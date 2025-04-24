We’ve been lied to about everything.

Viruses, vaccines, wars, food, money, history—lies stacked on lies.

But for some reason, when it comes to this lie, people defend it with religious zeal.

The spinning ball in space.

They’ll question pharma, media, even 9/11—but ask if the Earth is moving, and suddenly… they’re NASA’s biggest fan.

Why? What makes this narrative untouchable?

The headline I chose comes from

, who once addressed this very topic—

. But don’t worry. I’m not going there today.

What I am going to discuss is simpler:

Is the Earth spinning… or is it completely still?

This topic is interesting because it goes into the greater conversation of cosmology. Somehow, people are able to see the lies in every other topic out there. But when it comes to this one, “science” has it right.

So, today, I won’t discuss whether the earth is a globe or level. What I am going to discuss is whether we are spinning or not. And then, I’m going to dive into why any of this matters. [Read my article on why the virus myth matters].

So, sit back, relax—and enjoy the read.

TL:DR

We’ve been told we’re spinning on a ball, flying through space at 1,000 mph—but there’s no proof you can feel, test, or observe yourself. Just faith in “science.”

But this isn’t just about physics. It’s about the psychological and spiritual consequences of being told you’re small, random, and insignificant in an endless cosmos.

Einstein’s theory was built to erase the ether. Michelson and Morley proved the Earth wasn’t moving—and it was buried. Newton and Galileo weren’t just scientists—they were Hermetic mystics shaping our cosmology.

This article uncovers how cosmology became the ultimate psy-op—shrinking your spirit, severing your place at the center of creation, and replacing divine order with scientistic fantasy.

Cosmology as Control: The Propaganda Machine

The only reason why we think we’re spinning is due to the indoctrination of science. That’s it.

No empirical evidence shows we’re spinning. Empirical meaning “verifiable by observation or experience rather than theory or pure logic.”

In fact—when it comes to the theories saying we’re spinning—it’s the same methodology used to describe viruses, dinosaurs, etc. We’re told:

“You’re spinning so fast, you don’t feel it.”

It’s faulty science at best, but it’s been ingrained in us, so we don’t question it. It’s literally a part of our thinking—our reality.

This is why the cosmology piece has the strongest hold on people—of all the fallacies out there, I can think of none that has had the same amount of propaganda as this one.

First, we can go back to H.G. Wells and his use of storytelling to tell the first stories of aliens and other visitors—back in the 1800s.

Next, we have an education system, which spews materialistic science.

Then, you have the greatest show ever with the moon landing—that we have yet to repeat.

And thousands of “science” shows, movies, etc., simply reinforcing the fact that

this concept of space travel exists, so— if space travel exists, then our current cosmology is correct, and if our cosmology is correct, then the earth must be spinning.

It’s all one fabulous lie built upon lie here, lie there, lie everywhere—to where you can’t separate one from the other. A web of mutual reinforcement.

If you believe one thing, you must believe in everything.

The fact is that there is no proof that our earth is spinning. We’ve been told it’s spinning, and we’re too small to feel the spin.

Theoretical magic at its finest.

From Hermeticism to Einstein

I’ve discussed the documentary Heliosorcery, and I’ll bring it up again because it shows how the “scientists” we know practiced Hermeticism.

I’ve written about Hermeticism when I touched on the Kyballion.

Hermeticism is an alchemical thought process that has some applicability to the physical world—hence my article on metaphysical terms in the physical world—but applying its metaphysics to our physical earth is a fallacy.

This is the only reason we believe the earth is spinning: alchemic scientists like Newton, Kepler and Galileo are the ones we are taught to follow.

This takes me to another scientist: Albert Einstein.

In my article on The Magic of Albert Einstein, I show that the only reason we know him is his “Theory of Relativity.”

Why did his theory of relativity come about in the first place?

Because two scientists named Michelson and Morely had an experiment that proved two things:

An existence of a medium known as an ether, That the earth was stationary—and actually—the center of the universe.

