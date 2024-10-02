Introduction

I recently had a mind-blowing experience a few days ago, and that revelation has lingered with me ever since. This is the world that the Rulers built.

This entire system—our societal structures, democracy, and the illusion of freedom—was designed by the “rulers,” and most of us have been deceived into believing that it’s working in our favor.

The Article That Changed Everything

Two days ago, I read an article by

that shifted my entire perspective. In the piece, he essentially says,

That struck me.

“Stop asking for America to return to what it once was. It was never right to begin with.”

I had always sensed something was fundamentally flawed about the American ideal, but Cook’s article crystallized it.

Then, he referenced an article by

that truly shattered my worldview. Tereza’s piece includes the following statement:

Democracy was invented to quell a revolt against the Archons, who were the landowners. Smallholders had joined with the landless, the colonized, women, barbarians, and slaves to demand an end to the Archon system. They wanted anarchy: rule by rules, not by rulers. Instead, Solon created a hierarchy where small landowners could climb the ladder by contributing their wealth (from others’ labor) and their later-born sons to the military. Instead of overthrowing the Archons, we got democracy: ‘an insipid milksop inoculating against real change,’ which has kept us complacent for over 2,000 years.

This phrase hit me hard. I immediately thought of the Gnostic Archons when I first saw Tereza’s reference to the Archons.

If you’re familiar with my work, you know I’ve written extensively about these entities. But Tereza’s explanation and historical context made my works feel deeper.

I later remembered that the word archon simply means ruler. From Paul, we read the following:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. — Ephesians 6:12”

And that’s what I want to explore today: Are we, as humanity, meant to be ruled?

Rulers and the Ruled: A Historical Perspective

Humanity has always been divided into two groups: the rulers and the ruled. This distinction is not a modern concept and goes back to ancient Greece, where they called the rulers Archons.

An image of Rulers, also known as Archons

If you study history, you’ll see that rulers have always existed for millennia, controlling most of the population. And if we take a step back and look at the current state of the world, it becomes painfully obvious that this division still exists.

This is the world that the Archons built. They created this world in their image, where humanity is enslaved and subservient to them. This revelation was an understanding that I always had, but seeing the historical reference to the word “Archon” solidified my inclination.

I’ve touched on this concept in my podcast titled Freedom and Slavery, which traces the modern monetary system that enslaves us back to the ancient Babylonian magic system. This Babylonian money magic system —a result of the Anunnaki influence in Sumer— was designed to enslave humanity.

Author’s Note: Contrary to popular belief, the Anunnaki weren’t aliens, as Zachariah Sitchin claimed. Before Zachariah, the Anunnaki were known to be spiritual entities, and their goal was to control and enslave humans. This ancient story, as old as civilization itself, presents an incredibly accurate picture of our reality.

This perspective is why I appreciate the Nag Hammadi Texts. They provide a more accurate framework for understanding humanity’s reality. Yes, God created this world; however, these entities have hijacked the creation and divided society into two categories: rulers and the ruled.

The Archons’ Tool of Deception

How have we not seen this for what it is? The answer is simple: deception.

The only tool the Archons have is deception.

Democracy, which many of us believe to be a good thing, as we just learned, is a tool of enslavement and to keep people complacent. We think we have a choice, but in reality, the system is the captivity.

has a beautiful piece on how inverted our systems are. From her

, we read:

The word “mandate” is supposed to mean “an authorization to act” that is given to a political representative by the people’s votes. Our country is supposed to work by the people voting in someone to carry out their will for them. We elect people to work for us. We give them mandates to do things for us. When the elected people don’t work for us, but for their own interests instead, it means we have no representation. In the olden days, people would say there should be ‘No taxation without representation.’ Why on earth would you give money to people who are not representing your desires?

As stated earlier by Tereza, in ancient Greece, the Archons created a system where individuals sacrificed their children to the military, government, and rulers. Talk about an inversion of reality.

From school to media to politics, we are programmed to obey. We select these rulers through democratic elections, believing we’re making a difference, when in reality, we’re just reinforcing the system that keeps us enslaved—and then we feel good doing it and ask others to do it because it’s the only system we know.

This loop shows how deeply inverted our reality is.

The rulers aren’t enforcing rules that benefit us; they enforce rules that serve their interests. And the critical question we must ask ourselves is: Are we supposed to live like this?

The truth is, we hold the power. But we don’t know it because we’ve been deceived. We’ve been duped into thinking that we need politicians to make choices for us, but studies show that many modern-day politicians exhibit psychopathic traits, which are eerily similar to the characteristics of Archons.

This phenomenon is not a coincidence. The sooner we understand this, the sooner we realize what we are doing with our power.

This brings us to the most critical point: It’s us against them. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what you believe in, what you’re party is, or anything else. It simply comes down to rulers vs the ruled.

The question we have to ask ourselves as a species is: do we want humanity to continue its enslavement?

The answer, of course, is no. But how do we break free from this system?

Breaking Free from the System

To break free, we must first stop playing by the rules of the system. In an article I wrote yesterday, I discussed the concept of the power of the prompt. The Archons are the prompt.

They’ve prompted us to march down the hill, blind to where we’re heading. They’ve prompted our reality. But once we become aware of this and see where we’re going, we can break free.

As I reflected on this concept yesterday, my outlook on reality changed. For example, I wanted to stay up and watch the VP Debate, but then I thought, why would I want to stay up, sacrificing my sleep, to watch the show that the Archons created?

This example involved questioning the prompt and choosing one that supported my best interest over theirs. And this is the perspective that we need to have.

As a species, we can move upward toward ruling our own lives, toward absolute freedom. As Rudolf Steiner says, freedom is the only thing. And if anything stops you from being free, you’re being ruled.

The good news is we can stop. We can choose to continue being ruled or stop being ruled altogether. The choice is ours. This experience is a spiritual battle as it physically represents what is occurring in our reality.

Spiritually, these Archons have entrapped our souls, but physically, these rulers have entrapped our bodies. Whether limiting our travel or stealing our finances and resources, we do not have the freedom to move throughout life as we want.

I’ve seen that the biggest thing that is enslaving me is debt. To be truly free, I need to eliminate this debt so I’m no longer bound to this system known as the American Dream.

Debt is humanity’s number one enslaver, so this must be the first step in breaking free. Second, we must generate income outside of the system. To do that, we must provide value to our fellow human beings and be compensated for it.

The path to freedom requires a fundamental shift in how we see the world. Once we become aware of the deception, we can dismantle the system from within. Here is where miracles come into play.

To close, this is the world that the Archons built, but we don’t have to stay trapped in it. We can break free once we pierce through their veil of deception. This revelation is the reality of our world, and it’s a reality that I woke up to yesterday.

Once I understood this, I felt an incredible sense of clarity.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this article. Have a wonderful rest of your day, and as always, I remind you:

Let’s be great. Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

Share

PS: If you found value in this article and want to support my work, please become a paid subscriber. If you can’t become a paid member and still want to support, take me to lunch sometime.

Buy Me Coffee!

Read More