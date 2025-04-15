Photo by Wonderlane on Unsplash

What if the medical system didn’t cure the diseases it claimed to conquer—

It just changed the names?

What if medical history is less about progress and more about public relations—where symptoms stay the same, but the diagnosis changes?

In this piece, we’ll pull back the curtain on how the disappearance of polio and SIDS had little to do with saving lives—and everything to do with protecting pharmaceutical interests.

And how that same trick is now being used to cover up the epidemic of autism.

Polio was never eradicated—it was rebranded. 72% of cases were asymptomatic, 24% were mild colds, and paralysis often came from injections, not a virus.

Once the vaccine was introduced, diagnostic criteria were changed, and paralysis cases were renamed as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

The same trick was used with SIDS. As infant deaths rose alongside vaccine schedules, a new diagnosis was created, then later replaced with “suffocation” and “unknown causes.”

Reclassification—used to inflate and then erase disease—has become modern medicine’s favorite illusion. And now, it’s being used again… with autism.

In my article about polio, I mentioned that polio was described as a mild disease with symptoms and fever.

In fact, 72% of polio cases were asymptomatic—completely normal—and another 24% presented symptoms that mirrored those of an everyday cold.

To drive the point home, 96% of polio cases involved either no symptoms at all or symptoms so mild they were virtually indistinguishable from common illness.

But in order to sell a public health crisis—and secure a Nobel Prize—a narrative needed to be constructed. So a virus was “created.”

This entire narrative is based on the assumption that such a virus existed, an idea rooted in the work of Dr. John Franklin Enders, whose experiments ultimately prove to be scientifically unsound.

What was presented as viral isolation was nothing more than a toxic blend of monkey kidney cells and chemicals showing cell death in a petri dish.

There was no control group. No purification. No proof of a virus.

And yet, that unproven assumption laid the foundation for one of the most enduring myths in modern medicine.

The reality is simple: there was no virus. That’s why the majority of “infected” people experienced nothing at all, while others had a brief sore throat or mild fever.

But to justify mass medical intervention, that illusion had to be maintained—and so we got polio.

The Rise of “Paralytic” Polio

As the first vaccinations—diphtheria, tetanus, and others—were rolled out, a new phenomenon emerged: paralytic polio, also referred to as provocation poliomyelitis.

Ironically, the paralysis only began to occur after individuals were injected with these early vaccines.

Now, we had two diseases: the first, polio, which was, at best nothing, at worse, mimicked a cold; and the second, paralytic polio, which was really vaccine-induced nerve damage, rebranded as a viral complication.

Eventually, the polio vaccine was introduced and aggressively pushed onto the public.

And just as quickly as it arrived, the number of mild polio cases began to decline, and paralytic polio seemed to disappear. The media proclaimed a medical miracle.

But what really happened is far more calculated.

Soon after the vaccine rollout, a newer diagnosis began to take hold—Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).

Quietly but consistently, the cases once labeled as paralytic polio were now being diagnosed as GBS. The symptoms were the same. The causes were eerily similar. Only the name had changed.

In fact, it was well known that President FDR had polio—but recent information turns out that he had GBS instead.

The point behind this story is how one thing can be described as two, three, or four other things.

Paralysis from a vaccine can be called paralytic polio to hide the fact that it’s due to the polio vaccine. And polio, you couldn’t differentiate with the cough, flu, or anything else.

You switch paralytic polio with GBS—and poof—just like that, you’ve eradicated polio.

Magic.

How SIDS Vanished Overnight

Polio may have been the first disease to undergo this sleight of hand, but it was far from the last.

In my article on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), I show how this same reclassification trick was applied once again—this time to cover up something far more tragic.

For centuries, infant deaths were documented and understood. Babies died from infection, malnutrition, suffocation. It was heartbreaking but explainable. There are even references to such deaths in scripture—like the story of Solomon’s wisdom.

But something changed.

In the mid-1900s, following the aggressive expansion of infant vaccine schedules, infant deaths began to spike. These were not the result of poor sanitation or poverty. These were sudden, unexplained deaths in otherwise healthy infants. And so, the term SIDS was introduced.

Rather than ask what changed—or consider the role of vaccines administered just days before—the medical system created a new diagnosis.

By 1992, SIDS had become so prevalent that public pressure demanded an answer. So, instead of pointing the finger at injections or industry, they created the “Back to Sleep” campaign—a media-backed initiative that claimed babies were dying because they were sleeping on their stomachs.

Despite babies sleeping that way without issue—a position that, for centuries, had been perfectly normal (and arguably more comfortable for many infants)—the campaign took hold. Within months, the number of SIDS cases dropped dramatically.

But again, the deaths didn’t stop. They were simply reclassified.

Now, instead of being called SIDS, these infant deaths were categorized as:

Unintentional suffocation

Positional asphyxia

Sudden cardiac failure

Or simply, unknown cause

The deaths continued. But the numbers disappeared.

Just like paralytic polio became GBS, SIDS became suffocation.

And medicine declared itself the hero.

When Narrative Becomes Reality

These stories reveal how powerful institutions—media, pharmaceutical companies, and government—come together to craft a picture of reality that is then repeated, reinforced, and eventually accepted as truth.

That picture becomes the narrative. The narrative becomes the belief.

And the belief becomes “science.”

Those who don’t experience the injuries firsthand—those who didn’t lose a child or witness a paralysis—rely entirely on the narrative.

And in doing so, they consider themselves educated, while unknowingly defending a system that has carefully curated what they’re allowed to know.

The education is indoctrination.

“Those who have ears to hear, let them hear.

Those who have eyes to see, let them see.”

Some of us do see.

We see that this trick—this reclassification game—has been used many times before.

It was used with diphtheria, rubella, and tetanus—where vaccine timelines didn’t help with actual mortality declines, but history was written that way anyway.

It was used again during COVID, where PCR thresholds inflated cases, and deaths were counted based on positive tests, not causality. People who died in car accidents or cancer wards were labeled COVID deaths.

And now, it’s happening again—with a new condition hiding in plain sight.

The Next Reclassification Is Already Here

That condition is autism.

In the next set of articles, we’re going to show how autism has been redefined, reclassified, and rebranded to protect pharmaceutical power and obscure a much darker truth: a generation of vaccine-injured children is being systematically hidden in plain sight.

If SIDS was the cover-up for vaccine death, then autism is the cover-up for vaccine injury.

Tomorrow, we’ll begin to unpack how this deception has been pulled off.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in exploring the deeper layers of our reality.

Till next time.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

