In the past week alone, the following news stories are circulating around the airwaves:

Plane Crash In India Senator Choked And Pushed Out Israel and Iran at War “No Kings” Riots

These are just the four items I’ve come across on my social feeds – and I’m sure there are more. However, the fact that they’re all happening within a week means one thing:

Psychological Operation (PsyOps) Season is among us.

I started writing about the plane crash but ultimately didn’t finish it. Here are the main points I was working on.

First, fatal plane crashes are extremely rare. Last year, there were only six—with all the million flights that happen yearly. Also, this was the first fatal Boeing 787 crash in 14 years—since 2011, when they first started flying.

What struck me as odd was:

My American timeline was pushing the accident towards me when this occurred all the way in India. We were getting flooded with videos of families that passed on the crash — pulling all emotional strings. One survivor escaped — and his passport as well. If you’re familiar with my 9/11 deep dive, the phrase “if you can believe that” comes to mind.

The takeaway from that article was that if emotion is used to drive the story, it is a psychological operation.

That’s what psyops are: operations to affect the masses psychologically. Whether it’s to place the population in a state of fear or anxiety, it doesn’t matter if the story is factual or fabricated as long as the population gets induced appropriately.

Synchronistically,

also made a note of the crash, which I commented on. She’s also done some phenomenal work on psyops, and the following two articles were articles I planned on referencing. I summarize them below.

“How Many Real Passenger Airliner Crashes Are There?” Published: Jan 13, 2025. Core Argument: Many major airline crashes are fabricated psyops, not real tragedies. Key Points: Image forensics: Inconsistencies in crash photos (e.g. barbed wire, missing rods) suggest image manipulation. Revelation of the Method: These flaws are intentional, signaling fakery to the initiated. Burden of Proof: It’s not on skeptics to prove reality — it’s on authorities to prove authenticity. Historical pattern: Lists over a dozen suspected fake crashes (9/11, MH370, Germanwings, etc.). Conclusion: Most crashes are media-driven psyops to induce emotional trauma and population control. “Psyops: Nobody Dies, Nobody Gets Hurt … Unless Wanted.” Published: Mar 29, 2024. Core Argument: Events like 9/11 and Sandy Hook are fully staged operations using actors, drills, and emotional manipulation—no real deaths necessary. Key Points: Mind control > murder: Killing introduces chaos; staged trauma is cleaner and more effective. Crisis actors: Many “victims” are either fictional identities or live actors. Staging benefits: Easier to control narratives, minimize legal backlash, and recruit participants. Occult signaling: Clues like bizarre press conferences or media oddities are part of the psyop. Conclusion: The goal isn’t destruction—it’s submission through belief in obvious lies. If you still believe the deaths were real, you may already be under mind control.

Between the senator getting choked and the plane crash – and a “No Kings”/June 14th riots planned, you’d think things wouldn’t get any worse, right?

And just like that, on Friday the 13th — bam, Israel goes and attacks Iran.

And with that, I’m like, yep — it’s time. Psychological Season is upon us.

Refer a friend

To protect yourself this operation season, the most important thing you can do is: Don’t watch the news.

Don’t turn it on.

Don’t get involved.

Don’t try to decipher what’s real and what’s not.

It’s not worth your time — nor your attention.

As Petra stated in her note, you have to presume—based on all the historical data and factual evidence—that everything that occurs is a psychological operation. What they want is to control your perception of reality and how you feel about it.

That’s the last thing you should give them.

Worse — if you believe any part of the story and know the overall piece is false, psychologically, you end up lying to yourself. For example, if you believe the plane crash in India, you have to believe the lone survivor story as well.

That’s the thing with these narratives: it’s either all or none. I discussed this in my article, “False Fake Flags,” after the Trump stagged assassination attempt.

That’s why we should reject these false narratives at all costs.

To close, I’ve written a couple of articles on these topics, and there’s more I want to touch on—especially with deepfakes—but my Saturday calls. Below are a summary of those articles mentioned below

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription

Summary of Articles Mentioned Above:

🔓 Below are the key archived articles referenced above — and what you’ll unlock when you become a paid subscriber:

The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic — Part II: The Historical Perspective (Nov 2022). Wars don’t just spread religion—they erase history. This deep dive explores the Khazar empire, the Rothschild-backed Balfour Declaration, and the controversial theory that many modern Jews are European converts, not Biblical descendants. From WWI to modern Israel, this piece unpacks how power, faith, and identity have been rewritten. If you've only been told one side of Jewish history, this article will challenge everything you think you know. 3 Key Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy, and Unorthodox Narratives (Jul 2024). Every major event comes with three layers of spin: the official lie, the “controlled” conspiracy, and the buried truth. This article shows you how to decode all three—revealing how narratives are weaponized to shape perception, guide emotion, and lock reality in place. If you think the conspiracy is the truth, you’re still in the trap. This is how you see the whole picture—and finally break free. False Flags and Fake False Flags (Jul 2024). What if the “official conspiracy” is still part of the script? This article breaks down the illusion behind not just false flags—but fake false flags designed to trap skeptics in controlled opposition. From staged shootings to metaphysical lies about reality itself, the goal isn’t just to fool you—it’s to make you accept obvious lies and lose your ability to resist. If you think the blood is real, you’re already caught in the game. 4 Reasons to Stop Watching News (Mar 2023). News and social media bombard you with rare tragedies, irrelevant updates, and mental poison disguised as “information.” The result? A false view of reality, constant anxiety, and zero advantage in life or business. If you think staying informed makes you smarter or more successful, you’ve been duped. This article lays out the four reasons to cut it all off—and how stepping away gives you a true edge. The Trump Assassination Attempt (Jul 2024). Was it real, staged, or a ritual? This article unpacks the Trump shooting from a spiritual and psychological lens—exploring how propaganda, deep fake imagery, and astrological forces like Aries are being used to polarize and provoke the public. If you’re only focused on the “attack,” you’re missing the deeper manipulation. This isn’t just politics—it’s a mass initiation into fear and reaction.

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

Inside, you’ll uncover how to filter out the noise, break cycles of disconnection, and realign with your soul’s purpose. Includes links to 20+ articles and podcasts, plus tools to rebuild your attention, intuition, and life strategy from the ground up.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee