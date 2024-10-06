Introduction

I’ve struggled with writing about Hurricane Helene because I’ve discussed these topics extensively in the past. However, I recognize that not everyone may be familiar with this information.

If you’ve been following Unorthodoxy for the past couple of years—thank you to those who’ve been with me since my inception—you’ve seen my work on climate change and geoengineering. But I understand that some people are new here, so I’m revisiting this topic.

The purpose of this article is to convey two key points and for everyone reading to understand them:

Helene is an example of climate warfare; we really need to grasp this. We need to understand the concept of the rulers versus the ruled.

Climate warfare is a phenomenon that has existed for decades now. At the core of this issue is the understanding that democracy and freedom are illusions crafted by those in power. There is no democracy; there is no freedom. There is simply the rulers and the ruled and the ‘freedom’ the rulers decide for you to have.

When we understand these principles — and it’s critical to view the world in principles — we can address the following question: “Now what? Where do we go from here?”

To explore these ideas, let’s first define some key terminology.

The Principles And Definitions

First, let’s define climate warfare. From ChatGPT:

Climate warfare refers to the deliberate use of weather modification techniques or the manipulation of natural environmental processes to disrupt or damage an enemy’s resources, infrastructure, or capabilities. This form of warfare could involve controlling aspects of the climate such as rainfall, storms, or droughts, with the intent of achieving strategic military or political objectives. Examples of climate warfare in theory could include inducing floods, droughts, or hurricanes to weaken enemy forces, destroy crops, or cause widespread social and economic instability.

Let’s keep going. Has climate warfare ever been used in battle?

Yes, climate warfare was indeed used during the Vietnam War as part of Operation Popeye (1967–1972). This secret U.S. military project aimed to modify the weather in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to disrupt enemy movements and supply lines along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The operation involved cloud seeding, a process that used silver iodide or other substances to increase rainfall in targeted areas. The primary goal of Operation Popeye was to create heavy rains to make the Ho Chi Minh Trail muddy and impassable, thereby slowing down the transportation of supplies by the North Vietnamese forces. The slogan of the operation was “Make mud, not war,” and the operation reportedly extended the monsoon season in the region by 30 to 45 days each year. The increased rainfall damaged roads, bridges, and supply routes, making it harder for the North Vietnamese troops to move resources.

Perfect. So, climate warfare does exist; it is real and has been used in warfare in the past. Got it. Now that we’ve established this, let’s explore two more critical concepts: democide and menticide.

From my earlier article on Democide and Menticide, here are the definitions:

Democide refers to “the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command.” What’s interesting about the term is that it can cover a wide range of deaths, such as forced labor or extrajudicial summary killings, but it can also be mass deaths due to governmental acts of criminal omission and neglect. Menticide refers to “the systematic effort to undermine and destroy a person’s or group’s mental or intellectual faculties, often through propaganda, manipulation or coercion.” Menticide, or brainwashing, is a process that can alter or control the human mind using certain psychological techniques. It can reduce a person’s ability to think critically or independently, allowing for the introduction of new, unwanted thoughts and ideas into their minds, as well as changing their attitudes, values, and beliefs.

My subscribers know this. So let’s keep going. Can democide and menticide be used together?

In the context of democide, a government could potentially use menticide to manipulate its population’s perception of reality, making them unaware of the atrocities being committed. This could be done through propaganda, censorship, misinformation, or other forms of psychological manipulation.

Together, these concepts help us understand how governments may manipulate the minds of their populations while simultaneously engaging in mass atrocities, keeping the public unaware through propaganda, censorship, and misinformation.

Now that we have a solid understanding of these definitions, let’s move forward and dive deeper into the work on climate change.

Establishing Climate Warfare

Below are the following articles that I have written on climate change:

How COVID-19 has set the stage for climate change (February 2022). Robert Malone recently discussed utilitarianism, which means “for the greater good.” If you have to sacrifice for the greater good, that means you’re out to destroy the minority. COVID-19 told us to take the vaccine because everyone else needs to survive. COVID set the stage for climate change—you have to realize that. Why Climate Change Is Wrong, Dangerous, and Anti-Human (Jan 2023). The goal of climate change is to modify the very earth that we, as humans, have been blessed with by destroying the element of carbon. Carbon has been known as the element of “life,” and from Google, we read, “Life on earth would not be possible without carbon.” The Dangers of Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (April 2023). During COVID-19, we had governors who stood up to mandates, but when it comes to stratospheric aerosol injections, no one has challenged this. You cannot get a religious exemption for this, and you cannot not wear a mask for this. The air is under Federal Jurisdiction, and we need to understand this. The Hidden Profits of Climate Change (June 2023). There are also profits behind climate change, as we saw last year with the events in Maui, Hawaii. This is what climate warfare is.

Note: I archive my articles after three months, making them accessible only to my paying subscribers. If you'd like continued access to all of my content, consider becoming a paid member.

These articles will bring you up to speed. If you want more, I recommend watching

’s video.

Peggy is amazing, and I recommend following her. She had Dane on her show, who discussed how frequencies can manipulate the weather.

It’s definitely worth watching—it’s 30 minutes long, and you’re better off watching this than wasting time on Netflix or a three-hour sports game if you care about the world.

Share

Author’s Note: If you’ve gone through all this information, you may find yourself in one of two camps:

Either you’re in the camp of the mainstream and you think, “Oh no, this is all nonsense, this is a conspiracy, this will never happen.” If you are in this camp, that is a direct effect of menticide. If you’re in the camp of the Unorthodoxy, you’ve come to believe that this is real, and this is the reality of the world we live in. If you’re in this camp, thank you—let’s keep going.

For my audience, we know this already. This is why it pays to become a member of this society and a subscriber to all the platforms I mentioned, because we are aware of these things.

So now we’re faced with the question: “Now what?” Now that we’ve just seen climate warfare happen, and we see another climate warfare event approaching the state of Florida, what can we do now?

That’s why I’m writing this article today.

A Big Takeaway That Needs To Be Known

There’s one more step we need to understand before we go any further, and it’s here I want to quote

from her fantastic article, “

” which brings back Hurricane Katrina to our purview.

In this article, she states:

The government is not there to help you. The government is not your friend. The government is, in fact, your enemy.

There are too many on-the-ground responses nationwide, from Florida to North Carolina, detailing how FEMA is preventing citizens from helping citizens in distress. Let me repeat: FEMA (Government agency) is PREVENTING citizens from helping citizens in distress.

So, now, what can we do about this?

We need to bring back communities. We must develop lifelines with people, places, resources, and more that we can turn too in times of peril. This connection was severed during the pandemic when we were isolated into our echo chambers. It’s time to bring back being humans and relying on each other.

We must get back to supporting each other, putting aside our differences and coming together to support the most precious thing we have: human life.

The big thing we need to understand is that the government is not your friend, in fact, it is your enemy. You must take matters into your own hands.

And by understanding this critical principle, half the battle is already won.

Now comes the hard part in building back what’s been lost under the illusion given to us.

Where Do We Go From Here?

To answer the “now what” questions, you need to understand what the world is really about. You cannot keep going based on everything you’ve been told—everything you know is a lie.

In my article about democracy, I pointed out that even the concept of democracy we’ve been told is a lie, and this idea aligns with something I wrote about in the origins of education. Their job is to lie to us, and you need to understand that.

The world operates on one simple principle: the rulers versus the ruled. And what I’ve realized is that we have a trinity of rulers:

The king of religion, The king of the military, And the king of finance—the most powerful ruler of all.

These kings have been around for millennia. My message isn’t new—others have said it before me—but it remains just as relevant today: these three kings have enslaved humanity.

Once you become aware of this, you have to realize that you need to stop feeding the kings. You have to stop being subservient to them. It may take a lifetime, but this is why awareness is critical — which is why they use menticide to blind you to this aspect of our existence.

Once you become aware of the rulers, step one, you realize how they affect you. Once you are aware and decide you want to stop feeding them, you then stop feeding the very things they’ve designed to eat off you, step two.

This aspect may take that lifetime because they have designed our system to feed into their traps. But once you are aware and stop feeding them, step three comes when you start building your kingdom and stop powering theirs.

It all starts with awareness. But as we can see, more work comes once we become aware.

Share

What Else Can We Do?

We have to wake people up, especially those younger than us. I know many of my subscribers are probably older—50s, 60s, 70s—and while the human body may be nearing its end, this message must be spread to the next generation.

Millennials or Gen Zers need to know about the reality of the world we live in so they can take up the mantle and work to rescue humanity from the enslavement we face.

Never before in history has the ability to spread information to the masses been so accessible. By sharing this information, having conversations, and setting forth goals, plans, and ideas to break free from enslavement, we actually have a chance to turn the tide against these rulers.

And this is what I’m focused on now.

I know that climate warfare is real. The past two hundred years have been a lie designed to keep us in a certain mindset. I understand that the system we’re in is designed to enslave us, and so I’m focused on the future.

For those new here, welcome. I’m glad you’re here to see what this reality is about.

To close, I’ll say this: work is needed. We can no longer be passive because the enemy is working every moment we are passive. We need to work. Work is needed.

If you want to start catching up, I recommend my book, An Unorthodox Truth. It’s the result of two years—no, five years—of work distilled into this one book, and I’m sharing it with you.

In the first chapter, I talk about electromagnetic frequencies and electricity because this world has shifted from a natural plane to electromagnetic frequencies swirling throughout the air.

You must understand that electricity, a natural phenomenon, has been manipulated and unleashed on humanity. Hurricanes are natural, but they are also manipulated.

Chemicals are in the air, and geoengineering is happening.

talks about frequencies in a lot of her work. Understanding this is key, and this is why it’s the first chapter, the foundation of my book—understanding the invisible rainbow by

.

Check Out My Book!

Once you understand this, you stop playing catch-up, wondering how these things happen. Instead you start moving forward, getting away from the system that entraps you.

You’re aware that things like climate warfare exist. You realize that voting is a scam to support their puppets. You realize that this entire reality is nothing more than to keep us enslaved under the guise of freedom. You wake up to this reality, remove your chains, and begin to liberate yourselves as humans before us have done countless times.

This is what we need to do. Now who’s with me?

Share

Call To Action

Thank you for reading, and thank you for your time.

If this message resonates with you and you’d like to dive deeper into these discussions and access more of my work on climate warfare, consider becoming a paid subscriber, and if you haven’t already, purchase my book.

Order The Book

Last but not least, if you want to support me but can’t, let’s grab lunch sometime.

Buy Me Coffee

Thank you for your time and attention, and have a great day. Let’s be great.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu