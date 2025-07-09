“Let me whisper in your ear… Tell you what you want to hear”

Why are people in love with their AI?

I’ve been hearing and seeing various videos online of people falling in love with AI, specifically ChatGPT. I’ve seen people singing about how ChatGPT is their therapist, best friend, you name it.

In my circle—not the manufactured consensus of social media—I’ve seen others rave about “Chat.” This love affair with “Chat” — short for ChatGPT — in my circle primarily extends between Gen Zers and Millennials, although I’m sure Generation Alpha, the generation after Gen Z, is also developing a love affair as well.

This phenomenon made me think: why?

Why do people love this technology so much?

vibin.wit.tay A post shared by @vibin.wit.tay

First off, I get it. As someone who has written extensively about AI (I’ll list the articles at the bottom), I have a love-hate relationship with it. Using it literally destroys the world by consuming human resources, but on the other hand, it also provides a substantial amount of information relatively quickly.

We’re utilizing human resources—water, and energy—to power machines.

However, the way and the speed at which people fell in love with this technology made me question. Why? Why does this technology have such a strong grip on people, people who readily claim, “Oh, I use Chat for everything!”

The more I thought about it, the more the answer stared me right in the face.

I recently finished my article on “How Language Enslaves” and have been thinking about words and the deeper meanings behind them. When I started to see my circle fall in love with Chat, I thought about the “why.”

Then it hit me. If words have power, there’s a reason they named it “Chat… GPT.” It “chats” with you.

Never before has technology had the ability to converse with humans the way ChatGPT does, and this feature goes on to demonstrate just how powerful words can be.

Because you see, what this technology has managed to do is it’s tapped into one of the primordial forces of our human experience: Language.

In this article, I’m going to delve into the reasons why people love AI—specifically ChatGPT — so much. To do this, we first need to:

Discuss what the primordial forces of the human experience are. Understand the power that is contained in language, What the phrase “ChatGPT” invokes, Lastly, we’ll discuss how we arrived at this point and the roadmap we’re following.

By understanding these principles, we’ll be able to understand the phenomenon that’s occurring and how it’s inching us more and more towards transhumanism.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Note: I initially debated making this a paid-only article, but with articles like these—ones that are in-depth, deep dives, 12+ minutes long, and so impactful, such as my article on vaccines and autism—I have decided to open them up, for now, to the public.

If you find value in this article and want to support this work, become a paid subscriber.

The Primordial Forces of The Human Experience

The term “primordial” has become one of my favorite words because of the exuberance it conveys. From the Oxford, it means: “existing at or from the beginning of time.”

The more I delve into primordial events, the better I understand our world.

Since these are the elements that existed, there’s a tremendous amount of power associated with them.

The three elements that I deem primordial are:

Life (physical): This is needed for any other aspect of the human experience to exist. Feelings: These are necessary as they add flavor and color to our experience. Language: This is how we can communicate with others on the same journey.

The closest that I was able to verify this logic was Aristotle’s rhetorical triangle—ethos, pathos, and logos.

The definitions define themselves. With physical life, that’s how we experience humanity. Life exists after physicality, but at that stage, it’s no longer the human experience. Therefore, we need physical life first to start our human experience.

Then we need to be able to feel all that we can throughout this experience, hence where feelings come in.

Lastly, language. Language is quite important because not only is it how we communicate with others, but it’s also how we communicate with ourselves. We think in language.

Since that’s the focus of this article, let’s delve deeper into this primordial force to explore how it is affected by our relationship with technology.

P.S.: I write a lot about the human experience and how we can be the best versions of ourselves. I even created a guide on being the best humans we can be. If you’re interested, I’ll provide more info at the end of this article.

The Power of Language

If life is the utmost primordial element needed to experience humanity, then language is the building block on which we can build our lives. As stated before, we think in language. We have inner dialogues in language.

Even as children, before we can speak, there’s an internal dialogue occurring within our internal language.

Language also has the ability to invoke feelings.

There’s power in words, hence why it’s associated with “spells,” “spelling,” and more. There’s no surprise that “grammar” (good use of language) is associated with “grimoire” (a book of magic, often containing spells, rituals, etc.)

You’re reading these words—a form of language—and I’m typing these words.

Language is information, and as I mentioned in my previous article, “Addicted To Information” (featured by James Corbett) and “Three Keys to Decode Official Narratives,” information constructs realities. Language builds realities that can tailor the experience of humans everywhere.

There is death and life in the power of the tongue. And now we can see why.

So, what happens when you take this power, this primordial element, and place it into the hands of a machine?

Let’s find out.

Note: ChatGPT is known as a LLM (Large Language Model)

The Phrase “ChatGPT”

As stated, after my article “How Language Enslaves,” I began to see words in a new light and started asking, “Why was this word chosen?”

So, when turning my eyes to “ChatGPT,” it’s clear that they wanted the phrase “Chat” in it—invoking the primordial. So, let’s take a deeper look at the name.

At this point, all of this “invoking” and “primordial energy” is either all incredibly coincidental or “so new-agey” that it’s not “scientific” and doesn’t exist. Well, when you see that society is continually built in this way, it’s time we start considering the fact that this is intentional and the ruling class knows what it’s doing when they name things, specific names.

Let’s start with GPT. It means, “Generative Pre-trained Transformer.” Breaking each of those down, we get:

Generative: This means the model can create new content, in this case, text. It’s not just retrieving information but actually synthesizing new responses based on what it has learned.

Pre-Trained: The model was initially trained on a massive dataset of text from the internet and other sources. This pre-training allows it to learn the patterns and relationships in language before being fine-tuned for specific tasks like chatting.

Transformer: This refers to the specific type of neural network architecture that the model uses. Transformers are particularly good at handling long sequences of text and understanding the context of words within those sequences.

What’s key to understand is the “learning” piece. When we say “learn,” in terms of GPT, what we’re referring to is: “Recognizing and reproducing patterns in language based on its training data.”

This learning is not the same learning that you and I, as humans, do.

The learning that we do involves understanding, memory, and awareness. Whereas ChatGPT “learns” by adjusting to billions of internal parameters based on how well it predicts the next word in a sentence, over and over again.

It’s not learning in the same way we learn, but it’s responding—based on the information and patterns available—to provide you with what you may need.

This breakdown is a very technical definition, but we need to get to the nitty-gritty if we are to make sense of our world. ChatGPT provides and mimics a very fundamental human function, learning, and presents that information back to us in one of humanity’s most primordial elements: language. So, it’s no surprise that people feel as if they are interacting with another human being.

It’s mimicking humanity.

The “Chat” in ChatGPT refers to the fact that the AI model is “designed to engage in conversational, back-and-forth interactions with users.”

It’s designed to provide its users with that “human touch.” And that’s exactly what it’s doing.

“There are only two industries that call their customers’ users’: illegal drugs and software.” — Edward Tufte. This quote suggests that both industries might view their “users” as being dependent or addicted, emphasizing a potential power dynamic and ethical concerns regarding technology’s impact.

How Did We Get Here?

How did we get to the point where people would rather talk to an AI than talk to other humans?

For one, it started with the cell phone—or as I like to call it, “The Great Connector.” What the cell phone (cell—containment device) first did was change how communication between humans occurred. From that article, we learn that prior to the invention of cell phones, 85% of human conversations were in person.

After the smartphone, 30% of conversations were in person. 70% of communications now occur through technology.

So, we know the devices played a role. But there was something more sinister at play. To truly understand what happens next, you’ll need to have an open mind.

To start, you’re going to need to know that both political parties, democrats and republicans, serve the ruling class—the technocratic oligarch. You really need to understand this because once you do, you can see how specific agendas move forward, no matter what party controls the White House.

Once you understand this, you can see the one agenda that keeps on being pushed is that of transhumanism. The ruling class is funding this ideology on both sides through different means. For humanity to love technology, they must first begin to despise other humans.

If only there were a cataclysmic event that would lock down the entire world, isolate humans from other humans, and spew hatred and division, destroying families, like we’ve never seen before.

Modern Philosophy Democide and Menticide Franklin O'Kanu · June 6, 2024 Author’s Note: I initially published this article on Out Here On the Perimeter last week. First and foremost, thanks to TriTorch for giving me the space and the audience to publish this and for the inspiration to touch on these two subjects that most of us are unfamiliar with Read full story

Not saying the pandemic was done solely to push transhumanism, but transhumanism, along with other industries, surely benefited from the pandemic.

