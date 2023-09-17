Why Gnosticism is The Christianity That’s Needed Today

In this episode of Spiritual Sundays, we’ll touch on a topic I’ve wanted to discuss for some time now. The discussion is going to be on the spirituality known as Gnosticism. The conversation will cover these main points:

My previous Christian walk and how, as Christians, we need to come to terms with some of the ugly truths of the religion, such as: The Origins of The Sinner’s Prayer and Being Mature Spirituality to address these truths. The concept of blind faith and The Reality of Spirituality and the Divine in all Religions.

How Truly Understanding the Divine introduced the earlier Christians. First, the Christian Alchemists and then the Gnostic Christians: Gnosticism - The mythical aspect of Christianity. Historical Context - The Council of Nieca, King James and his demon work. The Book of Enoch and Why It was Removed From the Final Text

The Practice of Gnosticism and the perspective of the faith that it provides. We start with: The Gnostic Creation Story which is similar to yet different from the Traditional Story. The God of the Bible, Jesus, and the concept of Gnosis. The Master of Deception and just how far this deception really goes. Aliens and Demons. If we look at this from a metaphysical perspective, are we seeing a connection between the two?

We’ll close with why I chose to practice Gnosticism. We’ll show: How Gnostic Christianity is a more active walk than traditional Christianity. Why narratives and principles are essential today as our rulers are principalities beyond flesh and blood. How The Deceiver has deceived the whole world, and how the Holy Spirit is here to guide us.



I can almost guarantee you haven’t heard bible stories discussed like this before. The free preview is the third section discussing Gnosticism, so I hope you enjoy it. If you want to listen to the whole podcast, please consider becoming a paid member.

PS: Here’s Three Reasons Why The Content Is Worth The Upgrade

Without further ado, please enjoy the listen.

Welcome to this thought-provoking discussion.

