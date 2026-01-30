“Think Outside the Box”

The phrase describes individuals who look at problems abstractly, who see what the majority cannot see, who identify opportunities, discover trends, and make an impact. It’s a highly valued trait.

The reality is that most do not think outside the box for good reason. Due to indoctrination systems, most individuals have been given a box through which to see the world. I’ve discussed this in articles like The Origins of Modern Education and How Millennials Are Set to Fail.

All have been handed the same box.

The truth is that there are multiple ways to think outside that box. At Unorthodoxy, I specialize in exactly this, hence the name. The goal is to think about life logically and accurately, but from an unorthodox perspective. Contrarian thinking, outside the box, and yet, able to deliver better results because we identify opportunities that exist beyond conventional boundaries.

What we are currently putting our unorthodox lens on is money and finances. And what I’ve come to realize is that to truly understand this subject, we have to break it down to its foundational principles.

Nature reveals itself in complexities, but those complexities, while they may appear scattered, are inherently simple. Nature is inherently simple. The problem is that our box view has complicated things. So we are going to return to the foundational roots. Read my article on the difference between complexities and complications.

To start our understanding of money and finances, the simplest thing we need to understand is this: Time equals life.

Time is life. That’s it.

We must see that our time is the representation of our life here on this earthly plane. When we run out of time, we run out of life.

This concept has resonated with me for quite some time. I’ve mentioned it here and there, but the phrase I always return to — the biggest representation of this fact — is that we have 60 seconds in every minute. And synchronistically, we have roughly 60 heartbeats per minute.

When you run out of time, you run out of life.

Protect Your Time Like Your Life Depends On It

Once we form this relationship between time and life, we begin to see that any attack on our time is an attack on our livelihood. Whether it’s an attack on our time, a theft of our time, or something designed to waste our time, this is an attack on our very existence.

And this is something we should not react to passively. We should react aggressively.

If you were walking down the street and someone came out to rob you, you would not respond peacefully. You would respond aggressively, either fighting or fleeing. It would not be the moment for passivity.

This is the mentality we must adopt. Once we understand this, we have Part One: Time is life, and our time should be protected as sacred.

Part Two is understanding that money is a token of time. It’s the physical representation of time. This is how society operates: we exchange time for money. I give you eight hours, and you give me compensation. These are the arrangements society has constructed.

Money and finances come down to these two principles:

Our time is our life. Money is the physical representation of time.

When you truly understand these two foundational principles — the institutional principles needed to think about finances from an outside-the-box perspective — you begin to see the truth: our time and our livelihood are being robbed.

We’re being robbed because we’ve lost the connection between time and money. Since we’ve lost the understanding that time is life and money is the representation of time, we are robbed in deceptive ways — ways we do not see. And instead of reacting violently, most react passively. They have conversations about it. Some might even laugh about it because the commentary tells them to.

But what remains is that the money — that time — is being taken.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why time is the literal currency of your life—and how the 60 seconds/60 heartbeats synchronicity reveals this truth

The critical distinction between the law of the land and the law of the sea, and how this shift enabled modern financial control

How credit is debt in disguise—a legal claim on your future time

Why 90% of our money supply is debt-based, and what this means for your livelihood

The role of banks in overtaking land-based economies and why “all wars are banker wars”

Before we dive deeper, I want to call out two things.

First: there are two resources in this world that are immensely valuable—time and attention. This is why I always say “thank you for your time and attention” in every article. You are paying me with the most valuable currencies you possess. And when you financially support this work, it shows that I have provided value for your time, and you return that value with compensation.

Second: when you understand history, you understand politics. I’ve recently come across Keynesian economics, and while I’m still learning about it, here’s what I’m seeing: Keynesian systems prefer controlled inflation, which means that people react less to rising prices than to visible taxation.

The theft is real. If you’re new here, please read my series on inflation—specifically, This Is Not Inflation, This Is Robbery. This robbery is occurring, and if you want to be serious during this pivotal time in history — where technology is advancing, and jobs are being cut — we need to have serious conversations about it.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Law of the Land and the Law of the Sea

The Holocaust was one of the greatest narrative discoveries I’ve made. If you haven’t read my deep dive, I encourage you to do so as it provides the Holocaust a new lens. One of the things we learn from that piece is the role of banks and Germany’s position against those banks.

During my awakening process, I came across Jordan Maxwell. Maxwell was a philosopher, and while I haven’t worked through a lot of his videos, I’ve seen concepts from his work that were eye-opening. One concept he discusses is the relationship between the river current and the river banks.

A river has a current, and that current is shaped and directed by its banks. Without banks, the water spreads everywhere and loses its force. With banks, the water becomes directional, usable, and controllable.

This same logic extends into human systems. Money “flows.” Capital has “liquidity.” Economies need “stability.” We speak of “currency”—from current. We talk about “liquid assets,” “frozen accounts,” “cash flow,” and “offshore holdings.” The language is consistent because the underlying model is consistent.

Control the channels, and you control the movement. Control the banks, and you control the current.

The River Banks

Jordan Maxwell argued — symbolically and etymologically — that modern financial and legal language is deliberately hydraulic, water-based. This connects directly to the concept of law of the land versus law of the sea.