“We’re confusing a physiological injury (vaccine-induced encephalopathy) for a psychiatric condition (autism). If that isn’t dark occultic magic, I don’t know what is.”

The Dark Spirit Of Medicine

Earlier this week, we kicked things off with my podcast on the foundations of reality.

We explored the spiritual layer of existence through the lens of one of the world’s oldest religions—Zoroastrianism—and tied in elements of Christianity, psychology through Carl Jung, and metaphysics through Rudolf Steiner.

Together, they give us a foundation of reality on which to move spiritually, mentally, and practically.

That was the starting point of our week.

The rest of the week?

We spent diving deep into autism—not the packaged version you hear about in the media, but the actual structure of what it is, what it covers up, and why it’s been rebranded.

The biggest takeaway from that conversation was this: autism, as a term, is largely a cover-up for vaccine injuries.

What we now call autism is a broad and ambiguous label.

The true, original cases—extremely rare even by historical standards—are questionable in origin and may still be related to vaccines.

Today, we have a complete conflation—a sweeping up of injury under a psychological label. Just like SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), autism serves as a shield for a more profound truth.

And what’s absurd is how it’s being popularized.

“With so much positivity around it, every little kid is going to want to be autistic — so they can have superpowers too”

Psychiatry, Physiology, and the Blurred Line

One of the most critical things we recognize is how autism is diagnosed.

Autism is included in the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. That means it’s categorized as a psychiatric disease.

However, vaccine-induced encephalopathy—brain inflammation from medical intervention—is not psychiatric. It’s physiological. What we’re seeing is that actual brain damage is being reclassified as a behavioral or psychological issue.

That is a massive distortion. We’ve blurred the line between psychology and physiology.

Imagine claiming that someone who suffers a car accident and sustains brain damage has a mental disorder. That’s precisely what we’re doing here.

That’s what we’re doing with children harmed by vaccines. It’s some deep, dark work.

And we need to understand this deep, dark work to really understand our world.

