man versus the State, David versus Goliath. Let us not forget our calling.

