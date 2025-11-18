Unorthodoxy

Unorthodox Perspectives
The Enlightened Ego: Learning to Transform Reactivity Into Awareness
Why the goal isn't to destroy your ego, but to make it work with you on the journey of life
Franklin O'Kanu
Nov 18, 2025
Hard Ego vs. Fluid Ego

In this article, you’ll discover:

  • Why the ego isn’t your enemy - How the persona we’ve developed through life experience isn’t inherently negative, but a force that can be refined and redirected

  • The three aspects filtering your psyche - Understanding when your responses are spirit-filled, soul-filled, or ego-filled—and how to recognize which energy is influencing you in real time

  • The shift from hard ego to fluid ego - How intellectual and spiritual growth transforms a rigid, reactive ego into one that ebbs and flows with life’s currents

  • Catching yourself before you react - The practice of pausing, weighing perspectives, and processing emotion without negating it—so anger doesn’t ruin your day

  • The metaphysics of going with the flow - Why there’s a wave-like reality to our world, and how understanding this helps your ego dissipate rather than harden

