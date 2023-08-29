Why We Need to Stop Voting in Presidential Elections
There's Power When We Cast Our Votes. Let's Use That Power Appropriately.
It’s that time of year again! Election Time!
Every four years, millions of Americans go to the polls to cast their vote for the next president of the United States. We’ve been taught that voting for the next president is the right thing to do, and we need to exercise this civic duty. “If we don’t vote, we can’t complain” is the age-old adage. So, every four years, we vote, our dollar gets weaker, the economy and wealth are stolen, and the environment suffers, and yet, we vote again.
So, what if we stop participating in the presidential election? Before you rule me off, I invite you to hear my proposal on why we need to stop voting and give consent to the politicians and oligarchs behind them.
The Magic of Voting
I just released an excerpt from my book, An Unorthodox Truth. In it, I discuss the concept and phenomenon of magic. I second the claim made by many others that magic is an innate part of nature and that many things we do in our everyday lives are magical. We’ve talked about predictive programming in Huxley’s books, we’ve discussed the greek art of mimesis in movies, we’ve discussed John Dee, the magical advisor of Queen Elizabeth the 1st, and lastly, we’ve touched on the power of visualization in previous articles.
The takeaway here is that magic is real. We could be participating in magic without even knowing it.
That takes us to the concept of voting. Every four years, Americans go to the polls to “cast” their votes. The word “cast” used in this application is similar to the magical art of “casting” a spell. In both scenarios, the user is placing their intention, which is non-physical, in expectation of a physical outcome, e.g., their candidate wins.
