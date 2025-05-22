The Three Faces of One

The other day, as I was working on my spiritual insights guide, I came across some of my old work on intuition.

The idea here is that, as humans, our natural state of mental being is clarity. However, we have so many voices in our heads that we’re always thinking.

In the article “How to Achieve Clarity in Spirit, Soul, and Body,” there’s a wonderful section on the different aspects of the psyche that talk in our heads.

Those aspects are spirit, soul, and body (which should read ego—both are interchangeable).

The following excerpt shows how to differentiate between the three and achieve clarity—our natural state.

Spirit, Soul, and Body. The Original Trinity

From The Emerald Tablet, we read the following:

“Ancient philosophers saw the human body not as a physiological machine but as a vessel for soul and spirit. Though many people today confuse these two for one another, spirit and soul are really two separate and unique entities. Spirit, our inner king, is constantly striving for the higher realms, constantly seeking something better; but soul, our inner queen, is not totally committed to perfection for its own sake. Instead, the soul feeds on the fire of existence with all its foibles and catastrophes... The soul transcends rational descriptions and defies order, and her language is images and feelings. The spirit of the king, on the other hand, is concerned with more heavenly pursuits like truth and beauty... Spirit is after ultimates but requires the passion of the soul to succeed, and for that reason, spirit must always seek out soul and court her. However, like a third lover, the ego stands between soul and spirit, and until the alchemist is able to let go of his worldly arrangements with this interloper, he will not be able to unite soul and spirit and proceed further in the Work.”

Closing Thoughts

This passage was a wonderful reminder in delineating what “voices” are saying what—at any given time.

Is it the truth that’s reigning here?

Are my human desires at play here?

Is ego fueling those desires?

By understanding the characteristics of the different aspects of our reality, we’re better equipped to rely on truth and rationality in a world that seeks to silence them at all costs.

If you enjoyed this quote, check out the full article for more. There’s actually an article before called “Don’t Believe Everything You Think,” which contains ten insights from a book with that title.

To close, I’m working on my aether article and looking to drop it this Saturday. Researching that piece has led me down so many rabbit holes, so I’m looking forward to sharing them.

If you haven’t read part one on the aether, do so—plus these other topics as well.

Till next time, as always—thanks for the time and attention.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

