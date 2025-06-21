Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
12h

War does not determine who is right, it determines who is left. Bertrand Russell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Valerie Collins's avatar
Valerie Collins
12h

The word planet has nothing to do with planes and nets! It's from the Greek word planētēs, from (asteres) planētai "wandering (stars)," from planasthai "to wander," a word of uncertain etymology. Via Old English planete, in old astronomy, "star other than a fixed star; star revolving in an orbit." Based on real-life observation of the heavens which people have done for thousands, possibly millions of years. https://www.etymonline.com/search?q=planet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture