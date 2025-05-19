Greetings, Ladies and Gents!

It feels like it’s been a while since I’ve written—and truth be told, it has. It has been about five days since I last put pen to paper on anything related to substack.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, there’s a reason: I’ve been without internet for the past five days.

Now, I always had phone service, but that required me to be on my phone when I could be so much more efficient on my laptop, so that was clearly very annoying.

To make things worse, the internet will be fixed in another five days! (I ended up leaving that company and going to another, so I’m interested to see how that comes up.)

So, apologies for the lack of content recently, but rest assured, I’m back—with a vengeance too!

Here’s a list of things I want to produce or finish up:

I’ll be posting on the latest FDA-recalled vaccine that no one seems to be discussing, even though the reason for the withdrawal is a vaccine-reported side effect. (Even though they’re safe and effective.) I came across an interesting perspective on what “stars” are. Fun fact: It’s not what we’ve been told (i.e., gases) but rather more evidence supporting our spiritual reality. I must finish my series on Why They Would Hide The Aether and Why Diseases Causing Viruses Are a Myth. If you haven’t read them, feel free to check them out. They’re for my paying subscribers. Lastly, speaking of myths, I’ve been researching them recently and cannot wait to share my thoughts with you all.

When I say disease-producing viruses are a myth, that phrasing suggests that “myths” are fables with no truth. In this context, yes, that is the case. However, true myths, ancient myths, have so much power and revelation that they deserve to be studied consistently.

This revelation is the basis for a new topic I’m exploring: Why We Need to Bring Back the Myths. A special shout-out goes to

. I recently found their page on IG, which led me to their Substack, and I’ve been a fan ever since.

This then led to hours of YouTube learning about myths and realizing we must return them to our society.

To close, those are the topics I’m working on, and I can’t wait to bring them to fruition.

If you enjoy the work and want support, become a paid subscriber.

That’s all for today. Thanks for the time and attention.

And see you all in the next email!

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

