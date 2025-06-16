Millions Protesting what again?

This past weekend, after millions of misguided Americans spent their weekends protesting a fake controversy, the mainstream media touted this as a “win for democracy” and “sticking it to the man.”

However, there are so many things wrong with this perspective.

For one, we all know this was a corporate-funded protest—not genuine by any standards. And two, we don’t exactly know what the goal was here. What was accomplished? To simply “bring awareness” to something?

If anything, that was the actual goal that was accomplished. The phrase “No Kings” ran rampant on social media —looking to influence the zeitgeist. And what’s ironic is that the protest happened on the weekend of Father’s Day —the modern kings of their households.

On the day devoted to honoring the divine masculine— the protector of the household— this felt like a direct spiritual attack on that divinity.

To have an attack, movements, millions screaming “No Kings” — you’d be hard-pressed to counterargue why it was not an attack. Please read my article on How Feminism and DEI Destroy Humanity’s Future.

So, yes, if you follow the mainstream, it appears that “yes – a revolution is occurring.” However, those with eyes to see know that this was only the latest orchestrated population control exercise that succeeded excellently.

But, a revolution is indeed occurring. And to no surprise, since it is a genuine, organic revolution, it will not be televised.

The Real Revolution Is Happening — But You Won’t See It on CNN

In my article “The Three Entities Attacking Your Life,” I discuss how three beasts have been embedded in our daily routines to consistently keep us trapped within their labyrinth.

These entities are:

The Seductress: who steals our time away with distractions, lulling us to sleep, The Tyrant: who destroys our physical and mental health, ensuring we’re no threat, The Banker: who ensures that we’re financially trapped so that we can make no significant change in our lives

These are the enemies of our modern world, and like the myths of old, we’ve been called to destroy them. And it looks like we are — even if the media doesn’t want to discuss it.

For example, there is clear resistance to the Tyrant—especially after their strongest move, which resulted in lockdowns worldwide. That attack has awakened many to the atrocities in the health space, and we’ve seen a movement against pharmaceuticals.

We’ve already discussed the decrease in vaccination rate, and it looks like the vaccine industry will suffer greatly from RFK’s newest “shared-decision” policy.

Since the tyrant was so upfront in our face, we’ve gone on the offensive, and the movement is growing.

However, there are two other entities that need to be destroyed.

Addressing The Banker

Between the seductress and the banker — by focusing on the banker — we can obtain more autonomy and liberty in this world. Recent studies show that 83% of adult Americans are in debt, which does not include mortgage debt.

To explore that number a bit more, roughly 30% of Americans’ income goes towards debt. Mind you, this does not include mortgage or rent. Including those can bring that up to as much as 50% of what you make; the banker takes half.

And let’s not even talk about inflation, which looks to rob you of even more of your hard-earned income—a plan that was set out by the Federal Reserve, as I discussed here.

To begin obtaining true liberty and autonomy, we are going to have to take control of our income, and attacking our debt is a great place to start. We’ve been programmed that debt is good and that it’s how the American system operates, but when you realize that’s a story created by the banks that benefits the banks, you begin to see why it is vital to break free from the banker.

By focusing on this debt, we can break the chains that the banker has on us. But this will require tremendous focus, which the seductress will ensure that we don’t have, so we have to be mindful of this as well.

But we can break free by simply paying attention to our finances. Personally, I’ve created debt-elimination plans using Dave Ramsey’s snowball method. My goal is to eliminate a huge chunk of my debt in the next two years so I can keep more of my hard-earned income.

To close, this is the next revolution that needs to occur. Where we get to keep more of our income — rather than have the banker take it. We’ve already begun to attack the tyrant, and we’re consistently attacking the seductress every time we practice intentionality.

By focusing on our finances now, we can reduce that 83% and begin to liberate ourselves from the jaws of the bankers’ traps.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Let me know in the comments below if you have any questions or feedback.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