Do you see how spiritual this reality proposed by the Michelson/Morely experiment is? Now, do you see why this information had to be buried?

This experiment is the sole reason we know of Einstein. Einstein himself states that the only reason he came up with this theory is because of the Michelson/Morley experiment. From Einstein, we read:

“If Michelson-Morley is wrong, then relativity is wrong.”

Again, this process of faulty science—the theory of relativity is simply imagination at the finest—and the elevation of “scientists” (e.g., Fauci, Freud, Pasteur, etc.) show the same pattern when it comes to this topic of cosmology.

The only reason people believe the earth to be spinning is simply due to the indoctrination that has occurred over time. European Hermetic scientism has been ingrained in us by Prussian education materialism systems.

Dr. Tom Cowan says it best: if you were to go back in time and ask any native of any other land if the earth was spinning, they would look at you as crazy.

But today, we call it: science. Who’s the advanced civilization here?

Some will say, but Franklin, “Why would they go to all those steps to do this?”

Well, here are my thoughts.

Too Small In the Universe

In one of her latest videos,

discusses the topic and makes a statement that I’ve heard before.

People would always look at the stars and say:

“Wow…look at all those stars. I feel so small and insignificant in the universe.”

That right there—is the reason for the indoctrination.

During the rise of industrialization, Carl Jung observed “the shrinking of man.”

He mentioned that before industrialization—specifically before the rise of cities—the common person would be in the town, in the fields. Before the cities, the average man knew his role in the world of his local village, field, etc.

But with the rise of cities, men began to be corralled like cattle. Soon, thousands were together in a small area. Slowly but surely, man began to shrink.

They begin to feel insignificant, no longer knowing their place in the grand scheme of things. What role did they provide to society? What was society? It’s city life, and everyone’s running around.

It’s not surprising—or is it—that around this time, we begin to see the rise of mental disorders. Also, around the time of the electrification of the earth—allowing Freud to rise in fame thanks to his cousin Edward Bernays. Masking mental disorders as normal instead of a warning sign.

This feeling of insignificance is one of the main reasons this worldview of space cosmology has been given to us: to shrink the spirit, especially in this realm of materialism.

“How totally different did the world appear to medieval man! For him the earth was eternally fixed and at rest in the centre of the universe…Men were all children of God under the loving care of the Most High, who prepared them for eternal blessedness; and all knew exactly what they should do and how they should conduct themselves in order to rise from a corruptible world to an incorruptible and joyous existence. Such a life no longer seems real to us, even in our dreams.” (Carl Jung, The Spiritual Problem of Modern Man)

Closing Thoughts

When I truly grasped that earth was the center of the universe—that there was no “out there,” and that this physical reality was all that existed—I remember feeling “getting bigger.”

It was as if my “spirit expanded.”

I realized that just above me was the Creator, and I was at the center of creation—the helm of physical reality.

At this point, there was no fear, no doubt—none of that. When fear and doubt creep in, if I can, I remind myself that “greater is the power within me than that that is in this world.”

This is the power that comes when we begin to see the spirituality of our world. This is the power that comes when we start to study actual science and begin to see the magic in concepts like the ether, like being at the center of the universe.

We begin to deal with reality—rather than in fantasy. In this case, we deal with reality rather than science fantasy—popularly known as sci-fi.

This is why I argue we are indoctrinated in this globe model from birth: to shrink our spirit.

If you wanted to decrease people’s growth, remove spirituality and replace it with materialism—and tell them they’re spinning, floating in the great beyond—then reinforce it time and time again with rockets, spaceflights, etc.

“It’s so real it looks fake.” — Elon Musk

To close, this is the last great straw that has to be broken. People ask, “Why does it matter?” Well, it matters because once you recognize just how close you are to the Creator, your whole world changes.

As always, I thank you for your time and attention. If any questions, I look forward to reading them in the comments.

Till next time,

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

