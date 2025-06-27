Health is the greatest gift of all — but recently, it’s been under attack.

We’re all familiar with the Make America Healthy Again — but some would argue with this stance. Some would argue that vaccines make Americans healthier, and we need more of them.

So, how is it that this great gift — health — that we all want can differ dramatically on both sides of the spectrum?

What exactly does it mean to be healthy?

We’ll explore that question in the following series.

To limit the scope of this article, I will only be referring to physical health.

In this article, the first part of this series, we will discuss a topic that both Trump, RFK/Biden and Fauci supporters agree is healthy and beneficial to take regularly: vitamins.

Since everyone agrees on this, let’s start our conversation on some common ground. Since everyone agrees that vitamins are healthy, does that mean we should take them?

The answer is unequivocally NO.

To arrive at this conclusion, we’ll need to go down the following events in history to see how we came to this place. We discuss the following aspects:

The origins of vitamins — (PS: we’ll discuss the full origins of medicine tomorrow) The breakdown of what exactly vitamins are — and what we’ve been told they are The sympathicotonia state that vitamins put the body in.

By the end of this journey, you’ll realize that one of our basic foundations of health is corrupted, and we need to redefine — or remember — what it means to be healthy.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Origins of Vitamins

If you’re familiar with the Flexner Report, then you have an idea of how modern medicine came to be. If you’re new, check out the excerpt from my book called Donating To A Good Cause.

The most significant impact of the Flexner Report was that it dismissed herbal, nutritional, and other treatments as medically unsound “medical sects” that competed with legitimate, science-based medicine.

Here’s a breakdown of the following types of practices:

Herbal medicine : Using plants, roots, and natural substances to treat illness and support the body.

Nutritional medicine: “Let food be thy medicine.” Health begins with proper nourishment.

These methods were described as lacking evidence, formal training standards, and scientific rigor.

However, there was some legitimacy to these practices — with people swearing by them and still holding them in support.

To address the gap for those who were fans of nutritional treatments, the new model of medicine discovered an opportunity: to isolate the active compounds from food, replicate them synthetically, and sell them as pills.

Thus, vitamins were born.

What Exactly Are Vitamins?

Let’s start with a couple of definitions. First, vitamins are naturally occurring organic compounds found in food and essential for biological function. The key point is that they occur naturally and are found in food.

But there’s another definition for vitamins. Vitamins are also known as chemically identified, isolated, and structurally characterized compounds derived using techniques that involve X-rays, radiation, and other methods.

So, immediately, we see that the word has two definitions: one that occurs naturally and one that is synthetic. Unfortunately, most of us are familiar with the latter.

Let’s examine this with one vitamin, for example, Vitamin C.

The scientist Albert Szent-Györgyi, from 1930 to 1932, is credited with discovering Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in its natural form. He isolated it from adrenal glands and later from paprika and identified it as the substance that prevents scurvy. He later won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for this discovery.

This method reflects how Vitamin C occurs naturally in nature and have a therapeutic effect on the body.

However, in 1933, Vitamin C was first synthesized by Tadeusz Reichstein using a fermentation and chemical extraction method that became the basis for modern ascorbic acid production. His method enabled the mass production of ascorbic acid and remains a foundation for synthetic vitamin C manufacturing today.

Synthetic vitamins then became mass-market commodities in the 1930s and 1940s, with companies like Roche, Merck, and Abbott profiting heavily.

Pharmaceutical Companies

It wasn’t just Vitamin C. Most vitamins are under this same production:

B Vitamins from coal tar,

Vitamin D from irradiated animal fats and industrial byproducts,

Vitamin A and K from synthetic hydrocarbons,

So, to recap, vitamins are naturally organic compounds found in food that are essential for biological function — yet, pharma companies, after getting rid of nutritional medicine, have decided to profit from the truth in food as medicine and — created synthetic versions of these compounds.

This scenario highlights the inversion of truth that I’ve discussed so many times on this Substack.

The Sympathicotonia State from Synthetic Vitamins

The argument is: is there a difference? If we extract the chemicals and isolate them, is it the same — maybe even a more effective — way of getting the actual compound that is needed for biological function?

The answer is no.

Vitamins are real, but their true power and function come only when consumed in their natural, holistic form—as part of foods, sunlight, and life itself.

Synthetic vitamins do not honor the biological context in which nutrients developed and are often poorly absorbed, metabolically confusing, or even harmful when used in isolation.

Synthetic versions attempt to mimic this natural function but are ineffective, confusing to the body, and outright harmful due to the sympathicotonia effect.

The sympathicotonia state refers to a condition in which the sympathetic nervous system (fight-or-flight mode) is dominant. Chronic stress, stimulants, or substances can push the body into this state, reducing parasympathetic (rest-and-repair) function.

The key takeaway here is that synthetic vitamin compounds stimulate the body in a way that feels like energy or clarity (fight or flight) — but actually depletes deeper reserves (rest and repair) over time.

Synthetic vitamins — especially in high doses — create a perceived energy spike while stressing the liver, kidneys, or nervous system. For example, isolated synthetic B vitamins can be especially stimulating, sometimes mimicking nootropics or mild stimulants—but without the buffering of natural co-factors.

I used to take Vitamin B12 often. So, this was shocking to me.

Many synthetic B vitamins (like B1, B6, and B12) act like stimulants in isolated form—especially when taken in high doses or without natural buffers. This can make someone feel more energetic, mentally sharper, and temporarily elevated — all the feelings I felt.

However, this doesn’t always mean healing or natural energy is happening. This state is artificially induced, pushing the body into “overdrive.” Over time, this sympathetic dominance can deplete adrenal reserves, impair digestion and absorption, disrupt sleep and circadian rhythm, and contribute to anxiety or emotional instability.

The body was designed to absorb vitamins whole in food, through sunlight, and in other ways. Synthetic vitamins do not even come close to doing the job that nature does.

Closing Thoughts

I want to give a huge shoutout to

for it was their Substack that opened my eyes to this. Their article

led me down the rabbit hole to research this topic, and my findings turned out to be identical to theirs.

Synthetic vitamins are nothing more than Big Pharma profiting off of the idea of nutritional medicine that they originally destroyed.

This applies to all vitamins – and even new "health alternatives" like Methylene Blue, as

covered in her article

.

So, both RFK and Fauci — and all other medical professionals who tell you to “take your vitamins”— are wrong because what we see is that vitamins taken outside of food harm the body while giving us the illusion of “feeling good.”

We need to return to the basics and “let food be thy medicine.”

So, we’ve taken down one of the illusions of being healthy in vitamins. It’s better to eat well and get real vitamins than to think we can supplement with vitamins from petrochemicals. So, if vitamins are dangerous and not healthy, what about drugs?

Sure, some drugs are horrible, like the mRNA shot, but what about other drugs — like Ivermectin?

We’ll continue this in part two of the series when we discuss Modern Medicine as Poison.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

