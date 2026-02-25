Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Berezoski Joe's avatar
Berezoski Joe
1h

“Modern day mind control. And it’s happening right now “. I hope I got the quote right as I didn’t go back to check it. But your statement there is so true. And unfortunately, the majority cannot see it, but the overlords can, the evil one can and definitely knows how to use it. These addictions and their use have been around for eternity, but unfortunately, with technology – – just like compound interest – – it’s being used at a unsurmountable amount. I find this quite fitting as I’m in Leviticus going over Jehovah and his constant employment of his laws and his rules to make it a habit on his people – – to make us set apart. Everything is habit both good and bad.

Another excellent enlightenment of an article, great use of words.

Coach Bear The Urbanfarmboy

Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture