Unorthodoxy Readers — Happy Saturday!

Some may say this is actually the “Sabbath” day—the day of rest, versus Sunday—which the Jesuits may have convinced the entire world to adopt. This is another example of how a subtle shift in things means a huge change downstream.

I wanted to come and summarize the week’s articles in case you missed them. Personally, my favorite had to be How Words Enslaves, as I’ve been thinking about it all week—including in the chat.

For example, we talked about “cell” and how the word invokes “confinement,” so it makes no surprise why both prisons and phones are associated with “cells”—the act of confinement.

Another example listed was “net” and how that “captures”—and when we look at examples in our world, we can see that same “entanglement” occurring.

“Net”-flix - capturing your attention via ‘flicks

Inter-“net” capturing you in the world wide “web” – where the spider eats the prey

Pla-“net” – now you see why we need to see the world as a planet vs a level plane of existence?

Read Occam’s Razor and our Model of Reality to learn more about plane vs planet:

Again, we discuss the takeaways and solutions from knowing these words, and I’m thinking about their application, especially when it comes to currency, current, charge, and banks. How can we take something that occurs in nature, that has been inverted by parasitic systems, and make it positive to work for our benefit?

More to come here, so stick around. As far as next week—starting tomorrow, since Sunday starts the new week— a couple of topics on my list include:

How can we know what the truth is? How Trump and the Republicans Are Pushing Us Towards Transhumanism Vitamins And a few others

But without further ado — here are the summaries of this week’s article.

Summary of This Weeks Articles

This article unpacks the illusion of modern-day “revolutions,” using the recent “No Kings” protest as an example of corporate-funded mass manipulation. I explains how the orchestrated event — timed with Father’s Day — subtly undermines the divine masculine under the guise of progress.

But the real revolution isn’t happening on CNN or trending hashtags — it’s happening quietly, within. Building on ideas from The Three Entities Attacking Your Life, the article focuses on The Banker — the force that traps us financially through inflation and debt.

With 83% of Americans in debt and up to 50% of income swallowed by monthly payments, the solution isn’t another protest — it’s financial liberation through personal responsibility. Franklin outlines his own debt-reduction plan using the Dave Ramsey method and challenges readers to reclaim their autonomy from parasitic economic systems.

This article explores the rapid rise of AI-generated video content and poses the question few are asking: Who benefits from this technology?

Drawing parallels to predictive programming in films like The Congress and Black Mirror’s Joan is Awful, I explains how digital likenesses, CGI, and deepfake tech are already being used in Hollywood — but warns that news media may not be far behind.

The deeper issue? These technologies blur the line between what is real and what is rendered, making us more susceptible to propaganda. Referencing How to Tell What’s Real in the Land of the (Deep) Fakes, 4 Reasons to Not Watch The News, and The Trump Staged Assassination Attempt, the article shows how manufactured events may no longer require real participants.

With the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 making propaganda legal within U.S. borders, I urge readers to unplug from mainstream media now — before the illusion becomes indistinguishable from reality.

This article challenges readers to examine the power dynamics surrounding Zionism, censorship, and historical inquiry. We opens with an observation: of all the controversial topics explored with ChatGPT, only one was off-limits — questioning the Holocaust narrative.

I use this moment to highlight how certain topics are protected by political power structures, not objective truth. Drawing on The Holocaust Examined, we revisits the origins of the “6 million” figure and the political utility of trauma-based narratives.

At the center of the critique is Zionism — an ideology rooted not in genetic ancestry, but in mythological claims. I argue that the story of Jacob and the Biblical patriarchs is symbolic, not historical, and that Zionism, much like Roman Christianity, uses myth to justify modern conquest.

The piece closes with a reminder: critiquing Zionism is not antisemitism — it’s a necessary investigation into how myth and power are used to steer geopolitics.

This members-only deep dive explores the spiritual and psychological power encoded within everyday language. Drawing connections between the mythological sorceress Medea and modern media, I reveal how attention and time are the true sacrifices in today’s digital age.

From the hidden meanings behind words like cell, spell, mortgage, and believe, to the phonetic traps and esoteric origins of the English language itself, this article uncovers how language has long been used as a tool of conquest and spiritual entrapment.

Referencing earlier works like Why We Need to Bring Back the Myths, The Black Man’s Guide to Reality, and The Man Behind the British Empire, we tie in ancient imperial strategies and occult linguistics to show how modern speech patterns subtly shape belief and behavior.

The piece closes with insights on how to decode language, reclaim your awareness, and realign your words with truth and spiritual sovereignty.

Call To Action

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee