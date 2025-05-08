Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
8h

The description of "Rest" here is the best I've heard ever...

"Rest isn't the absence of activity, but rather the presence of renewal."

This I will make into my new mantra...

Now the lesson 8 sounds very manly or right brain... have you ever watched the comparison of the woman's brain to man's video???

5 min video https://youtu.be/0KrOZe2SxoQ?si=QpzL75SGdhBNuOWR

I suppose one could begin to find ones own best 'flow' in their 'natural state'... :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture