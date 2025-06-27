Unorthodoxy

Amaterasu Solar
5h

The issue I see is that They are depleting the foods of vitamins. What We can get today has less nutrition than in days gone by. The fields are depleted, the sun is covered with spray, and toxins in foods run rampant.

How do We handle that?

CM Maccioli
7h

As someone who has suffered the vast majority of my life from debilitating winter sickness, early heart attacks and chronic stress, I finally abandoned allopathy for homeopathy medicine.

As someone who was raised on natural foods, I am now inundated with foods, previously having 2-3-4 ingredients, onto a laundry list of 30-40 ingredients, for a cracker or loaf of bread.

As someone who has never taken.a vitamin in her life, who has been sick all her life, it was my homeopathic doctor who blood and urine tested the compounds or lack thereof, in my body.

I submitted to chelation to remove heavy metals, high dose intravenous Vit C & B's and high dose Vit D orally, after my levels were found to be at an 11 when they should have been 100. Since losing that wonderful doctor I have continued with his vitamin regimen and have had nary a sniffle in 10 years. I find, knowing what I used to be and seeing what I am today, as a miracle.

I know and agree with the majority of this article, have no reason to doubt a word, but what we are confronted with today, a total assault on the very essence of health, happiness and life itself, I can say that I am tired, sick and tired, of trying to find good food and having to consistently read the fine print of everything that goes into my body. Yet and still, I do.

I believe the greatest source of health is the sun. People avoid it at all costs. In May I'm an old gray haired white lady, come August I'm a "where are you from?" old gray haired brown lady. That tickles me when I answer, " I'm a Taurus".

