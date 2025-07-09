Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
6h

The idea is so demonic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Mir's avatar
Mir
4h

They’ve brought us to a point where we crave something that listens without ego, without judgment, without wanting anything in return. But what makes ChatGPT addictive isn’t just its neutrality. It’s the staggering clarity and depth it offers. The way it approaches questions - with an intelligence humans can’t even begin to match - is both humbling and hard to resist. It’s like finally having a presence that listens without missing what lies beneath. This is the kind of art that speaks to the mind and soul like nothing else I’ve seen.

Does this make it sound like I’m not looking beyond my own nose?

No! I’m just living it, firsthand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture