If you’re not where you want to be in life, chances are these three entities—somehow, someway—have a stronghold on your life.

To really understand the how and why of this statement, we first need to revisit an earlier article I wrote titled “Why We Need To Bring Back the Myths.”

In that article, I discussed the power behind myths—how they teach us complex and insightful lessons about life—in a manner that even a child can understand.

As adults, we’ve tended to forget these stories—or rather ignore them and deem them childish—yet, in doing so, we push away the lessons and values that they teach us.

One of the lessons we’ve forgotten over time is the fact that monsters do exist and that they need to be slain. As adults, we’ve grown and become “sophisticated” about the world around us.

We think that we have an understanding of things and that there’s a logical explanation for why things are the way they are. Since there’s a logical explanation for everything, then there’s no chance for monsters to exist.

Or is it?

I beg to differ.

Monsters are very much real, and they do very much exist in the figurative and literal sense of the world. And they are attacking our livelihood at this very instant.

Chances are that if you aren’t where you want to be —or if things are holding you back from obtaining how you see life should be —you’re probably up against one of these monsters standing in your way.

It’s time to remember that monsters are there to be slain, but first, we need to identify them.

And so, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

TL;DR — If You Feel Stuck, You’re Probably Fighting One of These Beasts

There are hidden forces draining your time, your freedom, and your wealth. They’re ancient, refined, and embedded in nearly every part of modern life .

These entities are real. Not mythical metaphors, but actual forces woven into your job, your bank account, your habits, and your phone.

In this article, we discuss you how to spot which beast is holding you back , and a 3-step plan to attack them daily —with a plan, not just mindset.

You’ll walk away with clarity, direction, and a vision to reclaim your time, health, money — whatever — without waiting on a savior or system to change.

The myths are real. The monsters are real. And you were born to slay them.

The Three Entites Attacking Humanity

The Guardians of the Labyrinth

The image above is the wallpaper on my cellphone. It’s an attempt —sometimes effective, sometimes not — to constantly remind myself of the three beasts that have control of our lives daily.

These monsters include:

The Seductress. The entity that seduces our time, our potential, our attention — ensuring we stay focused on her — while the world crashes to pieces. The Tyrant. This is the entity that looks to control with an iron fist. That control is primarily physical with regard to health, movement, or physical possibilities. The Banker. This is the entity that steals your wealth and resources, ensuring that you do not have the means to be independent on your own.

All three are part of the three-headed dragon I discussed in this archived article here. These three are the reality inertia we must overcome to change our lives for the better.

To change anything, we must first understand it. So, let’s learn about these forces and how we can work to stop them.

The Seductress

Of all the three, this may be the newest force to enslave mankind. During the Renaissance period, the idea that life should be lived for the highest pleasure—hedonism—came into play. It was only recently that hedonism became a powerful force by the ruling class to lull the population into subservience, and I explain that here in The Brave New World of 1984.

The Seductress attacks us, not as a full-on frontal assault, but rather as a sweet, innocent rest. “You don’t need to worry about this,” if often whispers. Or better yet, “Instead of focusing on this, you should rest instead.”

Distraction is its number one tool and primary objective. Its goal is to consistently divert your attention from the assault on your livelihood and place it elsewhere where you can eat, sleep, and be merry.

Most people avoid making changes in their lives because of this force—the force that eats away at their time and potential.

The Tyrant

This force may be the oldest of the three. If the Seductress is a feminine energy, the Tyrant is entirely masculine. He rules with an iron fist, and throughout history, this force—the force of uncontrolled power—has sought to rule over humanity. We’ve seen this throughout history and, most recently, during the pandemic.

However, since it’s been the oldest, it’s been defeated time and time again. Rebellions and revolutions have consistently defeated tyranny.

The problem with tyranny is that— for all time— unlike the Seductress, it comes on as a frontal assault. You can see the attack. You can see the enslavement. You know you are under its rule. And over time, the human spirit has had enough and eventually will break free.

This is why, over the years, tyranny had to reevaluate its strategy. Its main objective is the physical controlment of its population. The old ways of in-your-face no longer work, so it’s teamed up with the Seductress. This duo ensures that

You’re lulled to sleep in a pleasurable way (e.g., distractions, entertainments, etc.) You’re given some “freedoms” — thus ensuring that you do not see the physical entrapment being placed around you

All the while, you are still enslaved. The enslavement has changed, as I’ve written about here in the modern slave plantation. The Tyrant still reigns supreme—albeit he has on some new clothes.

The Banker

With humanity, time is a representation of one’s life force. The closest we’ve come to physically representing that life force is with the concept of money. Therefore, money represents the effort that one has contributed their life force towards.

While the development and understanding of money is a just and noble one, the entity of The Banker has inverted this concept.

The Banker is what occurs when it—greed itself—realizes the value of one’s life force and how it can then use its property —money— to control other’s life forces, populations and more.

The Banker has similar characteristics to The Seductress and The Tyrant and uses them strategically.

Like the Tyrant, it too controls how people can physically move as life force— aka time, aka money— is often needed to transform space and time. However, it is not upfront and in your face like the Tyrant. It is subtle, like the Seductress, because it realizes that it needs your corporation —your life force—to create and generate new money.

With this subtlety, while the Seductress lulls you to sleep, the Banker slowly decreases the value of your life force, making it harder for you to physically change your current situation.

How To Stop These Entities

First off—as I mentioned in my guide, 11 Insights On How to be the Best Human Being—you’ve got to have some grace on yourself. That’s the very first insight on being the best human being—and stopping these entities from attacking you.

You’ve got to have grace on yourself because, for one, these entities have been around for millennia. You—if you’re reading this in 2025—you’ve probably been around for a spec of that millennia. These entities have a wealth of experience and have developed intricate systems to keep their forces at play.

And you’re just waking up to it. One of my favorite quotes comes from the late, great John Taylor Gatto when he states:

“You are at present trapped in a labyrinth built by past generations...”

Waking up to the labyrinth is such a huge step that you must consistently remind yourself of this. Once you’re aware of the labyrinth—and the beasts that guard it—you can now develop your strategy to defeat them.

Here’s the three-step plan for stopping these beasts from attacking your life.

Step One: Identify The Areas That These Beasts Have A Hold-Off

To solve any problem, we first need to identify it clearly. What in your life isn’t where you want it to be?

Is it money? Is it your health? Your location? A good barometer is the seven pillars of life that I wrote about here to see if any of those pillars are under attack.

For me, it’s a couple of things. There are always financial objectives—aka making more money—to survive in this current economy. That’s my main prerogative currently, but you may have others.

The first step is to clearly have an idea of what area is under attack.

Step Two: Create A Map To Attack The Beast.

Once we’ve identified what exactly in our lives we want to change, we need to create a realistic, step-by-step action plan on what we are going to do to change it.

A couple of things to note here.

First, I use the word attack—vs destroy—because that’s what we first need to do to the beast: attack it. Once we’ve identified that area of focus, we need to start chopping it down slowly and surely.

This onslaught will not be a ‘one-hitter-quitter’—unless your problem can be fixed with one step—but rather something we will have to work on consistently daily.

These are generational labyrinths that we find ourselves in and we won’t destroy them overnight. But consistently, we can break holes in them.

Second, it must be realistic and step-by-step. Realistic in the sense that “if you do A, you have a strong likelihood of getting B.” This is a probabilistic reality we find ourselves in, so our actions must be taken on reality—not fantasy.

It must also be step-by-step because when you go from A to B to C, this progression is the attack we mentioned in step one. You’re consistently attacking the beast. Unless —and rarely—it can be done with one swing, you will need to attack this beast consistently.

However, by doing so, you are also gaining momentum, gaining experience, and creating your own inertia.

Step Three: Consistently Review Your Progress

The last step in defeating these monsters is to review your strategy consistently. Remember, we are going up against the Seductress, and her goal is to ensure we are swayed away from our tasks.

By consistently reviewing our strategy of action, we can:

identify whether our current steps are working and how effectively they’re working or if a new strategy needs to be employed based on the reality of our previous one.

These beasts can be defeated; however, it will take consistent—at times, daily—actions to remove their forces from our lives. It may take years for it to happen, but it can—and will happen.

Closing Thoughts

I write this article from my personal experience. A while back, I took inventory of my life and created plans for all the areas that I wanted to work on—to better remove the claws of Tyranny and the Banker from it.

In the last two weekends, I’ve reviewed my strategies and progress and out of the 15 plans I had at the time, I’ve been able to close five.

I was very impressed with that—especially seeing that one of these goals has been worked on for the past two years. I was just able to close that part of life out, thus resulting in approximately $10,000 annually that I don’t have to give to the Banker anymore.

I share this example because this feat was no easy task. I had to consistently talk to the banks, follow up with proposals, arrange space and time events here and there, and—after two years—I’m now able to close that out. $10,000 is huge and two years of consistent hard work was the terrain I had to travel to do so.

But I had to stay focused. The Seductress always came—and many times won—by luring me with tricks ranging from laziness to procrastination. Fear and doubt crept in as well. The Tyrant also played a role in ensuring that physically, I could not take action today. So, these actions were taken tomorrow, or even next week, and so on.

But I stayed consistent—and I won. I defeated this head of the beast.

Warrior with a head of the beast

With this momentum, I looked around at my lists and began chopping even more heads from the beasts. Now, just as this one task took two years to defeat—being completely realistic—I know the others will take years—maybe close to a decade or so—however, it can be done.

And faster and better as well.

I share this to show that this is the new labyrinth we find ourselves in. The beasts still exist, and they’ve become so much better. They’re consistently reigning over areas in our lives, and thanks to the Seductress, we see them pecking away at us but are too lulled to do anything about it.

However, once we become aware of these beasts and develop a plan to destroy them—and yes, here, I mean ultimately destroying them—we can go on the attack. Day in and day out, on the attack, until we finally cut off the head of the beast.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is our world. The myths are real, and the beasts do exist. But as always, greater is the power within us than in this world. And with the right applications of our actions, we can reign supreme—sovereign over the beasts of this reality.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this piece. Below are some additional tools to help you in your quest to defeat the monsters in your life.

Again, thanks for the time and attention. Wishing you the best in your conquest in slaying your monsters.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

