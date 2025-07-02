Ever since Donald Trump took office, it appears that “Democracy” has finally won.

It appears that our voice is being heard—and especially with RFK attacking vaccines—as I’ve written about here a plethora of times—it seems that what we’re witnessing is a true “power to the people” moment.

But when those two same ‘saviors’—and many others in positions of power—flip the script and do something that we the people do not condone, we seem to either be dumbfounded or justify it—as I specifically mentioned in this article here, on Why We Justify Evil When It’s Our Guy Doing It.

Examples of these moments include:

Trump is pushing AI with Project Stargate, and the same technocrats who censored us during the Pandemic,

Trump not only keeps us in the Ukraine/Russia war, but also looks to escalate the Iran/Israel conflict,

RFK is promoting transhumanism wearables to the population while allowing the mRNA vaccines to remain on shelves.

And many, many more.

However, if we take a step back to really piece together what is occurring, we’ll begin to realize that Trump, RFK, and others don’t serve “the people.” We only come to this realization once we define who “the people” are.

I’ve written about this before, but some individuals truly wield significant power in the United States. These are known as the ruling class, and I’ve discussed them in the following articles:

If you’re familiar with those works, you’ll know that when we discuss “the people” or “the ruling class,” we’re referring to the oligarchy that all governmental officials must answer to.

Some may be familiar with that already, but what if I told you that America is not only an oligarchy system, but also a technocratic one as well?

What if the best definition to describe America is actually a Technocratic Oligarchy—not a Democracy, or a Republic?

To do this, we’ll go through the following pieces:

We’ll review the data that suggests America is an oligarchy by examining who the laws and policies primarily benefit. We’ll define technocracy and demonstrate how it’s a more accurate and reflective representation of what is occurring here and across the world. We’ll then put it all together to reveal the unorthodox truth—that America is, in fact, a technocratic oligarchy.

The point of this article is that we need to stop ‘believing’ in the notion told to us about things and instead start knowing what things are. The sooner we can come to terms with what is real, the sooner we can create effective solutions for living our lives.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

American Policies Benefit Oligarchs, Not Everyday People

In my article, America’s Tragic Misplaced Priorities, I touch on the illusion of Democracy and reference the following research article: “The US is not a democracy but an oligarchy, study concludes.”

First, let’s define the term oligarch. From the article, it’s:

Oligarchy is a form of government in which power is vested in a dominant class—and a small group exercises control over the general population.

This is rule by a small, elite group — typically either wealthy individuals or corporate interests. The corporate interest is key because here in the U.S., corporations—under deep occult magic legally—are seen as “people.” So, the oligarchy is either wealthy individuals and families or corporate entities that exercise control over the general population.

From that article, we read the following:

What do our findings say about democracy in America? They certainly constitute troubling news for advocates of “populistic” democracy, who want governments to respond primarily or exclusively to the policy preferences of their citizens. In the United States, our findings indicate, the majority does not rule -- at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes. When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organized interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the U.S. political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favor policy change, they generally do not get it.

In my article, The Ruling Class of America, I touch on another study that analyzed all the bills that came through the Senate, finding that around 80% of these bills were written by lobbyists representing oligarchical interests—specifically, corporate or think tank interests.

There’s more data out there, but you get the gist. You can also relate to it. America runs on serving the 1% while giving the general population scraps here and there.

This experience is the sign of an oligarchy—and it may be known for the most part. However, what others may not be familiar with is the technocratic side.

Technocracy As Government

When we think of technocracy, what usually comes to mind is a technological dystopia far, far away—like those depicted in Brave New World or 1984. This is an excellent time for you to read my series on those books called The Brave New World of 1984.

What occurs in those books is similar to what occurs with The Rapture in the Book of Revelations. It’s a futuristic concept that’s “out there” —in space and time—so you never look around your society today to see if it’s occurring.

We think technocracy is some dystopian future that is still coming down—when in fact, it’s already here.

From Wikipedia, we read the definition of Technocracy :

Technocracy is a form of government in which decision-makers appoint knowledge experts in specific domains (e.g., Lobbyists and Think Tanks) to provide them with advice and guidance in various areas of their policy-making responsibilities. Technocracy follows largely in the tradition of other meritocratic theories and works best when the state exerts strong control over social and economic issues. This system is sometimes presented as explicitly contrasting with representative democracy, the notion that elected representatives should be the primary decision-makers in government, despite the fact that technocracy does not imply eliminating elected representatives. In a technocracy, decision-makers rely on individuals and institutions possessing specialized knowledge and data-based evidence (e.g., again, Lobbyists and Think Tanks) rather than advisors with political affiliations or loyalty.

Even by its own definition, technocracy implies that it is at odds with representative democracy—which is what we ‘believe’ we have here in the U.S.—and other countries alike.

It’s time that we begin to wake up to the reality of our world and realize that we exist in a technocratic oligarchy.

America as a Technocratic Government

This revelation is the truth of the matter—and it’s been this way for some time. In fact, in an earlier article I wrote, titled Wow—Everything I Knew About Democracy Is Wrong, I discussed how Democracy itself can be a form of enslavement.

From the article, we read—which was a quote from

—the following:

“Democracy was invented to quell a revolt against the Archons, who were the landowners. Smallholders had joined with the landless, the colonized, women, barbarians, and slaves to demand an end to the Archon system. They wanted anarchy: rule by rules, not by rulers. Instead, Solon created a hierarchy where small landowners could climb the ladder by contributing their wealth (from others’ labor) and their later-born sons to the military. Instead of overthrowing the Archons, we got democracy: ‘an insipid milksop inoculating against real change,’ which has kept us complacent for over 2,000 years.”

This shows that the idea of democracy itself is flawed. In actuality, if you’ve read my book, there’s a whole chapter showing why modern governments are wrong.

In our world of inversion, it should come as no surprise that the concept of government is turned on its head. But alas, here we are.

We are giving the illusion of true democracy, but in fact, it isn’t democracy. It’s an illusion of democracy.

What we really have is an oligarchical ruling class—wealthy individuals, families, or corporate entities—that influences our representatives and senators, via lobbying and think tanks like technocracies, to pass laws that benefit the few, not the general population.

The sooner we come to terms with this, the sooner we can come to terms with reality—and wake up from illusionary fantasy.

Technocratic Oligarchy

noun

A political system in which a small ruling class—consisting of wealthy individuals, families, and corporate entities—exerts control over society by influencing elected officials through lobbying, think tanks, and bureaucratic institutions. Rather than governing directly, this elite class uses unelected experts and data-driven agencies to shape laws and policy, giving the public the illusion of democratic choice while ensuring outcomes serve their own interests.

— Franklin O’Kanu, Unorthodoxy

Closing Thoughts

Once you understand the ruling class, you know what’s going on a lot better. You don’t try to justify why this guy did that; you don’t try to rationalize. You don’t believe in the stories and fallacies they tell you. You don’t hope for the best.

You understand that the reason A.I is being pushed—even at the cost of natural resources—is because it benefits the technological conglomerates.

You understand why mRNA and wearable biotech are being pushed, because it benefits big Pharma (the largest lobbying group in Washington).

When you understand this, you have an accurate picture of reality and can now apply that information to make your life the best it can be. No more ‘stupid’ decisions, ‘believing’ someone has your best interest—you pay attention, know how to ebb and flow though the facets of life, ensuring you make it to your destination.

This is the world of illusions in which we live. The clearer we can see, the better we can navigate to where we need to go.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. If you have any questions or feedback, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

