Unorthodoxy

TriTorch
Voting is the saw cutting the tree of liberty down, and when you vote that tree is being sawed with your explicit consent and energy. Liberty will die if we continue doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Voting got us into this, it isn't going to get us out. Liberty cannot be saved no matter how many votes you give to "dominion" or how much you donate to other people to save it for you. Only you can save it through prayer and local action.

Left | Right | Left | Right | Left | Right March of Tyranny: https://tritorch.com/covenant/tyranny.jpg

People tend to be okay with "their guy in the White House" doing something they would never be fine with the "bad guy in the other party" doing. This is why Republican vs Democrat = divide and conquer. We give deferential treatment and leeway to our side's actions, secure in the knowledge that our guy has our best interests at heart. He does not:

---

Bush brings the patriot act mortally wounding the Constitution. Republicans defend and vote for him because he is their president.

Bush starts the chain of brutal senseless wars in the middle east: Republicans defend and vote for him because he is their president. (Subsequently Biden imports into America many of the people whose lives Bush destroyed over there by the hundreds of thousands and implants and arms them as sleeper cells all over our country.)

This is the push of that saw.

---

Obama kills the Smith-Mundt Act which is the death knell for America and is why we are where we are now. Democrats vote for and defend him because he is their president.

Obama peace prize winner becomes the angel of drone death in the middle east and bombs hospitals and wedding parties and targets regular families walking the streets. Liberals vote for him because he is their president. (Again, subsequently Biden imports into America many of the people whose lives Obama destroyed over there by the hundreds of thousands and implants and arms them as sleeper cells all over our country.)

This is the pull of that saw.

---

Trump goes warp speed (injecting millions with transhumanist poison) and shuts the economy down - killing millions of small businesses (making their proprietors dependents of a system that wants them dead) - over a cold virus and is defended by Republicans because he is their President. 

This is the next push of that saw. 

---

Biden takes all of the above to the next level. 

This is the next pull of that saw. 

---

Back to Trump

---

The tree of liberty is cut down and dies with our explicit consent, energy, and vote. Pardon the sawdust of freedom drifting out over the ocean.

Richard
You're absolutely right Franklin, the Unitary Executive is back and the Uniparty rules.

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
