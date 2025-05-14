Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Morris's avatar
Angela Morris
2h

Two wings, same bird, Statism is never for the good of the people. The cognitive dissonance is Yuge!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Libertyforever's avatar
Libertyforever
1h

Excellent article. I have watched with dismay when some in the Liberty Movement from years ago, who I thought understood the philosophy of Freedom, have made a U turn. Not all by any means but enough to see a breakaway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture