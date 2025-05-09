I just watched a video from

this morning—and I have no disagreements here. No lies were told.

In the video she lists the numerous things that Trump has done, which are just as bad—if not worse—than Biden’s done.

It’s a 3-min video, but I took a list of all the things called out and found stories to support them.

The takeaway here is that if you still think Trump is the good guy, he’s not. He’s just the face of the same ruling party.

If you’re new here, I’ve written a lot about why I don’t partake in politics. I sit back, relax, watch, and add commentary as needed—but to take an active role? No.

My goal is to ensure I control the seven pillars of life as much as possible, and politics isn’t one of them—even though it consistently tries to impose its will on our seven pillars, thus making it the enemy.

Here are some of the articles written on the topic and I hope these help in shattering the illusion of politics.

Following that are the lists of items Kamala—I mean Trump—has done.

As always, with any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments below.

Key Unorthodox Reads That Shatter the Illusion of Politics

Why We Need to Stop Voting in Presidential Elections (Aug 2023)

Voting isn’t civic duty—it’s spellcasting. This article reframes the act of voting as a ritual of consent, where millions unknowingly channel their power into a system that doesn’t serve them.

👉 Every four years, we cast our magic—for rulers we never chose. Has the American Condition Improved in 20 Years? (Aug 2024)

Two decades. Four administrations. Nothing has improved. Wages are stagnant, debt is up, and corporations keep winning. This article breaks down how both parties have served the elite while Americans struggle to survive.

👉 If politics worked, your life would’ve gotten better by now. The Tide Is Turning: Why Political Despair Is a Good Sign (Sep 2024)

Hopelessness isn’t the end—it’s the beginning. As people tune out of national elections, they’re waking up to the theater of it all. This piece unpacks why low voter turnout is actually a positive spiritual shift.

👉 Despair is clarity. The illusion is breaking. Why Republicans Aren’t Always Better for Business (Sep 2024)

The GOP is sold as the “party of business”—but the data says otherwise. This article walks through decades of job growth, recessions, and debt to prove that both parties are managed illusions, designed to distract and divide.

👉 It’s not left vs. right. It’s rulers vs. ruled. The Metaphysical Ritual of Voting (Jul 2024)

What if elections are spiritual traps? In this Spiritual Sundays episode, Franklin unpacks how voting rituals mirror Babylonian magic, and how information, media, and even despair are tools in the elite’s metaphysical arsenal.

👉 Left wing. Right wing. Same bird. Same cage. Different illusion.

Still Think Trump Was Different? Here’s the Reality

Below is a breakdown from ChatGPT on what Caraey listed in her video.

1. Operation Warp Speed and Big Pharma

Trump’s administration launched Operation Warp Speed, allocating billions to pharmaceutical companies to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development. This initiative involved substantial contracts with major pharmaceutical firms, raising concerns about transparency and the influence of Big Pharma.

NPR reported on the significant contracts awarded through Operation Warp Speed and the potential lack of transparency in these deals. NPR

2. Enforcement of the REAL ID Act

The Trump administration enforced the 2005 REAL ID Act, mandating stricter identification requirements for air travel and federal facilities, effectively paving the way for a national biometric ID system. TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the full enforcement of the REAL ID Act under the Trump administration. TSA

3. Proposing a $1 Trillion Military Budget

Trump proposed a defense budget exceeding $1 trillion for fiscal year 2026, marking a significant increase in military spending.

Axios reported on Trump's proposal for a $1.01 trillion defense budget. Axios

4. Arming Ukraine

Trump’s administration approved—still—the sale of lethal weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, marking a shift in U.S. policy towards providing direct military aid. Defense News

ABC News detailed the Trump administration's approval of a $39 million sale of defensive lethal weapons to Ukraine. ABC News

5. Appointing Corporate Lobbyists

Despite pledging to “drain the swamp,” Trump appointed numerous former lobbyists to key positions within his administration.

OpenSecrets.org tracked the involvement of lobbyists in the Trump administration. OpenSecrets

6. Pro-Israel Policies and Speech Restrictions

Trump signed executive orders aimed at combating anti-Semitism, which critics argue could suppress legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies. NAFSA

The White House outlined measures taken to combat anti-Semitism. The White House

7. Expanding Executive Power

Trump’s administration took steps to exert greater control over independent federal agencies, challenging the traditional separation of powers. Cato Institute

The Cato Institute discussed the expansion of executive power under Trump. Cato Institute

8. Connections with BlackRock and Charles Schwab

Trump’s policies, including tax cuts and deregulation, were seen as beneficial to major financial firms like BlackRock. Yahoo Finance

BlackRock analyzed the potential impacts of Trump’s election victory on U.S. policy. BlackRock

10. Handling of Epstein Files

Despite public interest, the Trump administration was criticized for not fully releasing files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. Justice

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the first phase of declassified Epstein files. Justice

11. Stance on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Trump issued an executive order prohibiting the development of a U.S. central bank digital currency, while simultaneously promoting stablecoins.

Banking Dive reported on Trump's order embracing stablecoins and barring CBDCs. Banking Dive

12. Military Actions in Yemen and Somalia

Trump authorized military strikes in Yemen and Somalia without formal declarations of war, raising concerns about executive overreach.

Reuters reported on Trump's announcement to halt bombing campaigns against Houthis in Yemen. AL-Monitor

Video from Carey Welder

careywedler A post shared by @careywedler

