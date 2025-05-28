Unorthodoxy

John Sinclair
8h

Donald Trump is answerable to the Jewish globalists who took over America in 1913 when they established their private central bank the Federal Reserve. A.I.P.A.C. has more control over Donald Trump than Donald Trump has over the entire political spectrum and as I write, Donald Trump would not dare criticise the Jewish Irgun Terror Regime in occupied Palestine because if he did he would either be assassinated or he would have to find alternative employment.

Donald Trump is as fake as a 7 dollar Federal Reserve note and Trump continues to threaten Russia with additional sanctions over the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, but Trump remains tight lipped over the extermination of over 54 thousand Palestinian men, women and children by the Jewish Irgun Terror Regime in occupied Palestine, which Trump refuses to criticise and which Trump would not dare to sanction.

albert venezio
9h

A Wonderful Breakdown Franklin - Thank you!

Fiat money and Fiat government! It's all fake and an illusion.

