The Four Bodies

What if you’ve been living in just one-fourth of your body—and had no idea?

While traveling across the country these past two weeks, I kept thinking about the lost architecture of the human being. Most people only know the physical. But Rudolf Steiner shows us: that’s just one layer of who we are.

Modern science has erased ancient truths about who we are.

In this article, I revisit Rudolf Steiner’s esoteric model of the human being—revealing the four bodies that shape your physical, emotional, and spiritual reality: the physical, etheric, astral, and the “I”.

Each body was formed through cosmic evolution—from Saturn to Earth—and each plays a crucial role in how we remember, feel, and evolve.

This is the foundation you need before we dive into resonance fields, viruses, and the architecture of spiritual healing.

Welcome Back + Recap

Unorthodoxy Readers, it’s been far too long.

I’ve spent the past two weeks traveling across the country. And while that’s been amazing and taught me a lot, I’m glad to be back home and getting back into a routine.

We left off last in my article, The Rise of the Ahistorical Human. In that article, we discussed how humans have forgotten their past, and modern science and industry have given us a pseudohistory to fill in the gaps.

If you want to know how corporations did this when it comes to the esoteric reality, I discuss this in my article, The Secret of the Secret.

For example, just a hundred years ago, everyone knew of the concept known as the ether. It was the fifth element, enabling transmission between all the elements. This was so commonly known that Tesla built his entire career on electricity based on the concept of the ether.

I use the example to show just how something that was common knowledge and verifiable—based on Tesla’s works—has suddenly disappeared. No one speaks of the ether anymore, and those who do only speak of it to show how it does not exist. This concealment is thanks to the work of Einstein and others in shaping the information that appears to the masses.

This is the reality of our informational world, so we must go back to history, go back to archives, and relearn what has been hidden from us.

We need to be historical again.

Introducing Steiner’s Four Bodies

With this background, I plan on diving into Rudolf Steiner’s “Four Bodies.” Steiner was one of the leading thought leaders of the 20th century—along with Carl Jung—but instead of knowing about folks like these, we’re taught about frauds like Darwin, Freud, and many others.

I’ll discuss Steiner’s work here shortly, but I want to preview what I’ll address this upcoming week, along with the Resonance Field.

In addition to Resonance, I want to touch on a topic that we really need to understand: viruses.

Now, I’ve written extensively on this topic, and since the pandemic, there’s been a lot of information about viruses and their existence, but what I’m seeing is that the true nature of this topic is even deeper than we know.

I had the pleasure of getting deep into this topic this weekend and was shocked by what I found. I’m looking forward to sharing that information in an article, but synchronically, it ties into this information on four bodies, resonance field, and more.

A special shoutout to Dr. Linda Landcaster for informing me on this topic and for sharing her book with me: Harmonic Healing

Now that that’s out of the way. Let’s dive into today’s topic on Steiner’s Four Bodies.

Foundation Table

Rudolf Steiner states that we have four bodies:

Physical Etheric Astral The “I”

Below is a chart that breaks down the differences and characteristics between the four of them.

As stated earlier, we only pay attention to our physical bodies and think that this is what encompasses reality. We’ve actually disregarded the other three and minimized them to brain patterns and neural pathways—and believe that if something is wrong with one of those aspects, a physical petrochemical will do the trick.

How badly we have been misguided.

