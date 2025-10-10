Unorthodoxy

Crixcyon
7h

That retarded A/i chat buddy is nothing more than a faster search engine programmed with the same useless garbage. I am tired of asking it questions as it gives the same dumbed down nonsense you can find anywhere else.

How can it think for itself, outside the box, and know its answers or conclusions may be right? It would need to test those answers and conclusions in the real world. How would it ever do that?

Deb Nance
7h

So far AI is just a glorified search engine. I don't care to know what the group think is. I think for myself.

