Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
10h

Thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Petra Rosemarie's avatar
Petra Rosemarie
3h

Thank you! I knew all this, BUT you bring everything in such perfect words and expressions.

We really have to take care of ourselves, more than most people think.

Warmest regard from over the ocean Petra Rosemarie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture