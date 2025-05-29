Welcome to the two-part analysis of The Ruling Class of The United States. This is Part II of three. You can find Part I here.

Deep in the shadows, are massive, faceless figures representing the true ruling class.

Recap of Part One: How U.S. Laws Are Made

Congress, not the President, makes federal law. The U.S. legislative branch consists of 435 Representatives and 100 Senators, totaling 535 lawmakers responsible for creating all federal laws.

The President’s job is to enforce laws—not make them. Executive Orders are not laws; they only apply to federal agencies or those receiving federal funding and cannot override laws passed by Congress.

There are around 20,000 federal laws on the books , all of which had to pass through Congress and be signed (or not vetoed) by the President.

Corporate influence shapes most legislation. Studies estimate that 70–80% of major legislation is influenced or written by corporate lobbyists, think tanks, and organized business interests—not the public.

Public perception is distorted. While the President is treated as “the most powerful person in the world,” the real power often lies in the unelected networks behind Congress: lobbyists, corporations, think tanks, and global interests.

Introduction

With all the executive orders and statements that Trump has made so far in his presidency, as an observer, it’s interesting to see how people who criticized Biden and Harris now defend Trump—or stay quiet when he does the exact same thing as the Democrats.

For example, he’s continuing the war in Ukraine, working closely with BlackRock, and, most recently, pushing the U.S. towards an AI society.

But everyone is so keen on defending Trump, and this is why I’ve always stated that Trump is to Republicans what Obama was to Democrats: a figurehead that the public can focus on while the true ruling class of society passes their laws through Congress.

And that’s what we’ll be discussing in this article today. Today, we’ll show how the federal laws that we all are subject to—actually benefit corporations versus us, the average working man.

We’ll show how many of the bills that become law are, in fact, not written for the citizens but only for corporate interests. Finally, after a deep dive into how these laws are written and passed, we’ll ask ourselves: Do we still think voting is the way to change the system?

There is, in fact, a ruling class in America. And more than likely, they’re funding most of the outlets on both sides—Democrats and Republicans. For those who truly want to be liberated from tyranny, it’s imperative that we understand how the world operates so we can plan accordingly.

And to that, we need to first understand, who’s writing these bills that are supposed to be for our good—but somehow always seem to oppress us.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Who Is Writing These Bills

As stated before, 80% of bills and laws passed by Congress are not for the people or by the people. They are, in fact, introduced by corporations thanks to lobbyists. This information sounds like common knowledge, but when we break it down, thinking that we can change the system by “voting” our way out of things becomes mind-blowing.

First, let’s substantiate the claim that 80% of these bills are from lobbying groups.

2014, a Princeton & Northwestern Study by Gilens & Page —titled Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens—analyzed 1,779 policy issues over 20 years. They found that economic entities and organized interest groups have “substantial independent impacts” on U.S. policy. In addition, they state that average citizens have “near-zero” influence.

Also, in 2014, the Sunlight Foundation—titled Fixed Fortunes: Biggest corporate political interests spend billions, get trillions—analyzed over 10,000 bills introduced in Congress. What they found was that bills written with lobbyist input were four times more likely to become law. What makes things worse is that many lobbyists wrote word-for-word language in the final legislation.

In short, many of the 20,000 federal laws that all citizens are subject to are directly from the mouths of lobbyists—not our representatives.