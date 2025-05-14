Casey Means as Surgeon General

Earlier this week, I posted a video from independent journalist Carey Welder on her calling out some of the nefarious things that Trump had done.

To my surprise, many people defended Trump and attacked the content, as if it wasn’t telling the truth. (There were links to each claim mentioned.)

This phenomenon is something I haven’t experienced too much of—the sacred protection of Trump—but now that it has reared its head, it must be thoroughly addressed.

TL;DR:

Many in the so-called truth and freedom movement are falling into the same psychological trap they once exposed—justifying evil when it comes from “their side.”

Trump’s appointment of Casey Means as Surgeon General has sparked praise from influencers who once called out mRNA, BlackRock, and AI—but are now defending the very agendas they used to oppose.

This article explores how propaganda doesn’t just exist on the left—it’s thriving on the right.

From Trump’s executive orders to Casey Means’ backdoor rise to power, we uncover how selective outrage, controlled opposition, and cognitive dissonance are keeping people asleep—while convincing them they’re awake.

The New Cognitive Dissonance

Since Trump has entered the White House, he’s been off to the races with a flurry of Executive Orders, which I’ve covered here. Now, while some are great—as discussed in that article—others make one scratch their head, as in, “why would he do that?”

What I’ve come to see is that from Trump supporters—and even major ‘truth-freedom’ publications here on Substack—is that:

There is never any criticism of Trump’s decisions –i.e., he’s the perfect president and can do no wrong. Or, The idea of “We can’t win them all. We’ve got to join them; There’s gotta be some hard decisions made.”

This rationale sounds exactly like the same rhetoric being spewed during the Biden years by the left when they justified the shots, the mandates, and whatever else needed to be justified. But now, we’re seeing the right implore the exact same tactic when it comes to Trump.

Now, as Carey stated in her video, after coming out of the totalitarian regime that was the Biden presidency, anyone who deviates from that is seen as the savior. So, when Trump signs these EOs on day one, he’s the second coming.

The Same Bird, Two Wings

Even I was impressed by how quickly he repealed what Biden had done. (This further cemented the idea of two wings from the same bird. One tortures, the other saves, either or—the bird still flies as needed with the population going along for the ride.)

But just because the republican party is moving us away from the depths of the democratic hell, does that mean that they are beyond reprieve? Especially when they literally do the same things the former administration did. Like:

Supporting the war in Ukraine. It was a problem when Biden was doing it (wasteful spending), but now it’s okay mRNA technology. We all know this technology is deadly, but now it’s innovative. AI. We all know AI is destroying the human intellect, but we support the Trump and Sam Altman duo Supporting Blackrock. Wasn’t Larry Fink the guy behind all these “DEI” campaigns, but now he’s a good guy?

It appears that Trump supporters either don’t know how the political world works or are incredibly naïve about the mechanisms of power. Instead of calling our evil for what it is, there’s an element of justification that’s occurring here.

“Well, Trump is doing this because….”

“Well, Trump is doing that because…..”

There’s always the justification piece when it comes to Trump’s actions, solely for the fact that he’s nothing like Biden. Even though in reality, they’re (Biden and Trump) both moving the population towards the slaughterhouse (mRNA, Real ID, you name it).

However, the third reason people, especially big names, may not criticize Trump may be the same reason Biden may be seen as one of the greatest Democratic presidents: propaganda control.

And we are starting to see this narrative more and more recently, in light of Casey Means’s selection as Surgeon General.

Enter: Casey Means

I first heard about Casey Means when

published her article

in January this year. That article went viral on Substack, and I read it myself. The information put together by Debbie was phenomenal, and I resonated immediately with her work and research.

The paper did an excellent job of walking through the road to the presidency and how RFK suspended his run to team up with Trump—after the staged assassination attempt.

If you have the power to call a former president who’s running for election— and can also get another candidate who happens to be the nephew of a president—then you’re not just a regular “Joe Blow.” You’re someone with power with strings to pull. And that’s precisely what occurred with the Means siblings.

When Debbie’s article went viral, no one complained about it. No one defended the Means, and, in fact, the consensus—at least from my perspective—was that everyone resonated with the information presented, hence the widespread sharing of the information.

Debbie’s article was the first article that pointed to the characters behind the scenes. Back then, no one said a peep to defend the Means.

But when Trump shocks everyone and puts Casey Means as Surgeon General, now—NOW—all the publications with massive followings are telling the population to: “Trust The Process.”

From House Inhabit, to Robert Malone, to Peter McCullogh, some of the most prominent contrarian voices that have risen to popularity from the Biden regime, the narrative coming forth is to:

Trust The Process.

Trump knows what he’s doing.

Means is a great candidate.

I have no dog in the fight as I simply observe and write about my observations. However, it is very interesting when these platforms spew a message that vastly differs from the feelings and sentiments of their core audiences.

The fact that these platforms have put out multiple articles looking to justify this selection—or see it, in a different light—tells volumes.

If this kind of critical lens—free from political bias—resonates with you, become a paid subscriber for $5/month. Truth isn’t partisan. It’s spiritual.

The Gatekeeper Pattern

This whole justification piece reminds me of the piece I wrote about two years ago, The Complex Role of Gatekeepers.

In that piece, I discussed how we have these voices with large followings that call out the emperor’s clothes and fight for truth and honor. But when their guy gets in and does the exact same thing the other guy did, all we hear is silence—and worse—propaganda.

Trust the Process.

Trump knows what he’s doing.

Yada, yada, yada…

This scenario is exactly what I call the dogma sandwich: a little bit of truth, covered by a lot of fallacies when needed.

In my article, The Complex Role of Gatekeepers, I dive wholeheartedly into this—especially from the truth freedom movement, where voices will call out the dangers of vaccines—but still promote vaccines as one example.

In my article, From Socrates to Alex Jones, I discuss the historical context of how figures like Elon Musk and Alex Jones are presented as “truth-fighters,” when, in actuality, they play their role in keeping the system moving.

The takeaway from all this is that right is right and wrong is wrong, and it doesn’t matter who’s doing the actions. If it’s right, it’s right; if it’s wrong, it’s wrong.

When we sit here and try to justify things or trust the system, we’re literally falling into the same trap we fell into five years ago.

This justification is psychologically known as cognitive dissonance, and I’ve discussed it in a previous podcast. We know it’s wrong, but since it’s our guy—and not their guy—it must be okay.

It’s imperative we rid ourselves of this trap because we begin to get primed for the next wave, whatever that may be. Remember, it was Trump who created and pushed through the mRNA vaccines—that everyone reading this does not want to take and thinks is evil—through Operation Warp Speed.

Only for Biden to use that, to lock down the country and mandate everyone to get the shot.

I can hear everyone now: “But Trump had to do it! He had no choice!”

The justification continues. Hopefully, it can now begin to come to an end.

As always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

