Old Testament Yahweh vs New Testament Father

The primary purpose of the series I find myself working on is — that we can greater appreciate the beauty and power found in Christianity more once we strip it away from its literal meaning.

As a born-again Christian, I have a very intimate relationship with the Bible, but it wasn’t until I began to deeply examine the historical and political context that I had to separate the dogma from its authentic truths.

I’ve come to see that myths contain profound, esoteric truths about our reality, but we can only understand those truths when we understand what the myths are telling us, rather than viewing them as factual. Ironically, the mythic style—full of dreams, gods, and miracles—is meant to point to both physical and metaphysical realities. But we miss that meaning if we stay stuck in the literal.

In part one of this series, “The Gods versus Humans,” I demonstrate how the God of the Old Testament shares many similarities with the numerous gods of early human civilizations, particularly those of the Greeks.

Both gods (the God of the Bible and the Olympian Gods):

Are extremely jealous entities and consistently meddle in human affairs,

Strike humanity when humanity turns away from them, or tries to advance

Desire human worship above all, which ultimately comes down to blood sacrifices

In that analysis, we see that the God of Israel has the same characteristics as all the other gods that existed at that time. This historical observation makes sense, as humanity has begun to explore the higher realms of existence beyond mere survival, and this perception of “the gods” is how they understand—or are influenced to understand — reality.

During that analysis, one thing I kept coming back to was how “the God of the Old Testament (OT) was vastly different than the God of the New Testament (NT).”

This thought has led to the following article. In it, I will dive into what others have said, which is that, objectively speaking, the “God” in both the Old and New Testaments is two different entities.

To make this argument, we’ll discuss

Numerous times, the God of the OT is portrayed as vengeful, in contrast to the God of the NT. Then, we’ll analyze the different tones, characterization, and names attributed to both the God of the OT and the NT How the Old and New were fused through the creation of “Jesus” How this fusion removes the focal point of Israel’s pantheon of “gods.”

One of the main factors to understand when it comes to the Bible is that: We take the stories of the Bible to be literal, but,don’t account for the individual historical studies that gave us our modern interpretations.

What I mean by this is exemplified in my article on “Meet the Priest Who Invented the End Times.” As I show in The Shocking Truth Behind The Rapture (It’s Not In The Bible), it is based on one individual—Jesuit Priest Francisco Ribera—as to why billions around the world believe that one day, this event called the rapture will occur, and an individual known as the antichrist will rise.

We need to examine this individual study of Ribera’s rapture to determine if it accurately depicts the facts. Based on my analysis, Ribera’s interpretation—and those that followed it—were incorrect.

So, if one interpretation has led billions to believe in an event, what could other interpretations—like the God in the OT is the same as the NT—do to our understanding of the Bible?

We’re about to find out. Let’s dive right in.

From Persia To Rome

One of the most overlooked facts of the Bible is that we end the OT with the Israelites in Persia, but when we pick up the NT, they’re under Roman control. From the periods that are there, there is roughly a 400-year difference between the OT and the NT.

For 400 years, there is no recorded literature about “God” or the Israelites, and then, all of a sudden, we pick up in Matthew under Roman control.

If one takes the Bible literally, one has to ask:

What was going on at the time? No prophets, no wonders?

Here is where we need to separate the myth from the history.

In my article, Critique Israel Responsibly, I write the following:

“…Did you know that there is no historical or archaeological evidence connecting anyone living today to the descendants of Jacob from the Bible?... There is simply no evidence that these Biblical characters existed in real life… Even devout Jewish scholars often interpret Jacob as a symbolic or ancestral archetype rather than a confirmed historical person. We have no archaeological, genetic, or contemporary written evidence that definitively proves that Jacob—or most early Biblical patriarchs—were historical individuals. So, when one says they’re a descendant of Jacob, it’s a religious and cultural claim, not a genetic or historical one.”

If these characters — Abraham, Jacob, Moses, David, and others — did not exist, we must take this into consideration. However, historically speaking, there does appear to be a group of people that may mimic the stories of the “Israelites” that we’ve been told.

From ChatGPT we read:

“There was a population in the Levant (especially Jerusalem and Judah) who practiced Yahweh-centric religion by the 6th century BCE. They were known to outsiders as Yehudim (Judeans), not “Jews” in the modern religious sense. They likely worshipped Yahweh alongside other deities until late reforms.”

Note: The Levant is roughly the same area where Zoroastrianism, the world’s first monotheistic religion, originated, as I discuss in my podcast, Foundations of Reality.

I bring up the Yehudim because they were captured under Persia. Persia did fall to Alexander the Great and Greece. From Greece, we then arrive in Roman—the Yehudim did go through a similar journey.

It’s then entirely possible that the myths and legends of these people, combined with Persian, Greek, and now Roman influences, form the bare foundations for Christianity.

The point is that the myths and legends of a group of people have now become, in some circles, a literal interpretation of how some see the world. This understanding is a misinterpretation of something that is powerful and does explain a deeper essence of reality. So, that’s what we’re going to do today.

We’re going to start separating the myth from the literal interpretation, and to do that, we need to understand how the two Gods of the Bible differ from each other.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

The Vengeful God vs The Merciful

If you’ve read the Bible, you’re familiar with the Old Testament and its specific focus on the story of the Israelites. The New Testament is the story of Jesus, specifically focusing on the Gentiles, which refers to everyone who is not an Israelite.

Note: I purposefully use the term Israelite to denote the geographical people versus the term “Jews,” who are those who religiously associate with the Israelites.

In the Old Testament, the Israelites are led by “God,” and in the New Testament, Jesus starts as the focal point, with the rest of the Bible showing how to live a Christian life—a “Godly” one. This shift is a significant distinction, as in the first part of the book, God leads the Israelites and guides their lives, and in the New Testament, humans live their lives according to the teachings of Jesus.

In the Old Testament, we get a close-up view of God. In the New Testament, there’s further separation of God.

What we see is that there’s a more angry God in the Old Testament, evidenced by the statement “Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord.”