Autism: children born disconnected from the world

They say autism is just being better diagnosed.

That’s a lie. And it’s hiding one of the greatest medical crimes of our time.

The truth is this: what was once a rare congenital disorder has now become a diagnostic dumping ground for brain-injured children.

They weren’t born autistic. They developed autism symptoms—after medical intervention. And we’re losing sight of this.

To understand autism, it is imperative that we go back to the source of the original term, which is what we’ll do in today’s article.

TL;DR:

The original definition of autism referred to rare cases of children born disconnected from the world—profoundly withdrawn, nonverbal, and unable to live independently.

But today, “autism” has become a catch-all label that often includes vaccine-injured children who were developing normally until a sudden regression.

What we now call “autism” is frequently vaccine-induced encephalopathy—brain damage misdiagnosed as a behavioral condition.

This article reveals how a rare disorder was rebranded into a spectrum to hide the consequences of pharmaceutical injury.

Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.

Kanner’s Core Characteristics

The first physician to use the term was an American psychiatrist named Leo Kanner in 1943. In his study titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” published in the Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, he studied 11 children. He described a new syndrome distinct from schizophrenia or intellectual disability.

The core characteristics of his paper included:

“ Extreme aloneness from the beginning of life ” — These children seemed to be in their “own world,” not responding to people or social cues, even from infancy.

Resistance to change / insistence on sameness — Even minor changes in routines, objects, or environments could result in distress.

Echolalia and language oddities — Repeating words or phrases (often out of context), using language rigidly or unusually, delayed speech development.

Literalness — Difficulty with abstract or symbolic language. Everything was taken at face value.

High intelligence or ‘splinter skills’ in specific areas — Some children showed exceptional abilities in memory, math, or music.

Good physical appearance / normal neurological exam — These children weren’t intellectually disabled by typical standards and had no physical signs of disorder.

Motor movements — Repetitive movements (e.g., hand-flapping) or clumsiness were sometimes noted, but not emphasized.

Kanner described autism as a “profound inability to relate to people,” and the children seemed to live in a world of their own, indifferent even to parents.

He wrote:

“There is from the start an extreme autistic aloneness that, whenever possible, disregards, ignores, shuts out anything that comes to the child from the outside.”

Additional Observations from Kanner

He also observed that these children had:

Delayed or absent speech

Limited facial expression

Unusual body posture

Delayed toilet training

Immature emotional responses (laughing inappropriately, tantrums not fitting the situation)

Some even appeared physically fragile or floppy in infancy.

However, the critical piece that sticks out from Kanner’s work on autism is that Kanner never expected these children to live independently.

Even those with high IQs or “splinter skills” often could not function in the social world, make eye contact, follow conversations, or adjust behavior in a group setting. Those with “islets of ability”—like calendar memory or musical talent—were functionally impaired in daily life.

Kanner described one child who could play classical piano pieces by ear — but couldn’t hold a basic conversation or relate to others emotionally.

This image painted out before us by Kanner is the defining characteristic of autism.

Asperger’s Syndrome and the Parallel Definition

Another physician described a similar situation to Kanner’s around the same time frame.

In 1944, Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger called it “Autistic Psychopathy” (in the original Greek sense of “psychopathy,” meaning personality structure). His description is similar to Kanner’s and is what we call Asperger’s Syndrome.

Hans described them as having “a lack of intuitive understanding of social interaction,” making them unfit for normal life.

What’s key to point out here is that Asperger also stated that these children could not live alone. Only under rare circumstances, with significant accommodation, could one with Asperger’s live in society.

These two conditions appeared in the 1940s; however, the classic definition of autism belonged to Kanner’s work. Asperger’s is a different condition from autism, and this was the norm from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Both conditions had the same defining factor: severe, lifelong impairments in social functioning, emotional reciprocity, and adaptive life skills—regardless of intelligence.

Autism: A profound neurodevelopmental disorder marked by a lifelong inability to function independently in society.

Refer a friend

Vaccines in the 1940s: A Different Landscape

Interestingly, both of these conditions were discovered in the 1940s, around the time vaccination campaigns began. However, what’s important to note is that there was no mass vaccination campaign affecting children at this time.

So, for these initial cases of autism and Asperger’s, it is difficult to say that these were due to vaccinations.

Staying with Kanner’s autism—as this is the focus of true autism—in the 1940s, it truly does appear to be a rare congenital disease (1 in 10,000 historically).

However, what we soon see is the explosion of autism-like characteristics in infants. This explosion coincides with the vaccine schedule.

Note: I usually reserve deep-dive articles like this for paying subscribers. But because of the importance of this topic, I’m opening it up for a limited time before it’s archived. If you’d like to support more work like this, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The Emergence of Vaccine-Injured Children

Let’s now discuss vaccine-injured children. As a father of two healthy newborn children, this is incredibly painful to write, but this is the atrocity that is occurring in our world.

Just as we described the characteristics of Kanner’s autism, after the vaccine schedule expanded, we began to see reports of children displaying autistic characteristics.

However, the key difference is that with Kanner and Asperger’s, the autistic characteristics appeared from birth. In vaccine-injured children, they were born perfectly normal.

Vaccine-injured children are reported as: “Normal development” for 12–24 months. Then—after vaccination—regression occurs:

Loss of speech

Loss of eye contact

Onset of repetitive behaviors, stimming

Bowel issues, seizures, sleep disturbances

This is key to recognize because neither Kanner nor Asperger described normal development from birth. With vaccine-injured children, we have normal development—followed by regression.

Parents of vaccine-injured children describe “the lights going out” after a medical event, often within days of a shot.

A pure, innocent, beautiful soul—due to medical intervention—suffers a pharmacological attack that renders their body away from their control.

Truly satanic.

“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and spirt.” Rudolf Steiner (1861—1925)

Distinguishing Three Conditions

So far, we’ve described three conditions that may appear similar, but the differences are key.

First, we have Kanner’s work, which is the original basis for the term autism. Asperger’s work is closely related, with subtle differences.

Then we have vaccine-injured children, who, after their vaccines, obtain characteristics similar to that of Kanner’s autism.

While all have to do with neurological regression, the key difference is that with Kanner and Asperger’s, the child is born with neurological regression. In vaccine-injured children, they developed normally, then regressed after the shot.

Kanner’s autism was rare and static. Vaccine-injured children are showing a neurologically induced regression, not genetic autism.

The Quiet Redefinition: Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy

Seeing how we just wrote about reclassification, let’s see how these cases are being reclassified.

What we now have is a term known as vaccine-induced encephalopathy (VIE). Encephalopathy is any disease or disorder of the brain that alters brain function or structure, so vaccine-induced encephalopathy is a brain dysfunction that occurs as an adverse reaction to a vaccine.

This term is recognized in medical literature and U.S. vaccine injury law as a potential vaccine-related adverse effect.

In vaccine-induced encephalopathy, brain inflammation (encephalitis), swelling of brain tissue, or disruption of neural function and development occur in some cases after the vaccine. These conditions can then cause:

High-pitched screaming

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Regression of speech or motor skills

Long-term neurological impairment

Symptoms include:

Fever >102°F post-vaccination

Seizures (febrile or afebrile)

Persistent crying (>3 hours)

Arching of back / stiff posture

Sudden change in consciousness

Loss of milestones (e.g., speech, eye contact)

Unresponsiveness or “lights out” look

Development of autism-like behaviors

Vaccine-induced encephalopathy is so common that it is listed as a compensable injury following several vaccines, including DTP / DTaP, MMR, Hib, and Hep B.

If encephalopathy occurs within a specific window (e.g., 72 hours post-DTaP), the presumption of causality is applied.

So why is no one talking about this?

Share

Tomorrow: The Autism Spectrum Rebrand

In tomorrow’s article, we’ll discuss the ultimate reclassification technique: the autism spectrum.

What we’re seeing occur is the mixing and combining of Kanner/Asperger and even vaccine-injured children, but when the term “autism” is applied—which indicates congenital traits—the waters get muddied.

But what’s worse, we’ll see how corporations and media are getting involved to group everything—except VIE—under “the spectrum.”

No one is referring to VIE, even though that is what is occurring—and while the whole world, including myself, was caught up on the autism term, and RFK Jr. is showing us the results in September—Big Pharma, institutions, and others continue vaccinating newborns.

This is the takeaway of this entire analysis:

The term autism refers to a congenital or genetic neurodevelopmental disorder. That definition is fundamentally different from what occurs in vaccine-induced encephalopathy.

Interestingly enough, vaccine-induced encephalopathy is not part of the autism spectrum.

This alone shows that it is a separate, acquired neurological injury — one resulting from pharmaceutical intervention.

What Are We Sacrificing Children For?

These vaccines are “safe,” relatively speaking. “Safe” in the sense that if 100 people take a shot, 95 will be okay. The location may be irritated, but most will be fine.

However, those five remaining will have a severe reaction. These are the ones to which the reaction can range from paralytic polio (GBS) to VIE to SIDS.

For what? A fake viral disease that manifests as a common cold?

If you were to say that this is part of the ritual where we sacrifice children to the god Moolach, you would have a strong argument.

This analysis taught me something. It made me cry. It made me hurt. It shows the greed and evil that is present in our world when corporations prioritize profits over people.

It also showed me how those who have no personal connection to the effects spew “data” as though it’s the end all, be all.

Closing Thoughts

We are living in a world of deep deception, but thankfully, more and more are waking up.

There has been a significant and sustained increase in parents declining or delaying routine childhood vaccinations in the United States. This trend has been observed over the past decade and has accelerated in recent years.

Kindergarten vaccination coverage for the 2023–24 school year dropped to below 93%, marking the fourth consecutive year it remained under the (WHO-funded) Healthy People 2030 target of 95%.

Exemption rates have reached record highs, with 3.3% of kindergartners having exemptions from one or more required vaccines in the 2023–24 school year, up from 2.5% in 2019–20.

Parental vaccine hesitancy has also increased. From 2019 to 2022, about 1 in 5 children had parents reporting vaccine hesitancy.

We are winning the war, and the more people who become aware of the truth of this reality, the more momentum we have in turning the tide.

We must share this information far and wide to continue this momentum.

It is here that I will close this article. As always, thank you for your time and attention. Please share this information with someone that you think it may benefit.

And as always, have a wonderful day.

Till next time.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription

Related Articles

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References