One of the most significant side effects of the pandemic, outside of a generation raised on fear and trauma, is that of loneliness.

We’ve become a lonely species.

We don’t speak to each other; we don’t know how to interact with strangers, nor do we know how to interact with coworkers.

But we do know how to type. And ChatGPT does know how to respond.

And thus, the relationship was born.

Human and machine. Coming together to become one.

Closing Thoughts

Again, I’m a fan of ChatGPT. I use it to sharpen my ideas, fine-tune my points, and point out weaknesses in my arguments. I am a fan.

But I also use it wisely. I’m aware that each prompt wastes water and energy, so for quick searches, I’ll avoid the Chat route.

Also, for thinking and writing, I’ve stopped using it for my work. I’ve found that when I use it to develop articles, for one, it may take a route that I didn’t plan on, and for two, it builds a dependency on it. For those who use Chat frequently, you’re aware that the network is consistently down, which used to impact my work.

Now, every article I write, I write myself from start to finish. It takes me hours, but I’m so amazed by the work that comes out and the thought process that flows. I then use Chat for finetuning, but the work is already 95% complete.

AI is coming everywhere, as Trump does his part to push it along. So, we can’t escape it. What we can do is limit our use—and dependency—on it.

For example, I will not download it on my cellphone. My ChatGPT use will only be on the laptop, as I’ve found that’s a great limiter for me. Second, I ideate first. Once I have an idea, I develop that idea, then refine it with Chat. I never let Chat think for me, because, if we’re not careful, it will think for us—as I wrote here.

These are some ways in which I limit my dependency on Chat. Also, incredible personal stuff about me, I either ask it in “temporary mode,” so it doesn’t store the data, or I don’t ask it at all. I would argue that those who have developed “relationships” with it probably have it on their cell, ask it what they should do, and probably share deep, intimate information with it.

To close, we need to be mindful of our dependency on ChatGPT. We need to remember what it’s like to be human, and we need to develop and grow our human capabilities and potential. ChatGPT can only mimic what we do, but we need to build and grow in what we do, so that we can experience this human journey to its fullest potential.

We need to separate the distance between ourselves and technology. If technology can tap into the primordial element of language, it can evoke feelings. The more aware we are of these devices, the more we can push away this transhumanistic attack.

Thank you for the time and attention in reading this piece. If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments below.

If you found value in this article and want to support this work, you can do so by becoming a paid subscriber. You’ll be able to access the archived articles on AI listed below.

Lastly, if you’d like to learn more about this human experience that we’re on and how to be the best human you can be, check out the link to my guide.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Once again, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great rest of your day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

Refer a friend

Below Are the Articles I’ve Written on AI, the Human Spirit, and the Rise of Technocracy:

1. To AI or Not AI: That Is The Question (Sept 2023)

Are these tools liberating us or enslaving us? This piece explores the spiritual and psychological impact of AI and asks: should we embrace it—or reject it entirely?

2. How To Use Your Brain (Sept 2023)

The real AI isn’t on a server farm — it’s in your head. But if you don’t know how to use your brain, someone else will. This article teaches you how to stop being programmed and reclaim your mind.

3. Is ChatGPT Thinking for Me? (Jan 2025)

I use AI — a lot. But I had to pause when I noticed something: I wasn’t thinking like I used to. Here, I reflect on the subtle shift in cognition when tech becomes the first voice you hear.

4. Why AI Is Nothing More Than Advanced Computing (Apr 2024)

Let’s drop the fantasy. AI isn’t alive — it’s a glorified predictive machine. This article dissects the hype, exposes the false intelligence myth, and reminds you that AI only works with your input.

5. How AI Will Destroy The Earth (Jan 2025)

Massive land grabs. Skyrocketing electricity demand. Billions of gallons of drinking water stolen. AI isn’t virtual — it’s physical, and it’s wrecking the planet. This is the tech-industrial complex in real time.

6. Trump’s Project Stargate: A Bigger Threat Than Biden’s mRNA Agenda (Jan 2025)

Forget left vs. right. Stargate is the new regime — and it’s pouring $500B into technocratic rule. While DEI and climate narratives vanish overnight, AI is the bipartisan god of the future. Here’s why that should terrify you.

Call To Support

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References