As with any business, Substack’s survival depends on its economic stability. As users, this situation is where we must step up and financially support the platform. If we fail to do so, we risk losing this unique space.

In recent months, there has been a growing concern about changes and potential censorship on Substack, a platform I appreciate for its commitment to free speech and its startup energy. As a writer who was ousted from Medium due to my views on the pandemic, Substack offered a refreshing alternative, which I discuss in this article here.

However, whispers of Substack shadowbanning users have reached my ears. While I need to investigate this further, I have noticed a decrease in my readership numbers. This decline could be attributed to a coordinated attack on Substack, a theory that warrants discussion.

Today, I want to delve into this possible attack and why it underscores our need to become financially contributing members.

From Fueling Hate Speech To Conspiracies: The Attack Begins

The first point of discussion is the attack itself.



provides an excellent deep dive into this issue, offering a quick background on what is happening.

Substack, a company born in 2017, three years before the pandemic, provided a much-needed space for individuals to express their views.

Its membership has grown significantly, becoming a hotbed for vibrant conversations. However, it now faces a coordinated attack.

The crux of the conversation is the accusation that Substack is a breeding ground for hate speech, specifically Nazism, and should therefore be censored.

As Simplicius’s article points out, some significant platforms, such as Platformer with its 200,000 subscribers, are threatening to leave Substack.

This dilemma puts Substack at a crossroads: should it change its policies or stay true to its identity as a company that promotes free speech?

So far, Substack is holding its ground. But what if it is under attack? What if the rumors of shadow banning are true? What if the decrease in numbers is a result of Substack trying to appease specific demands? While these questions might border on conspiracy, they are worth considering in light of the public relations attack on Substack.

Jesse Singal writes a brilliant piece on how overblown numbers and stories are sown to spread false narratives.

As users and supporters of this platform, we must be mindful of these developments and their potential implications for free speech and unorthodox views. Understanding this attack on Substack is crucial, and it brings us to another point: the need for support — and I’m talking about financial support.

The Financial Implications and the Future of Substack

In a previous article, I emphasized the importance of becoming a paid subscriber and supporting my work financially. This message is even more pertinent today in light of the ongoing attack on the platform.



on Substack and its paid members reveals an intriguing fact: freedom writers and readers

the majority on Substack.

Despite Substack’s portrayal as a bastion of free speech and its growth as part of a freedom movement, these groups neither dominate the platform nor contribute significantly to its revenue.

Considering that freedom groups are in the minority, it begs the question why Substack is the platform of choice for those in the majority, particularly those who can propagate the same message on other networks openly.

As Simplicius’s article shows, Substack grew when a host of dissident voices found it to be the only non-censorial pulpit from which to shout the truth surrounding the unprecedented fraud of the 2020 election, J6, Covid, and more.

It seems pertinent to ask why groups that can candidly spread their rhetoric without fear of being banned would opt for Substack to disseminate their views on topics like COVID-19 when there are several other platforms available.

This situation leads us to speculate on the possibility of a Trojan horse scenario. As Substack grows and carves out a space for alternative views, could it be seen as an opportunity for external powers to infiltrate and increase their financial influence over the platform? Could this be a strategy to hold Substack ransom?

It’s very clear to see why this is happening now, of all times. Just as Substack may have owed its initial popularity to the trench-war surrounding the 2020 election, J6, and Covid, Substack likewise stands to be at the center of what is certainly going to be an unprecedented, controversial, and dangerous historical firestorm later this year, and early next. — Simplicius

Bill Rice has reported a decrease in his numbers, a trend that I have also observed. Could there be manipulation within Substack to hinder some of its writers? While this is all speculative, it is worth considering in the context of this coordinated attack on Substack.

This speculation suggests that Substack may face monetary peril. As with any business, Substack’s survival depends on its economic stability. As users, this situation is where we must step up and financially support the platform. If we fail to do so, we risk losing this unique space.

Simplicius mentions this in his article, but synchornistically, Sage Hana posted this yesterday where they mentions their experience with Stripe, the payment processor, questioning their Substack Posts. Not Substack — but Stripe — is questioning Sage. posted this yesterday where they mentions their experience with Stripe, the payment processor, questioning their Substack Posts. Not Substack — but Stripe — is questioning Sage.

Authors Note: Please note that much of this is speculation based on observations. If anyone has insights or can provide clarity on these issues, your input would be greatly appreciated. There are many moving pieces here, and it can be challenging to discern what is valid and what is not. However, what is clear is that there appears to be a coordinated attack on Substack, and we need to respond appropriately.

The Larger Issue: Financial Support for Freedom Movements

The attack on Substack is symptomatic of a broader issue. As freedom fighters and thinkers, we often hesitate to support causes financially. Why is money a scarce commodity among us? There could be several reasons, such as a scarcity mindset or lack of experience supporting independents, but this is not an exhaustive list.

Fear might be one factor, as Bill Rice suggests in his article. The fear of the unknown regarding supporting artists or the fear of inflation and budget constraints are valid concerns. However, this brings us to an interesting question: do we need to shift our perception of money?

In my article on Esoteric Philosophy, I mention

interpretation of Manley P. Hall's work, where he posits that money is humanity's most incredible tool

. It is the physical representation of value, time, and, in some senses, life itself. Unfortunately, our contemporary view of money has been negatively altered. We see money as a scarcity, something to hold onto, rather than recognizing the energy — or the current/currency — in money.

By actually voting with our dollars, we give our time and resources to what we want to survive and thrive. There’s an energetic charge here that we are giving towards these freedom movements. If we don’t give financially, this world of freedom, this reality of truth, will not come to pass. Money is not the root of all evil. Our soul is not supposed to creep or crawl — our soul is supposed to soar.

Within the freedom movement, we need to change our perspective on money. We should see it not as a negative thing but as a physical expression of growth towards an endeavor. This financial support is crucial if we want to see industries like Substack grow.

Imagine if we had health industries like Substack, free to grow and move, not reliant on the funding of Big Pharma. We would have true health being promoted as it was in times past.

Imagine having proper banking systems built on truth and justice, not reliant on banking practices like the Federal Reserve. We would have actual wealth blossom without the bondage of debt.

Every day, we can choose to support the world we want to see, and we can choose to do so financially. Substack is a great model that has allowed us to do this. We need to show Substack that allowing us to do so is economically rewarding

,

,

)

When you stand up for truth and justice, there is a cost to pay, but it can also bring financial rewards. This is how we fulfill our purpose and live our best life; we must shift our view on money. We must begin to view it as this current of energy, this currency that we have, and use it as a resource to bring forth a society of freedom, truth, and justice.

Another Authors Note: It’s unsure if Substack will remain a safe space. This possibility is why I implore the same rationale as Simplicis: some topics, ideas, and narratives need to be behind paywalls. From an esoteric perspective, this is similar to Ancient Mysteries: available for everyone but only provided to those willing to pay/sacrifice.

