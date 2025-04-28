Unorthodoxy

Today is my 68th birthday and I've embraced that my divine mission from Goddess is to argue ;-) I've been embroiled in some humdingers lately over topics you present--no-virus and flat earth. I've been told, "Just get it through your thick skull, you stupid cunt" and told by another that I'm gaslighting and strawmanning. I've been barraged with encyclopedic references that I need to review before I dare to open my mouth. And everything seems to hinge on these issues, and whether someone is a gullible idiot who's falling for the mainstream narrative.

I know that none of these are your style, so it's a good place to present my points. My first rules for an argument, which I define as a productive disagreement, is 1) like the person you're arguing with (check!) 2) state the question 3) define the terms 4) say why it matters.

Here's how I would state the question: "Do we need to agree within the anti-vax or anti-imperial community on whether no viruses are real or the earth is not round?" Here's why I think it matters: an insistence that there are no viruses will discredit anti-vaxxers just when the consequences of the vaccine are becoming evident. An insistence that the earth is flat will discredit anti-imperialists just when the plot for global domination is undeniable.

How would you answer that question, Franklin, and why does it matter?

Excellent debate Franklin!I believe, with the injections, fluoridation, spraying etc, and possibly control from 5g+, people have little to no discern able skills. They get upset when confronted with,”anti narrative” talk!

