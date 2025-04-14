Most people spend their whole lives trying to be “good”—without realizing they’ve rejected half of who they are.

The following comment by

captures the essence of an often overlooked spiritual truth:

“It is freeing to realise I have both Ahriman and Luciferian parts to me, and neither is evil per se! The Christ self as a further guiding influence, directly from the Divine Spirit.”

There’s so much embedded in this single reflection that it deserves a full breakdown. It touches on the psychological, the esoteric, and the metaphysical—and it serves as a reminder of the deeper layers at play within each of us.

Let’s unpack it piece by piece.

1. “Freeing to realize I have both Ahriman and Luciferian parts”

The use of the word freeing is key here. It points to what many of us experience on the spiritual path: the liberation that comes from accepting the totality of ourselves.

In one of my older podcast episodes, I described how religion often acts as a psychological weapon. It teaches you to deny certain parts of yourself—shutting down instincts, passions, or intellect that don’t fit the mold of righteousness.

But when we take an unorthodox view of reality, we begin to see things differently. Within each of us are polar forces—what Steiner calls the Ahrimanic and the Luciferic. These are often symbolized as the red and the blue, or the angel and the devil on your shoulders.

But here’s the twist: they’re not inherently good or bad. They’re both aspects of us. The spectrum is real—and depending on our choices, we can lean more into either direction.

If we fail to understand this duality, and if we cling to false doctrines that demonize one half of our being, we end up suppressing a vital part of ourselves.

The solution isn’t to deny these energies—but to understand, integrate, and transmute them. In doing so, we reclaim control over our inner forces instead of handing that control to institutions, ideologies, or outdated systems.

2. “Neither is evil per se”

This is an important distinction—and one I’ve touched on many times before.

The more I contemplate the psychological and metaphysical structure of reality, the more I question whether there’s such a thing as inherent evil within humanity itself.

To me, evil is that which seeks to destroy life—knowingly and willfully. It’s not simply making mistakes or expressing negative emotion. Evil is when the intent is to harm.

Yes, there are energetic entities—forces of greed, deceit, inversion—that push people toward these ends. But I don’t believe we’re born with evil inside us. Rather, we are born into a world where these forces exist—and we are given the task of confronting them.

Both Ahriman and Lucifer can be turned toward evil. But they are not evil in themselves. They are archetypes. Teachers. Mirrors. Tools.

It’s our awareness and use of these energies that determines the outcome—not the energies themselves.

3. “The Christ self as a further guiding influence”

This is the key.

Carl Jung referred to the “Christ Self” as the archetype of wholeness—the guiding inner figure that leads us back to Source, helping dissolve the layers of ego we accumulate through societal programming.

Unfortunately, this concept has been externalized and weaponized. Instead of helping people connect with the Christ within, religion often redirects the energy outward—toward institutions, priests, or saviors that remove personal responsibility.

But when we rediscover the Christos within, ideas like the “Holy Spirit” begin to make sense again—not as dogma, but as lived experience. It is the inner flame. The inner guide. The voice of stillness, love, and clarity.

And the more we lean into this inner guide, the stronger and clearer it becomes.

4. “Directly from the Divine Spirit”

This final phrase brings it all together.

We are not just observers of spiritual forces—we are spiritual forces. Sons and daughters of the Divine.

Lucifer, Ahriman, even the Druj—all are part of creation. All serve a purpose. And when we use the Christ principle as our internal compass, we begin to master them, rather than be mastered by them.

The Druj, a concept from Zoroastrianism, represents the spirit of the lie, deception, distortion. But even that force, in its opposition, sharpens the soul. Without adversaries, there can be no growth.

Through the balancing force of Christ within, we get glimpses—real, embodied glimpses—of divine love on Earth. We experience, not just believe in, our sacred connection to the Source.

Final Thoughts

I appreciate religion for introducing these concepts, even if imperfectly.

But once you begin to see past the dogma, you realize you can go directly to the Source. And when you do, you begin to see the beauty of reality—and the Divine within all things.

That’s the mission of Unorthodoxy: to reconnect you with the truth within yourself. Because the more we connect to that Divine spark, the more we bring Heaven to Earth—within and around us.

The only real way to stop the evil we see on Earth is to return to the Source. To wake up the Christ within. To walk with Divine love and unshakeable truth.

That power destroys falsehood. It dissolves illusions.

It makes you immune to manipulation.

Coming Soon: Autism & the Occulted Medical Arts

Later this week, I’ll be turning our focus toward autism—specifically, what’s really happening beneath the surface.

I’ve been diving deep into this for a while now, and what I’ve found might shift your entire view of the so-called “epidemic.” From diagnosis inflation to occult rituals masked as public relations, the deception runs deep.

This is not just about numbers and data—it’s about a spiritual war on the soul.

Stay tuned.

And as always—thank you for your time, your energy, and your attention. I appreciate each of you more than you know.

Let’s be great.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

