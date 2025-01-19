The Priests of Old

Introduction

In my book, An Unorthodox Truth, I show how every industry (science, government, education, society) was revolutionized in the last two hundred years. Religion — specifically Christianity — was no different.

In the early 1800s, preacher Charles Finney popularized the Sinner’s Prayer, increasing converts over the coming years.

Critics of the prayer at the time called out the fact that:

It forced a rapid conversion, rather than a moral change in one’s ways, evidenced by a deeper engagement with the faith, The prayer invokes fear of death and judgment as rejecting it meant eternity in Hell whenever death, which could strike anytime, came.

Nevertheless, the Sinner’s Prayer spread thanks to individuals like Billy Graham and was used to increase the number of converts to the faith. The practice became standard use and is now repeated at every church service at the end of the sermon.

The key here is that the prayer itself is not biblical but rather the interpretation of Charles Finney. While proponents support its use, the fact of the matter is that it does:

Promote a rapid conversion — which induces a cathartic release, a moment of emotional and spiritual release Uses fear of death and judgment in conversion.

The conversation can be had about whether the prayer is biblical or not, but there is not one example of Christ using fear to spread his message.

The Sinner’s Prayer is not biblical — it’s man-made.

Who Or What Is The Antichrist?

The reason for the background of the Sinner’s Prayer is that many of us accept the faith as is, without the background of these practices. Today, we’ll shine the light on them — starting with the “End Times.”

When it comes to the End Times, we’re specifically talking about:

The Antichrist, The Tribulation, The Rapture.

To truly understand how these concepts came about in their modern forms, we must understand the context of how they came about.

It’s here that I want to introduce everyone to the documentary Heliosorcery. This documentary is excellent as it shows how the force I’ve discussed in my articles, What Do I Believe, The Roman Empire Never Went Away, and Love: The Ultimate Weapon, infiltrated the Church and then used the Church to enact evil on the world.