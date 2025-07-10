Designed by nature vs. forced by agenda

Numerous times in this publication have I mentioned the phrase, or something along the lines of, “it’s complex, not complicated.”

I first got that idea from

I shortly made a

about it, but realized I needed to put it in a piece of content, such as a definition, where I could quickly reference it so readers can have the same thought process whenever I use that statement.

And alas, here we are.

This article will discuss the difference between these two terms. And while they can and often are used interchangeably, they have very stark meanings and different interpretations. Read my article, How Language Enslaves, for more info.

And so, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

“It’s Complex”

The word complex is used to describe something that, overall, is simple to understand. You can break it down to a fifth-grader, and every step in the process has its place.

Now, there are many steps to complex things—and there can be a lot of steps—but, overall, the overarching idea, process, and steps make sense and have a place in them.

One of the best examples of “complexity” is nature. Nature, in whatever way you observe it, is very complex. The seasons affect the grass, which in turn affects the livelihood, which subsequently impacts the cycles, and so on.

There are a lot of moving pieces here, and to see the whole picture, you have to understand every one of those pieces, but once you do, overall, it’s pretty simple, even though it’s very complex.

This speaks to the beauty and intricacy that goes into such a tightly woven web.

Now let’s look at complicated.

“That’s Complicated”

The word itself is as it sounds: complicated. It’s not simple to understand, and yes, while one may get the overall picture, each of the different steps is random, may not work together, and could be removed.

Yes, there are also many steps here, but unlike natural complexity—where everything has a role—with complicated things, things are put together that just don’t “gel.”

If the word nature, or natural, is used to describe complexity, then artificial or synthetic are the best words to describe things that are complicated.

With complications, things are forced together, not because they naturally come together, but for one reason or another—agendas, preferences, etc.—things are now in place. They’re presented as one overall ideology, but upon closer examination, we see that there are cracks at play.

Our current world has a lot of complicated systems at play: politics, as one example. Read The Ruling Class and The U.S. Is A Technocratic Oligarchy for more info.

When we begin to see the complications in things, we can work towards things that are more complex, more natural and in line with nature.

Closing Thoughts

This definition ties into a bigger article I plan on releasing tomorrow regarding how spirituality breathes into our reality.

Plus, it can always be referred to whenever we discuss the difference between the two words.

Super short read, but as always, thank you for the time and attention in receiving these insights.

Have a wonderful rest of your day,

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

