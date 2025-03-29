“As a species, we’ve lost a great aspect of our nature as we look to navigate through this experience called life.”

Vilhelm Hammershøi 1898

Greetings Friends! It’s been way too long. I truly have missed engaging with you all.

I’ve been inundated with life that required my physical and mental attention. I haven’t had the peace and solace to let my thoughts flow from pen and paper, but alas, here we are.

During this time away from writing, there have been a couple of topics ruminating within my mental atmosphere:

The Ahistorical man, The processing of information and much that we don’t know when interacting with information, and Our Four Bodies.

I want to start with a quick touch on the ahistorical man, as this phenomenon is largely present throughout our society.

The Ahistorical Human

I first came across this phrase from the

(AOI) in their video on the history of psychiatry

. The term ‘ahistorical’ was used by Fredrich Nietzsche to describe the bliss that comes with a species not remembering its history.

No history, no memory of pain, suffering, etc.

While this is discussed in a positive light, the term constitutes a negative outcome that lends itself to subversion, which is evident by what we see in our world today.

In the AOI video, they use this phrase to describe how modern humans have forgotten that suffering is a part of life. Suffering is needed for growth.

Since we have become ahistorical, since the dawn of the Renaissance period, we’ve been ‘drugged’ towards the finer things of life—yet forgetting that suffering is what makes up life.

Mass populations have been fed a consistent dose of hedonism through society since the loss of this recollection—which was then ramped up extensively from the 1800s and more, which my book points to.

We have been ‘dulled’ down.

No more having to struggle to live, to understand the intricacies of life, to move civilization towards the right path. Instead, the modern systems of government, health, corporations, and the church will handle them all.

By studying the term ‘ahistorical’ and seeing just how we got here in the last five hundred years, we can clearly see that our path to true history has been severed.

Without the past, one cannot see where one is going.

What Was the Key Piece That Signaled This Shift?

I would argue that in the Renaissance, when Descartes introduced his concept to separate physicality from the spiritual is when this shift occurred. From there, the spiritual history of humanity was slowly ‘Descarted’—pushed aside in favor of a worldview focused solely on the physical.

Through this understanding, societies were built, systems formed, and so forth. Through this physical worldview, we began to look to explore the world from the physical first—and maybe we’d factor in the spiritual here and there.

Descartes started this. Darwin finished it.

Later on, I’ll release an excerpt from my book on evolution so we can get a glimpse of what this worldview has done. The crazy part of this is that evolutionists know that evolution is wrong; it was disproven by Pasteur.

Yet, since it is central to their doctrine, it is believed. This adherence to doctrine, even when incorrect—vaccines as an example—is what has built our society today.

A society that is heavily focused on the material while consistently disregarding and minimizing the spiritual.

As a species, we’ve lost a great aspect of our nature as we look to navigate through this experience called life.

Where Do We Go From Here?

If you’ve been here for a while, you’ll realize that much of my work focuses on the spiritual because the spiritual makes up most of our reality. Numerically speaking, only 25% of our experience is physical.

The remaining 75% are entirely spiritual and non-material.

The first question that should come to mind is how did I get this number?

It’s here that I’d like to introduce you to the other topic that has been ruminating in my mind: Steiner’s work on our four bodies.

It’s here that it became more challenging to put pen to paper because while researching Steiner’s work, I revisited my old work on Rupert Sheldrake’s Resonance Field. This topic of resonance is what ties into the spirituality of information.

While these thoughts have been in my head, I’ve been thinking about how to format them into a topic to write, yet I have not been able to get an outline to come out.

You can say the time away from writing has made me temporarily lose the ability to take abstract concepts and make them structured.

But alas, I will attempt to distill this concept into key parts in the following week.

The Return to The Historical Man

During this time away from writing, I lightly researched Steiner’s concept of the four bodies. Tying that with the topic of information carries a whole new perspective on our daily act of processing information. I have a few more pieces to research before putting pen to paper.

The key components of these topics that I’d like to work with are:

A rundown of Steiner’s work on the four bodies Introduction of Rupert Sheldrake’s work on Morphic Resonance The ability to properly decipher through the multiple realities when dealing with information.

The idea here is that by understanding the pieces of reality that have been stripped or hidden from us, we’re able to reconnect with our ancestors. We can glean from their wisdom and see how they dealt with the trials and tribulations of their time, their suffering, and how they prevailed. We can build off of the giants of the old.

My idea is that there is value in reconnecting to the ways of old—which is why they’ve gone to great lengths to extinguish that connection.

Here at Unorthodoxy, we’ve started on this journey for the past three years, but the more and more we look, the more we find pieces just waiting to be unraveled.

The good news is that the more we cover, the more enriching the experience of life becomes. By uncovering better ways of living in coherence with nature, we’re drawn towards those ways. And we see that movement reflected in the systems and data.

The issue is, how can we be historical in an ahistorical world?

The solution is to rely on the spiritual.

The Flammarion

I truly can’t wait to dive into these aspects with you all. Because of their esoteric nature, these upcoming writings will live in the Esoteric Wisdom Section, reserved for paying members. If you’ve ever considered joining, now is a perfect time.

To close, thank you for the time and attention given to me as I pen these words. I hope the brief break was beneficial to you as well.

If you have any questions or comments, do not hesitate to reach out. And without further ado, let’s get to it!

Thank you for the time.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

