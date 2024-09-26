Introduction

In my podcast on MKUltra, I assert that even though the official MKUltra studies were shut down in the 1970s, the practice itself never truly went away.

Instead, the techniques pioneered in these experiments were quietly introduced into society.

The MKUltra experiments showed that if you take an individual, expose them to drugs, and isolate them for a week, you can brainwash that person. In just seven days, the individual succumbs to whatever desires or beliefs you impose.

This concept of brainwashing has evolved and expanded over time. While MKUltra used intense short-term pressure, modern society employs a more gradual approach. Instead of the high-intensity exposure of MKUltra, today’s conditioning occurs over months and years, slowly introducing the same information, ideologies, and drugs.

Imagine it as an IV drip—information is fed to individuals bit by bit, day by day, until they become conditioned. This is what we see happening in modern society.

Pharmaceuticals, particularly antidepressants and stimulants, are now part of everyday life for millions. Combined with the constant stream of cultural and ideological messages delivered through television shows, social media, and advertising, these elements work together to slowly shape how people think, feel, and act.

Unlike MKUltra’s quick, brutal methods, today’s programming is subtle, continuous, one that is more potent and far-reaching in its effects, and far more effective over the long term.

Programming Through Television: Telling Lies to Your Vision

If you’ve been around conspiracy circles long enough, you’ve likely heard the phrase television tells lies to your vision. The truth is, information—whether sensory or intellectual—acts like a drug, and television is one of the most effective delivery systems for this drug.

As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, information stimulates the brain in ways similar to how drugs stimulate the body. The more exposure you have to a specific type of information, the more it shapes your reality.

Television, streaming services, and social media platforms aren’t just entertainment—they are tools designed to program how we think.

The term TV program isn’t accidental. Language is deliberate, especially when viewed through an esoteric lens. Just like a cell phone traps your attention, and the etymology of mortgage ties back to the idea of a “death note,” a financial agreement that binds you for life, television programs are designed to shape your thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors.

Nothing in this world is random. Everything, especially language, is used intentionally to influence how we think.

As discussed in previous work, the individuals who built our modern world understood these metaphysical principles. By controlling the information and how it’s delivered, they control how people think and act.

This is why the term program is so significant. Television programs, media, and even sound waves can profoundly affect the population’s subconscious, shaping them over time.

How Ideologies Are Engineered

The argument I’m making in this article is simple: When people are exposed to a combination of ideologies and cultural norms through TV, cell phones, and streaming services, they are being programmed. Add to the mix of medications, drug use, and isolation; this effect is increased 10x fold.

With the rise of high-definition TVs, smartphones, and streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube, we are constantly bombarded with information that shapes our worldview. Netflix, in particular, uses techniques tied to Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda and the grandfather of Netflix co-founder, to subtly influence its audience.

The ideologies that we see today—whether it’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), LGBTQ+ advocacy, Climate Change, or other social causes—aren’t organic developments. They are engineered.

While streaming platforms use Bernays’ psychological manipulation techniques, big technological corporations financially support these movements. Their role in pushing ideologies through media is less about ideology and more about profit. They invest in these platforms because of the immense financial gains tied to the social changes they promote.

The result of this sustained programming? A new type of human: the transgender individual.

It’s at this junction that we’re diving into the deeper truths behind this transformation. We’ll uncover the financial and ideological forces driving this movement. Specifically, we’ll explore:

The millions that have been funneled into LGBTQ+ causes, as revealed by Jennifer Bilek .

Why tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, along with pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, are so invested in promoting transgender ideology.

How these financial interests are creating lifelong medical consumers, fueling profits for the corporations behind the movement.

How we can assert our religious freedoms to respectfully resist the imposition of gender ideologies, especially when faced with pressure to conform.

This discussion is crucial for understanding the hidden machinery behind social engineering, so let’s take a closer look.

The Power of Programming and the Financial Incentive Behind Transgenderism

In earlier work, I discussed how media conditions people to accept ideologies that don’t make sense by utilizing the Overtown window.

A great example of the frustration felt is from Sesame Street, where Elmo, a character who typically represents reason, is baffled by Zoe’s belief that her pet rock can talk, eat, and dance.